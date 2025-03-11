Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him ‘most days’ as United bid to set record straight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him ‘most days’ as United bid to set record straight

The Tangerines' winger was close to levelling at Dens Park.

Glenn Middleton gets a shot away against Dundee
Middleton gets a shot away against Dundee. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

How often does Glenn Middleton think about his injury time drive against Dundee that crept a matter of inches wide of the post at Dens Park?

Accompanied with a rueful smile, “most days” is the Dundee United winger’s answer.

“It was just how the game went that night,” he added.

Indeed, it proved to be the final opportunity of a breathless Scottish Cup derby showdown, with Simon Murray’s early opener proving sufficient to earn a 1-0 victory for the Dark Blues.

United were left to lick their wounds and reflect upon myriad wasted opportunities, most notably when Kristijan Trapanovski rattled the post and Ruari Paton saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

Middleton’s agonising effort which crept narrowly off target was the final opportunity to force extra-time.

A true reflection

“I think in the second half of that game, we showed a true reflection of ourselves and what we’re like as a team,” recalled Middleton. “When we do play like that, I think we’re a real threat going up against anyone.

“The manager has made that clear to us.

“Throughout the season we’ve competed with most teams, and we know the game coming up will be full of fire, motivation and determination from everyone.”

Middleton is determined to make amends for United's defeat at Dens
Middleton is determined to make amends for United’s defeat at Dens. Image: SNS

It will also provide United with the opportunity to reclaim the “bragging rights” following that reverse in January.

“Those games take care of themselves in terms of motivation and getting up for it – it’ll be a massive game at both ends of the table, and one that we’re really looking forward to,” he continued.

“As it stands, they’ve maybe got the bragging rights after putting us out of the cup the way they did. We’ll be looking to put things right in the game coming up.”

Back in the fold

From a personal perspective, Middleton hopes to see his name on the team-sheet come Sunday afternoon.

The wide-man did not feature in United’s three games preceding their 2-2 draw with Aberdeen last time out – largely due to Jim Goodwin often deploying a 5-3-2 shape – but justified his selection at Pittodrie with an assist and tireless showing.

Both he and Kristijan Trapanovski staked a strong claim ahead of derby day in Dundee.

Glenn MIddleton, pictured against Aberdeen at Pittodrie
Glenn MIddleton, pictured against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“You’re always going to be disappointed when you’re not playing,” continued Middleton. “But I think that’s just how the team has been set up in the previous couple of games. And the boys did well.

“It’s over to you to take a chance when you do get it. You’re only doing yourself harm if you’re not ready. So, it was good to get back out there against Aberdeen.”

Conversation