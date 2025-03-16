Jim Goodwin fumes at ’embarrassing’ Dundee United showing and pinpoints missing ingredients in derby collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin fumes at ’embarrassing’ Dundee United showing and pinpoints missing ingredients in derby collapse

Dundee were deserved winners at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Murray celebrates in front of Dundee fans. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s first-half capitulation against Dundee as “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” as the Dark Blues ended their 21-year wait for a Tannadice triumph in style.

The Tangerines were all over the place during an opening 45 minutes littered with individual errors, powderpuff challenges and acres of wide-open spaces in which the visitors were able to run riot.

Jordan McGhee was the unlikely goal hero, bagging a brace to add to Scott Tiffoney’s strike from distance. Glenn Middleton whipped a fine strike past Trevor Carson in one of the few moments to give the Arabs something to shout about.

The Dee had a further two efforts chalked off by VAR due to offside and a half-time tally of five or six would not have flattered Tony Docherty’s men.

A furious Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
A furious Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

United improved after the interval – it would have been difficult to regress – and found the net through Kristijan Trapanovski.

However, Simon Murray, who was idiotically targeted with a missile in the first half, made the game safe from the penalty spot after being felled by Manny Adegboyega, who was dismissed.

‘Embarrassing’

“The first 45 (minutes) was embarrassing at times,” said Goodwin. “We’ve got a lot of looking in the mirror to do to make sure we don’t have a repeat of that in the next eight games.

“Some of our defending and the individual mistakes were unacceptable in a game of this magnitude.

“To be second best all over the park, as we were in the opening 45 minutes, is unacceptable and completely out of character. When I look back on the goals…so many mistakes.”

Dundee's Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal of the game
Jordan McGHee celebrates his second goal of the game. Image: SNS

United have now lost eight of their last 11 games – two of those coming against Dundee – and are just three points above seventh-placed Motherwell in the race for a top-half finish.

It is a decline that must be arrested swiftly.

“The players are hurting, but we know what this fixture means to the supporters,” he continued. “We are grateful for them turning out in the numbers they did, and we’ll take all the criticism that comes our way – because it will be warranted.

“The fans want to see passion, tackles and aggression. We didn’t do that enough in the first half. That’s what it boils down to sometimes. In games like this, where it can be 100MPH and frantic, it’s about doing the basics and winning your battles.”

A dire display

United received a major warning prior to their collapse, with Dundee rippling the net after 11 minutes.

Murray cleverly sent Josh Mulligan through on goal and, although Walton made a fine stop, Lyall Cameron fired home the rebound. However, the effort was struck off due to Seun Adewumi being in an offside position at the outset of the attack.

Dundee did make the breakthrough when a magnificent Ziyad Larkeche delivery found McGhee at the back post to head beyond Walton.

Jack Walton made a costly error in the derby
Walton made a costly error. Image: SNS

The Dee looked like scoring every time they ventured forward, with Walton forced into a splendid low stop to deny Cameron. Moments later, Murray fired wide when it looked easier to score from an Adewumi cut-back.

But the second goal was imminent. More abject tracking from the Tangerines allowed Tiffoney to surge forward unimpeded and, with the defence backing off, his shot squirmed through Walton’s grasp.

A false Tangerine dawn

Goodwin’s side desperately required a response. Middleton stepped up.

Craig Sibbald – on as a replacement for the injured Luca Stephenson – intercepted an Aaron Donnelly pass and teed up the winger on the edge of the box, and his curling finish was unerring.

But Dundee restored their two-goal cushion when a woefully heavy touch by Will Ferry allowed Adewumi to steal possession and tee up McGhee for another terrific strike from the edge of the box.

Glenn Middleton got Dundee United back in to the game
Glenn Middleton got United back in to the game. Image: SNS

There was still enough time before the break for a Ross Graham own goal to be disallowed by VAR.

Dundee hold firm

Goodwin resisted the temptation to make swingeing changes at the break, and his 11 starters halved arrears within four minutes of the restart.

Sam Dalby produced a physical, direct run – holding off Cameron – and fed a perfect pass into the path of Trapanovski, whose deflected shot found a way past Carson. A blockbuster clash in the City of Discovery was unfolding.

A Ruari Paton shot, well fielded by Carson, and two late headers by Dalby and Louis Moult would prove to be as close as the Terrors came to rescuing a point.

Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee striker Simon Murray celebrates his goal at Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Suitably, Dundee had the final word when Murray was pushed in the box by Adegboyega, earning the Irishman a straight red card from referee Nick Walsh.

Murray slammed home the resulting spot-kick.

The fourth goal pretty much summed up how bad we were defensively,” added Goodwin. “We had three players around the ball but nobody taken responsibility or ownership of the situation – and it leads to a really stupid penalty.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans march to Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee United fans lead colourful march to Tannadice on derby day
Referee Nick Walsh hands a missile that was thrown on to the pitch to a police officer during the Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simon Murray on 'shocking' moment he was hit by vape thrown from crowd in…
Mia McKenzie (aged 10) with dad Scott McKenzie (left) and grandad Alan McKenzie (right) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In Pictures: 21 great photos as fans turn out for Dundee derby
Luca Stephenson is determined to do his part for Dundee United in Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson: 'You can't walk around Asda without being told what derby…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin updates the media on his squad for Sunday's derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Dundee United stars' 'touch-and-go' derby fitness hopes
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United v Dundee: Team news, who is the referee and how to watch…
Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty
JIM SPENCE: Derby pressure is FAR greater for Dundee than United
Versatile Dundee United youngster Scott Constable
Dundee United teen receives maiden Scotland U/19 call-up
Dundee United fans celebrate Vicko Sevelj's equaliser at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United must live up to greater expectations, admits Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin doesn't want any distractions this month as United seek to kick on
Jim Goodwin believes derby victory could open door for Dundee United Europe push

Conversation