LEE WILKIE: What Dundee United MUST do to bury ghost of derby failure

One result alone won’t usually make or break any team’s season – but Dundee United must ensure the performance that saw them lose deservedly to Dundee remains a one-off

That first half showing from United was nothing short of unacceptable.

Jim Goodwin acknowledged it after the game. And you can bet his players have been told what he thinks in no uncertain terms.

In the build up to the game, United were rightly being praised for how they’ve gone about their business in their first season back in the top flight.

The talk was all about cementing the top six place they’ve held for months – and even adjusting to a new level of expectation, with a shot at Europe a real possibility.

It’s only natural that, after losing so badly to Dundee at Tannadice, a few nerves seem to be creeping in amongst fans, who turned out in numbers to back them against their rivals.

Hearts in sixth place and Motherwell in seventh are now, respectively, just two and three points behind the Tangerines.

It’s all just getting a bit tight.

With that comes pressure.

But that’s one area where I would urge fans to keep the faith.

United under Jim Goodwin last season had to deal with huge amounts of pressure as Raith Rovers chased them down for the Championship title.

Teams with a lesser mentality might have crumbled.

But United held firm right to the end of the season and got the job done, in the face of an incredible challenge from the Kirkcaldy team.

That requires a certain steeliness. A coldness. An unshakable self-belief.

When they wobbled, they always managed to get back on track quickly.

Again, this season, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for United, but when difficult moments have arrived – as they against Dundee – Goodwin’s teams have generally stepped up.

During the international break, United must do the work required to ensure that when they next take the field, away to Ross County on March 30, they are 100% focused on getting a positive result.

Before the derby, the top six and Europe were both on the agenda.

Nothing has changed, despite the result. They are still on course.

That’s what United need to remember.