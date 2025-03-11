Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to jet in for derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to jet in for derby

Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Reilly, John Holt and Paul Hegarty are already honorary members.

By Alan Temple
Van de Kamp, left, and Craig Conway
Van de Kamp, left, and Craig Conway. Images: DC Thomson / SNS.

Scottish Cup winners Guido van de Kamp and Craig Conway are the latest honorary members of the Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF).

Van de Kamp, 61, was signed by iconic Tannadice boss Jim McLean in 1991 and proceeded to make 64 appearances for United.

The zenith of his time in Tayside came in 1994, with the colourful Dutchman producing a virtuoso display in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers to help the Terrors to a famous 1-0 victory.

A wonderful second half stop to deny Alexei Mikhailichenko has gone down in United folkore.

Dundee United hero Guido van de Kamp donned his old team's colours in Alkmaar
Dundee United hero Guido van de Kamp donned his old team’s colours in Alkmaar. Image: Alan Temple / DC Thomson.

It is understood van de Kamp, who would later turn out for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, will be back at Tannadice this weekend to attend the Dundee derby.

He was also in the away end when United lost 7-0 at AZ Alkmaar in 2022.

Hampden man of the match

An alumnus of the Terrors’ most recent Scottish Cup triumph in 2010, Conway made 166 appearances for United.

He notched 16 goals for the Tangerines, including a brace in the Hampden showpiece against Ross County.

Craig Conway parades the Scottish Cup in front of adoring Arabs
Craig Conway parades the Scottish Cup in front of adoring Arabs. Image: SNS

Conway used his time at Tannadice as a springboard to Scotland recognition, eventually earning seven caps and turning out for the likes of Cardiff City, Blackburn and Brighton.

Upon returning to Scotland in 2020/21, he won a historic cup double with St Johnstone.

Conway was inducted into the Dundee United hall of fame alongside Mogens Berg in 2023.

Legacies

The DUSF boasts more than 2,200 members and has contributed more than £500,000 to United, including £382,000 towards the redevelopment of Foundation Park, formerly Gussie Park.

Van de Kamp and Conway are in esteemed company, joining the likes of Andy Rolland, Billy McKinlay, Willie Pettigrew, Craig Brewster, Hamish McAlpine, Maurice Malpas, John Reilly, John Holt and Paul Hegarty as honorary members.

DUSF director Martin Manzi said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Guido and Craig as honorary members of the DUSF.

“Their contribution to Dundee United’s history is huge, and both of their legacies have had an everlasting impact in the hearts and minds of United fans. We look forward to their continued involvement with the DUSF.”

