Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up

Scott Constable has become the latest Dundee United starlet to join the Scotland U/19s for next week’s friendly double-header.

The full-back has been added to Neil Macfarlane’s squad to take on Sweden and Poland in Spain as the head coach aims to mould a new, younger playing group.

And Constable, who is on loan at Stirling Albion, will join up with a pair of familiar faces in fellow United academy graduates Sam Cleall-Harding and Owen Stirton, both of whom were named in Macfarlane’s initial squad.

Cleall-Harding was a star performer on loan at Kelty Hearts in the first half of this season.

So impressive was the centre back’s form, United recalled him in January and handed him a new contract at Tannadice.

Stirton, meanwhile, bagged his first senior goal for the Tangerines against Ross County in November 2024.

With first team opportunities limited, he was sent on loan to Montrose in January and exploded out of the blocks with the Links Park side, scoring six goals in his first five games.

Like Cleall-Harding, Stirton signed a new United deal in January.