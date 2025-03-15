Dundee United’s Luca Stephenson: ‘You can’t walk around Asda without being told what derby means to people’

Luca Stephenson is hoping tomorrow will be a “Beautiful Sunday” thanks to a dream double.

Dundee United’s Liverpool loanee is determined to help the Terrors take another huge step to a top-six finish by beating city rivals Dundee in a sold-out derby at Tannadice.

Once the dust has settled on what is sure to be a frenetic 90 minutes, the 21-year-old will sit down to catch up on parent club Liverpool going toe to toe with Newcastle in the English League Cup Final.

Stephenson is desperate for Arne Slot’s side to win – especially as he grew up in the North-East supporting the Magpies’ bitter rivals Sunderland.

Stephenson said: “I’ve been to a few games between Sunderland and Newcastle. I do not enjoy going to them one bit, put it that way.

“So I know how the fans will feel in the stadium watching us on Sunday because they were some of the most uncomfortable 90 minutes of my life when I was younger watching those games.

“Sunderland won six in a row before they got relegated and I went to just about all six of them. They were good experiences but I can’t say I enjoyed many of them!

“I know exactly what it will mean to the people inside Tannadice at the weekend but I’ve got to take myself out of that as much as I can and treat it like another game.

“Of course, you play the moment for the first five or 10 minutes and come out at 100mph, but then we’ve got to be settled and play our stuff.

“The perfect Sunday would be us winning, then going back home, putting my feet up on the couch and watching Liverpool tonk Newcastle!”

Stephenson admits he is loving life with United and living in the City of Discovery.

He was signed after the first derby of the season at Tannadice and although he has now played in two at Dens, Stephenson cannot wait to experience one at home.

Stephenson added: “I’ve loved it up here so far this year. I’ve obviously still got nine games to go and probably the most important nine of the season.

“I’m at about 30-odd games now and I’ve loved every minute of it since I came in.

“Playing regularly, playing every week, you always enjoy it more than if you came up and were just sitting on the bench not ready to play.

“I’ve been a big part of the group this season, played a lot of minutes and we’ve won more often than not so it’s been really enjoyable.

“I’m looking forward to playing here on Sunday because obviously I missed the derby on the opening day.

“So, as good as they’ve been over the road, especially the first one because we won the game, I’m really looking forward to getting here and seeing what it’s like at our own stadium with our own fans here.

“I’m living in Broughty Ferry and you can’t walk around Asda without being told what the game means to the people here.”