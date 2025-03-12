Jim Goodwin wants Dundee to stay UP as United boss warns loss of derby would hurt Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin wants Dundee to stay UP as United boss warns loss of derby would hurt Scottish football

The Tangerines manager wants Scotland's top flight to contain as many big fixtures as possible.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin is ready for the challenge of another Dundee derby. Image: SNS

Dundee United Jim Goodwin believes city rivals Dundee being relegated would be bad for Scottish football.

Sunday’s Dundee derby at Tannadice is shaping up to be a huge contest for both teams, with United in contention for European football and the Dark Blues desperate to climb away from the Premiership’s drop zone.

While Goodwin understands the importance of bragging rights in derby clashes – and pleasure for fans in celebrating their rivals’ failures – he sees the City of Discovery derby as one of the SPFL’s crown jewels.

And should Dundee drop into the Championship, he believes its absence from next season’s fixture calendar would weaken our game.

“I think it’s important for the league in general to have the big clubs in the top flight,” said the United boss.

Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at this season’s opening weekend derby. Image: SNS

“Of course, there’s always bragging rights between supporters and of course, sometimes the fans can enjoy watching their closest rivals going through a difficult spell, but I think the majority of Dundee United fans wouldn’t want to see Dundee getting relegated because we all look forward to those derby days.”

He continued: “I think the league has been really competitive this year.

“You’ve got the Glasgow derby, the Edinburgh derby and the Dundee derby. There are lots of good fixtures to look forward to.

“I think it’s great for the league in terms of marketing it. I think it brings a lot more attention to the game and the atmosphere in the games that we’ve played up to now against Dundee has been brilliant.

“The players have really enjoyed it.

“It’s always been a full house, whether it’s at Tannadice or Dens.

“We’re hoping for a similar atmosphere [on Sunday] and a similar type of game to the ones that we’ve seen previously.

Sam Dalby (centre) celebrates after scoring United’s late winner against Dundee in January. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I wouldn’t sit here and say that I want Tony {Docherty, Dundee boss] and Dundee to go down, because I don’t think it’s a positive thing for the league.

“I don’t think it’s a good thing for the city either.

“As I said, I think most supporters, as much as they enjoy seeing the other team not doing particularly well, I’m pretty sure most fans would want that Dundee derby to  be in the top flight again next season.”

Goodwin has loved his first experiences of the Dundee derby’s unique magic this season.

He has also seen how his players have been energised by the atmosphere in the build-up.

Along with the excitement of the matches themselves, he sees plenty of reasons to hope the fixture is preserved next term.

“This year has been my first time involved in it and I’ve loved it,” he said.

“They’re exciting games. The build-up to them is always good. The players know what’s at stake.

“There seems to be a good vibe around the training when you’re building up to these big games.

“It’s important for Scottish football that we have all the big teams who have got a good history, good fan bases, in the league as long as possible.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and…
2
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Jim Goodwin offers BIG Declan Gallagher update as Dundee United boss discusses derby fitness…
Van de Kamp, left, and Craig Conway
Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to…
Glenn Middleton gets a shot away against Dundee
Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him 'most days' as United bid…
Simon Murray gets the better of Ross Graham. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The Dundee derby supercomputer – does AI think United or Dee will win Tannadice…
5
Sam Dalby celebrates his derby winner
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans will milk every moment if they can add to…
Danny Cadamarteri roars with delight with the Scottish Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Cadamarteri on Craig Levein charm offensive, Dundee United Scottish Cup final race…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren on Dundee United alcohol stance after booze ban debate is rekindled
5
Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
SFA referees chief admits VAR was WRONG to chalk-off Sam Dalby goal for Dundee…
13
Livingston boss David Martindale, left, issues instruction to Meshack
Dundee United loan latest as frustration continues for summer signings – but one striker…

Conversation