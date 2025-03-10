LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans will milk every moment if they can add to Dee woes in crunch derby

Dundee United are desperate to take the derby bragging rights back off Dundee this weekend.

Fans have been loving the mess the Dark Blues have got themselves in since the last meeting back in January.

It’s been a remarkable fall since that cup win. United’s form hasn’t been great either but their superb start to the season still has them right in the mix for third.

They are in a great position and home fans at Tannadice will milk every moment on Sunday.

If they go ahead early on, United fans get right up for it and tempers flare in the away end it could definitely sway the game.

That’s the remarkable thing about the context of this clash.

Dundee go into the game under big pressure – United and the home fans will waste no time trying to weigh in on that.

The Tangerines have some fitness worries but the return of Craig Sibbald couldn’t be better timed.

It’s a huge boost to see him back for the run-in.

And Sam Dalby will be licking his lips at the prospect of taking on this shaky Dundee defence.

The battle with Joe Shaughnessy will be massive but elsewhere there is real frailty.

That’s manna from heaven for an in-from striker like Dalby.