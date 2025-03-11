Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to jet in for derby

Scottish Cup winners Guido van de Kamp and Craig Conway are the latest honorary members of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

Van de Kamp, 61, was signed by iconic Tannadice boss Jim McLean in 1991 and proceeded to make 64 appearances for United.

The zenith of his time in Tayside came in 1994, with the colourful Dutchman producing a virtuoso display in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers to help the Terrors to a famous 1-0 victory.

A wonderful second half stop to deny Alexei Mikhailichenko has gone down in United folkore.

It is understood van de Kamp, who would later turn out for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, will be back at Tannadice this weekend to attend the Dundee derby.

He was also in the away end when United lost 7-0 at AZ Alkmaar in 2022.

Hampden man of the match

An alumnus of the Terrors’ most recent Scottish Cup triumph in 2010, Conway made 166 appearances for United.

He notched 16 goals for the Tangerines, including a brace in the Hampden showpiece against Ross County.

Conway used his time at Tannadice as a springboard to Scotland recognition, eventually earning seven caps and turning out for the likes of Cardiff City, Blackburn and Brighton.

Upon returning to Scotland in 2020/21, he won a historic cup double with St Johnstone.

Conway was inducted into the Dundee United hall of fame alongside Mogens Berg in 2023.

Legacies

The DUSF boasts more than 2,200 members and has contributed more than £500,000 to United, including £382,000 towards the redevelopment of Foundation Park, formerly Gussie Park.

Van de Kamp and Conway are in esteemed company, joining the likes of Andy Rolland, Billy McKinlay, Willie Pettigrew, Craig Brewster, Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Reilly, John Holt and Paul Hegarty as honorary members.

DUSF director Martin Manzi said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Guido and Craig as honorary members of the DUSF.

“Their contribution to Dundee United’s history is huge, and both of their legacies have had an everlasting impact in the hearts and minds of United fans. We look forward to their continued involvement with the DUSF.”