Jim Goodwin offers BIG Declan Gallagher update as Dundee United boss discusses derby fitness ‘doubts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin offers BIG Declan Gallagher update as Dundee United boss discusses derby fitness ‘doubts’

A number of key Tangerines stars have been nursing injuries in recent week.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has updated Dundee United fans on the fitness situation in his squad ahead of Sunday’s crucial derby, with Declan Gallagher top of the agenda.

A number of key Tangerines have been nursing injuries in recent weeks.

Fortunately, the free weekend just enjoyed by the club has proved helpful.

The good news for United fans is that defensive stalwart Gallagher looks set to be fit for Sunday’s derby clash with Dundee at Tannadice.

Goodwin is hopeful he won’t be the only one.

But the United boss admits a few other stars have more work to do before they are passed fit for the weekend’s tantalising city contest.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on his squad’s fitness situation. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “We’ve still got a few doubts with regards to the game on Sunday, so we’re working closely with the medical team to try and push one or two of them along.

“Will Ferry missed out against Aberdeen and he’s still not quite 100%.

“Ross Docherty and Louis Moult also missed the last game and Deccy Gallagher limped off, so we have issues at the moment, like most teams at this stage of the season.

“We’re hoping to have a few of them available for the weekend.

“Everybody is well aware of the significance of the game on Sunday, so they’re all desperate to try and be available and we’ll keep pushing them right to the end.”

On Gallagher, Goodwin added: “Deccy took a bang in the groin around the pelvic area. That’s one that we expect to clear and we expect him to be available.”

The news on Ferry, meanwhile, is less clear cut.

Dundee United wing-back Will Ferry
Ferry missed United’s draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“It’s a muscle injury that he picked up in the previous game [to Aberdeen],” the United boss explained.

“He’s been trying to play through it for a number of weeks, but it got too much for him and unfortunately he had to miss out.

“He’s obviously an important player for us and we don’t want to have to go without him for too long.”

Goodwin continued: “Those players we have mentioned wouldn’t have been available at the weekend had we had a game.

“So I suppose, in hindsight, looking at it, it probably wasn’t a bad thing that we didn’t have a game.

“It has given us a bit more time to get those lads treated.”

More from Dundee United

Van de Kamp, left, and Craig Conway
Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to…
Glenn Middleton gets a shot away against Dundee
Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him 'most days' as United bid…
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The Dundee derby supercomputer – does AI think United or Dee will win Tannadice…
2
Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans will milk every moment if they can add to…
Danny Cadamarteri roars with delight with the Scottish Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Cadamarteri on Craig Levein charm offensive, Dundee United Scottish Cup final race…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren on Dundee United alcohol stance after booze ban debate is rekindled
5
Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee…
13
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker…
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding
Dundee United starlets land first Scotland U/19 calls after breakthrough campaigns
Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski to ‘start from scratch’ as Dundee United ace opens up on…

Conversation