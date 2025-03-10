LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans will milk every moment if they can add to Dee woes in crunch derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans will milk every moment if they can add to Dee woes in crunch derby

The city rivals go head to head at Tannadice this Sunday.

Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner
Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner at Dens Park in January. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are desperate to take the derby bragging rights back off Dundee this weekend.

Fans have been loving the mess the Dark Blues have got themselves in since the last meeting back in January.

It’s been a remarkable fall since that cup win. United’s form hasn’t been great either but their superb start to the season still has them right in the mix for third.

They are in a great position and home fans at Tannadice will milk every moment on Sunday.

If they go ahead early on, United fans get right up for it and tempers flare in the away end it could definitely sway the game.

United stars celebrate with fans after Sam Dalby’s January derby winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

That’s the remarkable thing about the context of this clash.

Dundee go into the game under big pressure – United and the home fans will waste no time trying to weigh in on that.

The Tangerines have some fitness worries but the return of Craig Sibbald couldn’t be better timed.

It’s a huge boost to see him back for the run-in.

And Sam Dalby will be licking his lips at the prospect of taking on this shaky Dundee defence.

The battle with Joe Shaughnessy will be massive but elsewhere there is real frailty.

That’s manna from heaven for an in-from striker like Dalby.

More from Dundee United

Danny Cadamarteri roars with delight with the Scottish Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Cadamarteri on Craig Levein charm offensive, Dundee United Scottish Cup final race…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren on Dundee United alcohol stance after booze ban debate is rekindled
5
Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee…
12
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker…
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding
Dundee United starlets land first Scotland U/19 calls after breakthrough campaigns
Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski to ‘start from scratch’ as Dundee United ace opens up on…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj.
Jim Goodwin reveals his player of the year as Dundee United unsung hero is…
Sam Dalby roars with delight in front of the Dundee United fans at Pittodrie
Sam Dalby backed for Premiership top scorer crown as Dundee United ace keeps goals…
Declan Gallagher is an injury concern for Dundee United after the weekend's draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pre-derby breather could be key for Dundee United's third place chances
Dundee United were ultimately left disappointed against the Dons - despite a decent point.
4 Dundee United talking points: Set-piece magic, Tangerines' game-changer and damning 41 passes stat

Conversation