Jim Goodwin fumes at ’embarrassing’ Dundee United showing and pinpoints missing ingredients in derby collapse

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s first-half capitulation against Dundee as “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” as the Dark Blues ended their 21-year wait for a Tannadice triumph in style.

The Tangerines were all over the place during an opening 45 minutes littered with individual errors, powderpuff challenges and acres of wide-open spaces in which the visitors were able to run riot.

Jordan McGhee was the unlikely goal hero, bagging a brace to add to Scott Tiffoney’s strike from distance. Glenn Middleton whipped a fine strike past Trevor Carson in one of the few moments to give the Arabs something to shout about.

The Dee had a further two efforts chalked off by VAR due to offside and a half-time tally of five or six would not have flattered Tony Docherty’s men.

United improved after the interval – it would have been difficult to regress – and found the net through Kristijan Trapanovski.

However, Simon Murray, who was idiotically targeted with a missile in the first half, made the game safe from the penalty spot after being felled by Manny Adegboyega, who was dismissed.

‘Embarrassing’

“The first 45 (minutes) was embarrassing at times,” said Goodwin. “We’ve got a lot of looking in the mirror to do to make sure we don’t have a repeat of that in the next eight games.

“Some of our defending and the individual mistakes were unacceptable in a game of this magnitude.

“To be second best all over the park, as we were in the opening 45 minutes, is unacceptable and completely out of character. When I look back on the goals…so many mistakes.”

United have now lost eight of their last 11 games – two of those coming against Dundee – and are just three points above seventh-placed Motherwell in the race for a top-half finish.

It is a decline that must be arrested swiftly.

“The players are hurting, but we know what this fixture means to the supporters,” he continued. “We are grateful for them turning out in the numbers they did, and we’ll take all the criticism that comes our way – because it will be warranted.

“The fans want to see passion, tackles and aggression. We didn’t do that enough in the first half. That’s what it boils down to sometimes. In games like this, where it can be 100MPH and frantic, it’s about doing the basics and winning your battles.”

A dire display

United received a major warning prior to their collapse, with Dundee rippling the net after 11 minutes.

Murray cleverly sent Josh Mulligan through on goal and, although Walton made a fine stop, Lyall Cameron fired home the rebound. However, the effort was struck off due to Seun Adewumi being in an offside position at the outset of the attack.

Dundee did make the breakthrough when a magnificent Ziyad Larkeche delivery found McGhee at the back post to head beyond Walton.

The Dee looked like scoring every time they ventured forward, with Walton forced into a splendid low stop to deny Cameron. Moments later, Murray fired wide when it looked easier to score from an Adewumi cut-back.

But the second goal was imminent. More abject tracking from the Tangerines allowed Tiffoney to surge forward unimpeded and, with the defence backing off, his shot squirmed through Walton’s grasp.

A false Tangerine dawn

Goodwin’s side desperately required a response. Middleton stepped up.

Craig Sibbald – on as a replacement for the injured Luca Stephenson – intercepted an Aaron Donnelly pass and teed up the winger on the edge of the box, and his curling finish was unerring.

But Dundee restored their two-goal cushion when a woefully heavy touch by Will Ferry allowed Adewumi to steal possession and tee up McGhee for another terrific strike from the edge of the box.

There was still enough time before the break for a Ross Graham own goal to be disallowed by VAR.

Dundee hold firm

Goodwin resisted the temptation to make swingeing changes at the break, and his 11 starters halved arrears within four minutes of the restart.

Sam Dalby produced a physical, direct run – holding off Cameron – and fed a perfect pass into the path of Trapanovski, whose deflected shot found a way past Carson. A blockbuster clash in the City of Discovery was unfolding.

A Ruari Paton shot, well fielded by Carson, and two late headers by Dalby and Louis Moult would prove to be as close as the Terrors came to rescuing a point.

Suitably, Dundee had the final word when Murray was pushed in the box by Adegboyega, earning the Irishman a straight red card from referee Nick Walsh.

Murray slammed home the resulting spot-kick.

“The fourth goal pretty much summed up how bad we were defensively,” added Goodwin. “We had three players around the ball but nobody taken responsibility or ownership of the situation – and it leads to a really stupid penalty.”