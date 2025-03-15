Dundee United’s Luca Stephenson: ‘You can’t walk around Asda without being told what derby means to people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United’s Luca Stephenson: ‘You can’t walk around Asda without being told what derby means to people’

United's Liverpool loanee has been left in no doubt as to the importance of Sunday's City of Discovery clash.

By Neil Robertson
Luca Stephenson is determined to do his part for Dundee United in Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Luca Stephenson is hoping tomorrow will be a “Beautiful Sunday” thanks to a dream double.

Dundee United’s Liverpool loanee is determined to help the Terrors take another huge step to a top-six finish by beating city rivals Dundee in a sold-out derby at Tannadice.

Once the dust has settled on what is sure to be a frenetic 90 minutes, the 21-year-old will sit down to catch up on parent club Liverpool going toe to toe with Newcastle in the English League Cup Final.

Stephenson is desperate for Arne Slot’s side to win – especially as he grew up in the North-East supporting the Magpies’ bitter rivals Sunderland.

Stephenson said: “I’ve been to a few games between Sunderland and Newcastle. I do not enjoy going to them one bit, put it that way.

“So I know how the fans will feel in the stadium watching us on Sunday because they were some of the most uncomfortable 90 minutes of my life when I was younger watching those games.

“Sunderland won six in a row before they got relegated and I went to just about all six of them. They were good experiences but I can’t say I enjoyed many of them!

Luca Stephenson has his weekend all planned out. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I know exactly what it will mean to the people inside Tannadice at the weekend but I’ve got to take myself out of that as much as I can and treat it like another game.

“Of course, you play the moment for the first five or 10 minutes and come out at 100mph, but then we’ve got to be settled and play our stuff.

“The perfect Sunday would be us winning, then going back home, putting my feet up on the couch and watching Liverpool tonk Newcastle!”

Stephenson admits he is loving life with United and living in the City of Discovery.

He was signed after the first derby of the season at Tannadice and although he has now played in two at Dens, Stephenson cannot wait to experience one at home.

Stephenson holds off Dundee’s Seun Adewumi at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Stephenson added: “I’ve loved it up here so far this year. I’ve obviously still got nine games to go and probably the most important nine of the season.

“I’m at about 30-odd games now and I’ve loved every minute of it since I came in.

“Playing regularly, playing every week, you always enjoy it more than if you came up and were just sitting on the bench not ready to play.

“I’ve been a big part of the group this season, played a lot of minutes and we’ve won more often than not so it’s been really enjoyable.

“I’m looking forward to playing here on Sunday because obviously I missed the derby on the opening day.

“So, as good as they’ve been over the road, especially the first one because we won the game, I’m really looking forward to getting here and seeing what it’s like at our own stadium with our own fans here.

“I’m living in Broughty Ferry and you can’t walk around Asda without being told what the game means to the people here.”

