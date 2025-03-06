EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski to ‘start from scratch’ as Dundee United ace opens up on Jim Goodwin rapport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski to ‘start from scratch’ as Dundee United ace opens up on Jim Goodwin rapport

Trapanovski produced a bright showing at Pittodrie.

Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United winger Kristijan Trapanovski hopes his bright display against Aberdeen can reignite his campaign.

Trapanovski, 25, made a flying start to life at Tannadice – notching four goals in his first seven games – but readily concedes his season “fell apart” following two separate hamstring injuries.

He was absent for a combined 10 weeks and, when available, struggled to recapture his electric form.

However, Trapanovski was far more like his old self in the Granite City and produced a wonderful assist – cutting onto his right foot before delivering a sumptuous cross – for Sam Dalby to make it 2-0.

And he reckons that showing arrived at the perfect time, with United gearing up for a blockbuster end to the season AND Macedonia set to name their upcoming squad to face Liechtenstein and Wales this month.

Kristijan Trapanovski battles for possession at Pittodrie.
Trapanovski battles for possession at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“The assist can be really good for my confidence,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport. “I think I can start from scratch now. It is something to build on and hopefully improve with every game.

“After the injury, everything fell apart. But I’m ready again, healthy and I want just to play. The gaffer gave me an opportunity on Sunday, and I think I took advantage of it.

“It’s also nice to get an assist before the national team matches and, of course, I hope I get the call-up.”

He added: “It was a nice cross – but it was a better goal from Sam Dalby. What a finish that was. When you are a winger, just put your head up and put the ball in because Sam scores!”

Communication is key

Trapanovski’s outing at Pittodrie was his first start since being withdrawn at half-time in United’s 2-1 win over Dundee on January 2.

That has been down to a mix of his performances and Jim Goodwin often choosing to deploy a 5-3-2 shape, in which there is little room for an out-and-out winger.

Nevertheless, Trapanovski is full of praise for his boss’ communication, even when he is on the wrong end of tough calls.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Trapanovski has regular discussions with Goodwin, pictured. Image SNS

“I speak a lot with the gaffer, and he helps me through a lot,” he continued. “He brought me here, so I have nothing bad to say about that relationship. He gives me motivation and hope. I know that I can deliver.

“That (communication) is important because I am on my own here.

“The gaffer is always doing the best for the team. Whether he puts me and Glenn (Middleton) in a team with wingers or wants to play with two strikers – I don’t know. Maybe I will be on the bench next time! But it’s all about the team.”

Not a bad position

Despite racing into a two-goal lead on Sunday, a second half double by Kevin Nisbet meant that United had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Still just two points behind third-placed Hibs, Trapanovski believes the Tangerines are well positioned for the run-in – but has lingering frustration about picking up just one point from a contentious defeat against Hibs followed by the trip to the Dons.

It’s not a bad position to be in, for sure,” he added. “But also, with how we were leading the game on Sunday – and if we don’t get robbed against Hibs – it would be a different story.

“But I think we can put our head up and go to the next game; a special one – the derby.”

Conversation