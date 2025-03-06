Dundee United starlets land first Scotland U/19 calls after breakthrough campaigns

Dundee United starlets Owen Stirton and Sam Cleall-Harding have been named in the Scotland U/19 squad for the first time.

The Tannadice teens have earned spots in Neil MacFarlane’s group to face Sweden (March 19) and Poland (March 22) in an upcoming double-header of friendly matches.

The games will take place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Stirton, 18, notched his first senior goal for the Tangerines against Ross County in November but, with first-team opportunities limited in the Premiership, was farmed out on loan in January.

He exploded from the blocks at Links Park, bagging six goals in as many starts. Indeed, the call-up will see him miss their home fixture against Annan Athletic.

While this is Stirton’s first selection at this age group, he did ripple the net for Scotland U/17s in October 2023 as they put Kazakhstan to the sword.

Centre-back Cleall-Harding was outstanding during a loan spell with Kelty Hearts earlier this season, emerging as a mainstay for the League One outfit.

His form was so impressive that United boss Jim Goodwin opted to recall him in January to be part of the Terrors’ senior group. Following the departure of Kevin Holt, he has been bumped up the pecking order.

And he will now be afforded the opportunity to impress for his country.

The full squad can be found HERE.