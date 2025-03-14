Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars’ ‘touch-and-go’ derby fitness hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars’ ‘touch-and-go’ derby fitness hopes

The Tangerines boss will have tough decisions to make when naming his starting XI.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he has big decisions to make on the composition of his starting line-up for Sunday’s crunch derby clash at Tannadice.

The Dundee United boss stressed the importance of the game with a top-six finish within reach and the potential of European football next season.

However, Goodwin is sweating over the fitness of several key players in Will Ferry, Ross Docherty, Louis Moult and Ross Graham.

All are desperate to play but the manager, who is set to have Declan Gallagher at his disposal, is determined not to take any risks.

Goodwin said: “We have a few boys at the moment that are kind of 50/50 with regards to Sunday.

Goodwin is weighing up the risk vs reward of playing a number of key men against Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Gallagher limped off at Pittodrie a couple of weeks ago, Will Ferry missed out completely as did Docherty and Moult.

“Ross Graham is another one who wasn’t feeling great after the Aberdeen game so there are four or five of them there that are important players to us but maybe won’t be 100%.

“We are in a position that is not too dissimilar to a number of other teams at this stage of the season.

“The players have all worked hard and put their bodies on the line.

“It is a really competitive league that we play in and there are big demands on them physically.

“Unfortunately we are at that stage where one or two boys are starting to break down.

Goodwin has previously said Declan Gallagher is on course to return to action this weekend. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“So we have a few decisions we have to make with regards to what the line-up will look like on Sunday.”

Goodwin added: “The boys in the medical room are really busy working hard to try to turn one or two of those around and we will just have to see what the starting XI looks like.

“It is touch-and-go at the moment.

“Given the situation we find ourselves in and the importance of the game, they are all desperate to be involved and they are all willing to put their bodies on the line.

“But we have to be sensible with the decisions we make and those decisions will all be calculated with regards to the longer-term future as well.”

