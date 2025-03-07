SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee United vs Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee United vs Hibs

Willie Collum accepted there was no conclusive proof that Dalby headed the ball off his own hand or arm.

By Sean Hamilton
Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
Sam Dalby heads home at the back post for Dundee United. Image: SNS

SFA referees chief Willie Collum has admitted Sam Dalby’s headed goal for Dundee United against Hibs should have stood.

United were drawing 1-1 with their rivals for third place in the Premiership at Tannadice when Dalby headed home at the back post from a second half free kick.

On-field referee David Dickinson initially awarded the goal before VAR Matthew MacDermid began his checks.

Having been unable to draw lines to check for offside, MacDermid then focused on an apparent “secondary touch” on the ball, which came after Dalby made contact with his head.

The SFA’s latest VAR Review video, posted on YouTube, features MacDermid’s discussions with his assistant as the pair scour footage.

On-field referee David Dickinson signals to restart the game with a free kick to Hibs after Dalby’s goal was ruled out. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Despite failing to uncover conclusive evidence of the ball striking Dalby’s hand or arm, they agree that the goal should be chalked off for handball and communicate their decision to the match referee.

Asked by VAR Review host, Gordon Duncan, if there was enough proof of a handball for MacDermid to make his factual decision to rule out Dalby’s goal, Collum concedes: “That’s the issue here.

“The starting point is on-field, the goal is awarded. The VAR does very well at the beginning – to identify there are two things that require to be checked

“Offside – it takes quite a while to check but they need to be thorough. And then he also identifies immediately there’s a possible handball.

He continues: “The VAR and AVAR (assistant VAR) go through criteria – they talk about a change in the trajectory of the ball. The ball comes down, it hits something.

“Could it hit the arm? Yes, absolutely, it could. But do we have 100% conclusive evidence of the ball striking the arm? And we don’t. So therefore, the on-field decision should be supported.

“People have said to me, well, then the other club will have a complaint, because perhaps it did [strike Dalby’s hand or arm], but it’s about proof.

“We need to be categorical, we need to be clear, especially when you’re overturning an on-field decision – it needs to be clear evidence.

That’s what we’re coaching the VARs and AVARs – we don’t want any intervention here.

“It’s a factual overturn because of the handball. We are saying you must have clear evidence – it can’t be based on criteria for a decision like this.”

He added: “If you take this clip in isolation, what people need to see when they watch this back is a clear image of that ball on the attacker’s arm.

“Because if there’s a clear image of that then it’s a correct decision. But we don’t see any clear image of that at all.”

