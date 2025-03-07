Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker shines

Courier Sport casts an eye over the Tannadice men plying their trade elsewhere.

Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s Scottish Cup exit at the hands of fierce foes Dundee has afforded the Tangerines’ senior stars a brief hiatus.

Although the reason for the break was most unwelcome for all Arabs, the respite is timely as Jim Goodwin nurses the likes of Will Ferry, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher back to full fitness.

But from Serbia to Stirling, United have a swathe of players who will continue to ply their trade uninterrupted this weekend.

And Courier Sport takes this opportunity to evaluate the progress of those who have been farmed out on loan – from the teenagers aiming to prove they are ready for the step up to senior men attempting to ignite their tenure at Tannadice.

(Detailed round-ups are limited to those who have made at least one senior appearance for United.)

Meshack Ubochioma (Livingston)

Meshack’s maiden campaign in Scottish football will be remembered for an unforgettable 99th-minute winner against Hibs – but it has been characterised by frustration and a lack of senior action.

That has continued at Livingston.

The Nigerian has been an unused substitute in five of a possible of a possible nine fixtures, with his other outings amounting to 69 minutes.

Meshack did notch a crucial Scottish Cup assist at Ross County in that time, and fired home a screamer in a reserve match against Dundee (video above).

Richard Odada (OFK Beograd)

Like Meshack, another 2024 summer signing who failed to hit the ground running and has been farmed out in search of regular football.

Having only departed towards the end of last month, Odada has been afforded less time to cement his place in Serbia. Nevertheless, the Kenya international is yet to start a game for OFK Beograd.

In the three games since he joined the club, Odada has made two appearances totalling seven minutes.

Miller Thomson (Falkirk)

Thomson made his first start for Falkirk in their midweek victory over Airdrieonians. Despite a couple of bright moments and probing passes, Thomson was withdrawn at half-time.

Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie.
Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie. Image: SNS

Speaking to Falkirk TV, boss John McGlynn cited the defensive diligence of his replacement, Aidan Nesbitt, as reason for the alteration.

Thomson – chasing a second successive Championship title – has also faced Hamilton, Morton and Ayr United from the bench and will be pushing for more action in Saturday’s mouth-watering derby showdown against Dunfermline.

Owen Stirton (Montrose)

Stirton, 18, has only been out on loan for a matter of weeks but is perhaps this season’s success story.

The towering teen, for whom United chiefs have high hopes, has exploded from the traps despite the slightly middling form of Stewart Petrie’s side.

Stirton boasts six goals in as many starts – including doubles against Alloa and Dumbarton – and has stood up to the mental and physical challenges of being the main No9 in senior football.

He has also displayed iron nerves by dispatching two penalties during his time in Angus. Could Stirton be in Goodwin’s United team next season?

Lewis O’Donnell (Queen of the South)

A midfielder with bags of technical ability and an eye for a spectacular goal, O’Donnell was a fixture in the Queen of the South side during the early part of the campaign.

However, he has found regular starts hard to come by since the turn of the year; last named in the Doonhamers’ XI on January 25. Since then, he has only made four appearances from the bench.

Yet, there was a glimmer of hope that O’Donnell could enjoy a positive end to the season in Queens’ last game, with the 19-year-old entering the fray to replace Harry Cochrane after just 28 minutes.

He will hope to keep that place against Cove Rangers this weekend.

Rory MacLeod (Southampton U/21s)

While it would be preposterous to suggest a 19-year-old needed to “kickstart” his career, there is little doubt that Rory MacLeod benefitted from a change of scene with the Saints’ U/21s, particularly at the tail-end of 2024.

Rory MacLeod's form with Southampton got him back in the Scotland U/19 picture
MacLeod’s form with Southampton got him back in the Scotland U/19 picture. Image: SNS

In his time on the south coast, MacLeod has played five PL2 games – one of which pitched him against fellow United product Brandon Forbes at Norwich City – and opened his account against Stoke City.

Managed by former Dundee No2 Simon Rusk, MacLeod also faced U/21 sides from Leipzig, Real Sociedad, Sporting CP and Anderlecht in the Premier League International Cup, bagging a brace against the German side.

Adam Carnwath (Peterhead)

Having made his senior bow for United against Falkirk last season, Carnwath’s campaign was ended in galling fashion – succumbing to a serious ankle injury in a U/18s fixture against Hearts.

Such was the severity, the match was called off.

Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut.
Adam Carnwath on his United debut last season. Image: SNS

However, he showed guts and gumption to battle back to full fitness and, following a stint at Cumbernauld Colts in the first half of the season, is now chasing promotion from League Two with Peterhead.

Carnwath, 19, has made three late cameos for the Blue Toon, who are one point behind leaders East Fife.

Scott Constable (Stirling Albion)

Constable has already featured twice for Goodwin’s senior side, becoming United’s second youngest ever player when he entered the fray against Airdrie in September 2023.

Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable. Image: SNS

Energetic, physical and adept at either right-back or central midfield, he was sent to the Binos in January – a pathway utilised to great effect by Kai Fotheringham previously.

Constable, 17, has already played five times, albeit four of those coming as a substitute.

Tony Watt (Motherwell)

Now entering the final months of his handsome three-year contract with United, Watt is chasing top six football with Motherwell. He has registered one goal contribution (either scoring or an assist) in 27 games.

Starlets yet to make their United bow

Promising centre-back Charlie Dewar, 17, is thriving on loan with Alloa Athletic, making six appearances and helping the Wasps to three consecutive victories in recent weeks; Andy Graham’s side have risen into the promotion playoff places.

A regular in the Lowland League, winger Bryan Mwangi played a part in Broxburn’s Scottish Cup adventure which ultimately ended with an 8-0 defeat at home to Ayr United. He started that game.

Ruairidh Adams has the gloves at Kelty Hearts, keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets in 26 league games, while Ollie Simpson (Jeanfield Swifts), Zeke Cameron (Cowdenbeath) and Lewis Haldane (East Craigie) are taking formative steps further down the leagues.

