Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and East Fife all represented

The young Scots face Republic of Ireland and Iceland this month.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.

Dundee and Dundee United will be represented at Scotland U/21 level this month after a trio of call-ups.

All three are out on loan in the Championship and League One right now but will be heading to Spain with Scot Gemmill’s squad this month.

Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and East Fife are also represented in a young batch of U/21s ahead of the start of the qualification campaign for Euro 2027 beginning in the autumn.

Scotland take on Republic of Ireland on Friday, March 21, before facing Iceland on the following Tuesday.

Both friendly matches take place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
Dundee United’s Miller Thomson joined Falkirk on loan in January. Image: SNS

New faces

Miller Thomson is the only one of the City of Discovery trio with experience at U/21 level having made his debut in a 5-0 win over Malta last year.

He is joined by Falkirk team-mate Luke Graham with the Dundee defender earning a maiden call-up to the U/21s after a superb season on loan with the Championship leaders.

United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams has also been called up for the first time after impressing in League One with play-off hopefuls Kelty Hearts.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen with a Pars shirt on
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen signed a short-term deal with Dunfermline in January. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC

Dunfermline’s Jeremiah Mullen has made a good start to life at East End Park after signing in January and is aiming to add to his nine caps.

Pacey winger Finlay Pollock, on loan at Raith Rovers from Hearts, is also joined by fellow Jambo Liam McFarlane with the goalkeeper a regular for League Two leaders East Fife.

Scot Gemmill has named 13 new faces to the latest squad with only players born 2004 or later eligible for September’s qualifiers.

The likes of Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Kai Fotheringham are now too old to feature at U/21 level.

