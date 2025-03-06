Dundee United starlets land first Scotland U/19 calls after breakthrough campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United starlets land first Scotland U/19 calls after breakthrough campaigns

Owen Stirton and Sam Cleall-Harding have both impressed on loan.

By Alan Temple
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS

Dundee United starlets Owen Stirton and Sam Cleall-Harding have been named in the Scotland U/19 squad for the first time.

The Tannadice teens have earned spots in Neil MacFarlane’s group to face Sweden (March 19) and Poland (March 22) in an upcoming double-header of friendly matches.

The games will take place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Stirton celebrates his goal against Ross County with Goodwin. Image: SNS

Stirton, 18, notched his first senior goal for the Tangerines against Ross County in November but, with first-team opportunities limited in the Premiership, was farmed out on loan in January.

He exploded from the blocks at Links Park, bagging six goals in as many starts. Indeed, the call-up will see him miss their home fixture against Annan Athletic. 

While this is Stirton’s first selection at this age group, he did ripple the net for Scotland U/17s in October 2023 as they put Kazakhstan to the sword.

Centre-back Cleall-Harding was outstanding during a loan spell with Kelty Hearts earlier this season, emerging as a mainstay for the League One outfit.

Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding is highly-rated at Tannadice. Image: SNS

His form was so impressive that United boss Jim Goodwin opted to recall him in January to be part of the Terrors’ senior group. Following the departure of Kevin Holt, he has been bumped up the pecking order.

And he will now be afforded the opportunity to impress for his country.

The full squad can be found HERE.

Conversation