Mark Ogren on Dundee United alcohol stance after booze ban debate is rekindled

Ogren is a firm believer that the long-standing ban should be rethought.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mark Ogren reckons Scottish football is being inexplicably denied a lucrative revenue stream due to the ongoing alcohol ban.

And the Dundee United owner firmly believes that a controlled, safe environment could be created if clubs were able to sell booze at games, hinting that it could cut down on pre-match bingeing and smuggling bottles into stadia.

The rules have been in place since 1981, sparked by the prior year’s Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic which erupted into a riot.

However, reports this week suggested the Police Scotland would be willing to consider pilot projects involving the sale of alcohol at football – only for First Minister John Swinney to declare himself “not sympathetic” to the notion.

Viewing the debate from an American perspective, where sport can often be an all-day pursuit with plenty of entertainment, food and drink, Ogren remains somewhat baffled by the stance in this country.

Ogren: Why not?

“There should be more revenue coming into Scottish football than there currently is,” he added. “It is about unlocking that potential. It would be nice – and the fan experience would be better – if we could serve alcohol in the stadiums.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Ogren during his most recent visit to Scotland. Image: SNS

“If we can get people in here for longer periods of time, that would be positive. Let’s get to a place where fans want to spend a day or half-a-day at the stadium rather than coming in at the last minute and leaving right after the game.

“In the States, you go to sport, and it can be a whole day event. People are out having fun and spending money. That is something we don’t do a very good job of in Scotland.

“I am not saying it all revolves around alcohol but, if it is done smartly and in a safe manner, then why not? People will be consuming alcohol, whether it is at the ground or not.

“Why not have them consume it within a relatively controlled environment?”

Goofballs

Ogren is acutely aware that some high-profile incidents hardly bolster the case for loosening restrictions.

As recently as last December, a vodka bottle was lobbed in the direction of United manager Jim Goodwin – one of several missiles – from the Aberdeen section at Tannadice.

A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
A delighted Jim Goodwin after defeating Aberdeen in a game that made headlines for the wrong reasons. Image: SNS

“Of course, it doesn’t help when you get pyrotechnics, and the goofballs who are throwing coins and vodka bottles,” said Ogren. “That doesn’t help us in trying to move things along. But those are one-offs.

“You look back at a vodka bottle being thrown at Jim Goodwin – that’s absolutely sick.

“That is an extremely difficult situation and that is happening because they are drinking before they get into the stadium. He has brought the drink in, and he just wasn’t caught.

“If people want to drink then they will figure out a way to drink. That is why they are coming in at the last minute, before the game. They are all trying to get their fix and having fun before they come into the ground.

“Why not have fun within a controlled environment?”

Controlled initiatives

On what he would like to see as baby steps towards reform, Ogren added: “You don’t need to go from 0 to 60 on it. You can start with controlled initiatives.

“If that is working, then you can gradually increase the exposure of alcohol. That is something that would really help our club and other clubs.”

