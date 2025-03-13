Jim Goodwin: Dundee United boss brands derby biggest game of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United boss brands derby biggest game of season

The Tangerines are set to welcome their city rivals to Tannadice on Sunday.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin toasted his new deal in style
Jim Goodwin knows exactly how high the stakes are for Sunday's derby. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is adamant that Sunday’s Dundee derby is the biggest game of the season.

The all-Dundee clash is always a red hot ticket and, with the stakes sky high for both clubs, this weekend’s meeting of the Tangerines and the Dark Blues looks like being particularly engrossing.

Tony Docherty’s Dundee will make the short walk from Dens Park to Tannadice knowing they need points to drag themselves out of relegation danger.

Meanwhile, their hosts want wins to aid in their pursuit of European football.

For Goodwin, that all makes for a huge occasion.

“The game on Sunday is definitely the biggest game of the season,” he said.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both teams because we’re challenging for that top six and Dundee find themselves at the other end of the table, battling to get the points to pull away from that relegation zone.

“So yes, I think there’s a lot at stake for everybody.

Dundee United stars celebrate with fans after Sam Dalby’s late winner in January’s Premiership derby at Dens Park. Image: SNS

“The games so far have been good ones up to now. We’re expecting another really high-intensity, usual derby game.

“There should be a decent atmosphere, it’s a full house and hopefully, we can get back to winning ways.”

Dundee will enter Sunday’s derby on a dispiriting run of form.

With no wins from their last eight Premiership games, they have sunk to 11th place, just three points clear of bottom side St Johnstone.

However, Goodwin is experienced enough not to place too much stock on form when derby day rolls around.

“They’ve been on a difficult run,” said the United boss.

Tony Docherty saw his Dundee side knocked out by Hearts in the quarter-final. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Tony Docherty has endured a frustrating spell as Dundee boss. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“Tony [Docherty, Dundee manager] will be pulling his hair out at the moment because of the position that they find themselves in.

“We know that they’re a good team and they’ve got some really good players.

“They’ve had some injury issues of their own to contend with, similar to ourselves, but they are a good side.

“I think form, as everybody says, goes out the window in these types of games.

“It’s very much about on the day, who performs the best and they’ve got dangerous players in their team in the forward areas, along with good experience along their back line.

“We will have to be at it on Sunday, that’s for sure.

“So, I think it’ll be a decent game from a neutral perspective and hopefully we do enough to get all three points.”

