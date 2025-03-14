Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars’ ‘touch-and-go’ derby fitness hopes

Jim Goodwin admits he has big decisions to make on the composition of his starting line-up for Sunday’s crunch derby clash at Tannadice.

The Dundee United boss stressed the importance of the game with a top-six finish within reach and the potential of European football next season.

However, Goodwin is sweating over the fitness of several key players in Will Ferry, Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Ross Graham.

All are desperate to play but the manager, who is set to have Declan Gallagher at his disposal, is determined not to take any risks.

Goodwin said: “We have a few boys at the moment that are kind of 50/50 with regards to Sunday.

“Gallagher limped off at Pittodrie a couple of weeks ago, Will Ferry missed out completely as did Docherty and Moult.

“Ross Graham is another one who wasn’t feeling great after the Aberdeen game so there are four or five of them there that are important players to us but maybe won’t be 100%.

“We are in a position that is not too dissimilar to a number of other teams at this stage of the season.

“The players have all worked hard and put their bodies on the line.

“It is a really competitive league that we play in and there are big demands on them physically.

“Unfortunately we are at that stage where one or two boys are starting to break down.

“So we have a few decisions we have to make with regards to what the line-up will look like on Sunday.”

Goodwin added: “The boys in the medical room are really busy working hard to try to turn one or two of those around and we will just have to see what the starting XI looks like.

“It is touch-and-go at the moment.

“Given the situation we find ourselves in and the importance of the game, they are all desperate to be involved and they are all willing to put their bodies on the line.

“But we have to be sensible with the decisions we make and those decisions will all be calculated with regards to the longer-term future as well.”