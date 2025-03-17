4 Dundee United talking points: Top 6 hanging by thread as huge defensive call looms

Dundee United were punished for arguably their worst 45 minutes of the campaign as Dundee emerged as 4-2 winners at Tannadice on Sunday.

Jordan McGhee found the net twice for the Dee, adding to Scott Tiffoney’s strike from the edge of the box as Tony Docherty’s charges tormented the abject Terrors in the first half.

Although Glenn Middleton hit back for the hosts, the Dee had another two goals ruled out for offside and could have easily notched five or six. A remarkable spectacle.

Kristijan Trapanovski struck after the break but, with United unable to find a leveller, Simon Murray made the game safe from the penalty spot after being fouled by Emmanuel Adegboyega. The defender was shown a red card for the offence.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

A first-half no-show: unacceptable

Dundee United’s non-performance in the first period would have been poor under any circumstances.

But coming in a derby at Tannadice, having lost the previous game between the sides? Dire.

And inexplicable.

Even at their best, United are an imperfect team, as one would expect for a club in its first season back in the top-flight. They don’t always thrill or create a swathe of opportunities from open play; recent results have been poor.

However, they scrap, graft and diligently defend their box.

Until Sunday, that is. The opening 45 minutes on Sunday was the least United-y display of the season.

They were second to every ball, seemed afraid to put in a challenge, were ponderous and sloppy in possession, and left gaping holes between the lines into which Dundee’s athletic, speedy, confident attackers could break.

Allied with the three goals the Dee scored, Lyall Cameron had an effort ruled out by the tightest of margins and forced a super low save from Jack Walton. Murray also passed up an excellent chance following a Seun Adewumi cut-back.

A 5-1 half-time score would not have flattered the Dark Blues. It was a dire half. It could have been a chastening catastrophe.

Individual errors

It is almost redundant to pinpoint the underperformers in tangerine, particularly from the first half. Not a single player merited pass marks.

However, in the glare of derby day, errors that result in goals will be met with a harsh glare.

Walton made four saves, including a very good one – sprawling low to his right to deny Cameron – but will lament the lax moment that allowed Tiffoney’s shot to slip through his grasp and into the net.

Will Ferry, a smash hit for the Terrors this term, took a terrible touch to allow Adewumi to set up McGhee’s second goal of the afternoon, and the full-back’s show of frustration – rather than seeking to immediately make amends – was uncharacteristic.

Dundee’s final goal was a cavalcade of errors, with Craig Sibbald effectively playing Murray through on goal, resulting in Adegboyega conceding a penalty and receiving a red card.

A hell of a day to concede three of the most avoidable goals United have shipped all campaign (McGhee’s header to open the scoring was hardly a defensive masterclass, but not quite in the same category as the others).

Those men are far from solely responsible for the defeat. Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher also struggled (were both/either fully fit?) and another game completely passed Allan Campbell by.

It is possible to go on.

Suffice to say, plenty at Tannadice have a point to prove in Dingwall.

Top six hangs in the balance

Sunday’s collapse came almost a year to the day on from United’s 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

That was the nadir of a wobbly run – three defeats in seven league games – in the Tangerines’ pursuit of the Championship title.

However, United responded by simplifying their shape and style, winning five of their next seven fixtures and securing promotion at a canter.

While they are competing at a very different level 12 months later, the response must be similar. Their top six fate depends on it. Hearts (6th) and Motherwell (7th) are just two and three points behind United, respectively.

With the Terrors on a run of eight defeats in 11 games, they have no right to be looking up towards Aberdeen and Hibs. They are the team with the least momentum of those battling for a top-half berth.

And they visit the Jambos before the split.

United might be “in the driving seat” for a place in the top six – in Goodwin’s words – but they are stalling.

They need to get back on track against County.

A defensive headache

When those of a United persuasion finish licking their wounds, attention must turn to their next game.

And the late dismissal of Adegboyega was anything but helpful.

Already light on numbers following Kevin Holt’s sale to Derry City (while much was made of the manner of his departure, how United missed his on-field leadership), the Ireland U/21 will now be missing for the trip to the Highlands on March 30.

Back to basics would ordinarily mean a switch to 5-3-2 for this United side; defend the box properly, pack the midfield, don’t give anything away and trust Ferry and Ryan Strain to provide the creativity.

However, the Tangerines literally do not have three senior centre-backs to call upon for that fixture.

Could it be the moment for Sam Cleall-Harding, basking in his first ever Scotland U/19 call-up, to make his senior debut? Or does Vicko Sevelj move into the backline? Or does Goodwin stick with the back-four that was so open against Dundee?

Huge calls for the man in the dugout.