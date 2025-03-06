EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski to ‘start from scratch’ as Dundee United ace opens up on Jim Goodwin rapport

Dundee United winger Kristijan Trapanovski hopes his bright display against Aberdeen can reignite his campaign.

Trapanovski, 25, made a flying start to life at Tannadice – notching four goals in his first seven games – but readily concedes his season “fell apart” following two separate hamstring injuries.

He was absent for a combined 10 weeks and, when available, struggled to recapture his electric form.

However, Trapanovski was far more like his old self in the Granite City and produced a wonderful assist – cutting onto his right foot before delivering a sumptuous cross – for Sam Dalby to make it 2-0.

And he reckons that showing arrived at the perfect time, with United gearing up for a blockbuster end to the season AND Macedonia set to name their upcoming squad to face Liechtenstein and Wales this month.

“The assist can be really good for my confidence,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport. “I think I can start from scratch now. It is something to build on and hopefully improve with every game.

“After the injury, everything fell apart. But I’m ready again, healthy and I want just to play. The gaffer gave me an opportunity on Sunday, and I think I took advantage of it.

“It’s also nice to get an assist before the national team matches and, of course, I hope I get the call-up.”

He added: “It was a nice cross – but it was a better goal from Sam Dalby. What a finish that was. When you are a winger, just put your head up and put the ball in because Sam scores!”

Communication is key

Trapanovski’s outing at Pittodrie was his first start since being withdrawn at half-time in United’s 2-1 win over Dundee on January 2.

That has been down to a mix of his performances and Jim Goodwin often choosing to deploy a 5-3-2 shape, in which there is little room for an out-and-out winger.

Nevertheless, Trapanovski is full of praise for his boss’ communication, even when he is on the wrong end of tough calls.

“I speak a lot with the gaffer, and he helps me through a lot,” he continued. “He brought me here, so I have nothing bad to say about that relationship. He gives me motivation and hope. I know that I can deliver.

“That (communication) is important because I am on my own here.

“The gaffer is always doing the best for the team. Whether he puts me and Glenn (Middleton) in a team with wingers or wants to play with two strikers – I don’t know. Maybe I will be on the bench next time! But it’s all about the team.”

Not a bad position

Despite racing into a two-goal lead on Sunday, a second half double by Kevin Nisbet meant that United had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Still just two points behind third-placed Hibs, Trapanovski believes the Tangerines are well positioned for the run-in – but has lingering frustration about picking up just one point from a contentious defeat against Hibs followed by the trip to the Dons.

“It’s not a bad position to be in, for sure,” he added. “But also, with how we were leading the game on Sunday – and if we don’t get robbed against Hibs – it would be a different story.

“But I think we can put our head up and go to the next game; a special one – the derby.”