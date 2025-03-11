Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him ‘most days’ as United bid to set record straight

How often does Glenn Middleton think about his injury time drive against Dundee that crept a matter of inches wide of the post at Dens Park?

Accompanied with a rueful smile, “most days” is the Dundee United winger’s answer.

“It was just how the game went that night,” he added.

Indeed, it proved to be the final opportunity of a breathless Scottish Cup derby showdown, with Simon Murray’s early opener proving sufficient to earn a 1-0 victory for the Dark Blues.

United were left to lick their wounds and reflect upon myriad wasted opportunities, most notably when Kristijan Trapanovski rattled the post and Ruari Paton saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

Middleton’s agonising effort which crept narrowly off target was the final opportunity to force extra-time.

A true reflection

“I think in the second half of that game, we showed a true reflection of ourselves and what we’re like as a team,” recalled Middleton. “When we do play like that, I think we’re a real threat going up against anyone.

“The manager has made that clear to us.

“Throughout the season we’ve competed with most teams, and we know the game coming up will be full of fire, motivation and determination from everyone.”

It will also provide United with the opportunity to reclaim the “bragging rights” following that reverse in January.

“Those games take care of themselves in terms of motivation and getting up for it – it’ll be a massive game at both ends of the table, and one that we’re really looking forward to,” he continued.

“As it stands, they’ve maybe got the bragging rights after putting us out of the cup the way they did. We’ll be looking to put things right in the game coming up.”

Back in the fold

From a personal perspective, Middleton hopes to see his name on the team-sheet come Sunday afternoon.

The wide-man did not feature in United’s three games preceding their 2-2 draw with Aberdeen last time out – largely due to Jim Goodwin often deploying a 5-3-2 shape – but justified his selection at Pittodrie with an assist and tireless showing.

Both he and Kristijan Trapanovski staked a strong claim ahead of derby day in Dundee.

“You’re always going to be disappointed when you’re not playing,” continued Middleton. “But I think that’s just how the team has been set up in the previous couple of games. And the boys did well.

“It’s over to you to take a chance when you do get it. You’re only doing yourself harm if you’re not ready. So, it was good to get back out there against Aberdeen.”