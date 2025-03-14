Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up

Scott Constable will join two other United starlets in the squad.

By Sean Hamilton
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable. Image: SNS

Scott Constable has become the latest Dundee United starlet to join the Scotland U/19s for next week’s friendly double-header.

The full-back has been added to Neil Macfarlane’s squad to take on Sweden and Poland in Spain as the head coach aims to mould a new, younger playing group.

And Constable, who is on loan at Stirling Albion, will join up with a pair of familiar faces in fellow United academy graduates Sam Cleall-Harding and Owen Stirton, both of whom were named in Macfarlane’s initial squad.

Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS

Cleall-Harding was a star performer on loan at Kelty Hearts in the first half of this season.

So impressive was the centre back’s form, United recalled him in January and handed him a new contract at Tannadice.

Stirton, meanwhile, bagged his first senior goal for the Tangerines against Ross County in November 2024.

With first team opportunities limited, he was sent on loan to Montrose in January and exploded out of the blocks with the Links Park side, scoring six goals in his first five games.

Like Cleall-Harding, Stirton signed a new United deal in January.

More from Dundee United

Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Dundee United fans celebrate Vicko Sevelj's equaliser at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United must live up to greater expectations, admits Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Jim Goodwin believes derby victory could open door for Dundee United Europe push
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin toasted his new deal in style
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United boss brands derby biggest game of season
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin wants Dundee to stay UP as United boss warns loss of derby…
3
Dundee defender Luke Graham and United goalie Ruairidh Adams have earned Scotland U/21 call-ups.
Dundee and United stars get first Scotland U/21 call-ups with Dunfermline, Raith Rovers and…
2
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Jim Goodwin offers BIG Declan Gallagher update as Dundee United boss discusses derby fitness…
Van de Kamp, left, and Craig Conway
Dundee United fan group inducts two honorary members – as Tannadice hero prepares to…
Glenn Middleton gets a shot away against Dundee
Glenn Middleton reveals Dundee derby moment that haunts him 'most days' as United bid…

Conversation