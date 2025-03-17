LEE WILKIE: What Dundee United MUST do to bury ghost of derby failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: What Dundee United MUST do to bury ghost of derby failure

The Tangerines were unacceptably poor in the first half against their city rivals.

United's Craig Sibbald (L) and Jack Walton look dejected at full-time. Image: Euan Cherry. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

One result alone won’t usually make or break any team’s season – but Dundee United must ensure the performance that saw them lose deservedly to Dundee remains a one-off

That first half showing from United was nothing short of unacceptable.

Jim Goodwin acknowledged it after the game. And you can bet his players have been told what he thinks in no uncertain terms.

In the build up to the game, United were rightly being praised for how they’ve gone about their business in their first season back in the top flight.

The talk was all about cementing the top six place they’ve held for months – and even adjusting to a new level of expectation, with a shot at Europe a real possibility.

It’s only natural that, after losing so badly to Dundee at Tannadice, a few nerves seem to be creeping in amongst fans, who turned out in numbers to back them against their rivals.

Hearts in sixth place and Motherwell in seventh are now, respectively, just two and three points behind the Tangerines.

Dundee United players see another chance pass by.
United players see a derby chance pass by. Image: SNS

It’s all just getting a bit tight.

With that comes pressure.

But that’s one area where I would urge fans to keep the faith.

United under Jim Goodwin last season had to deal with huge amounts of pressure as Raith Rovers chased them down for the Championship title.

Teams with a lesser mentality might have crumbled.

But United held firm right to the end of the season and got the job done, in the face of an incredible challenge from the Kirkcaldy team.

That requires a certain steeliness. A coldness. An unshakable self-belief.

When they wobbled, they always managed to get back on track quickly.

Again, this season, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for United, but when difficult moments have arrived – as they against Dundee – Goodwin’s teams have generally stepped up.

During the international break, United must do the work required to ensure that when they next take the field, away to Ross County on March 30, they are 100% focused on getting a positive result.

Before the derby, the top six and Europe were both on the agenda.

Nothing has changed, despite the result. They are still on course.

That’s what United need to remember.

