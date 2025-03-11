Jim Goodwin offers BIG Declan Gallagher update as Dundee United boss discusses derby fitness ‘doubts’

Jim Goodwin has updated Dundee United fans on the fitness situation in his squad ahead of Sunday’s crucial derby, with Declan Gallagher top of the agenda.

A number of key Tangerines have been nursing injuries in recent weeks.

Fortunately, the free weekend just enjoyed by the club has proved helpful.

The good news for United fans is that defensive stalwart Gallagher looks set to be fit for Sunday’s derby clash with Dundee at Tannadice.

Goodwin is hopeful he won’t be the only one.

But the United boss admits a few other stars have more work to do before they are passed fit for the weekend’s tantalising city contest.

Goodwin said: “We’ve still got a few doubts with regards to the game on Sunday, so we’re working closely with the medical team to try and push one or two of them along.

“Will Ferry missed out against Aberdeen and he’s still not quite 100%.

“Ross Docherty and Louis Moult also missed the last game and Deccy Gallagher limped off, so we have issues at the moment, like most teams at this stage of the season.

“We’re hoping to have a few of them available for the weekend.

“Everybody is well aware of the significance of the game on Sunday, so they’re all desperate to try and be available and we’ll keep pushing them right to the end.”

On Gallagher, Goodwin added: “Deccy took a bang in the groin around the pelvic area. That’s one that we expect to clear and we expect him to be available.”

The news on Ferry, meanwhile, is less clear cut.

“It’s a muscle injury that he picked up in the previous game [to Aberdeen],” the United boss explained.

“He’s been trying to play through it for a number of weeks, but it got too much for him and unfortunately he had to miss out.

“He’s obviously an important player for us and we don’t want to have to go without him for too long.”

Goodwin continued: “Those players we have mentioned wouldn’t have been available at the weekend had we had a game.

“So I suppose, in hindsight, looking at it, it probably wasn’t a bad thing that we didn’t have a game.

“It has given us a bit more time to get those lads treated.”