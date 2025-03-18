Dundee United ‘in driving seat’ for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments one familiar failing

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are “in the driving seat” in the race for top six football – but has lamented yet another missed opportunity to take advantage of slip-ups elsewhere.

The Tangerines paid the price for a woeful first half performance against Dundee on Sunday as they slipped to a 4-2 home defeat against their fierce foes.

The chastening result – an eighth loss in their last 11 outings – leaves the Terrors just two points ahead of sixth-placed Hearts and three points ahead of Motherwell in seventh spot.

With momentum sorely lacking, United’s hopes of a top-half berth are hanging by a thread with three games until the split, including a testing trip to Tynecastle.

“It’s still all to play for – simple as that,” said the United boss, who described the opening 45 minutes against the Dee as “embarrassing”.

“The teams below us certainly won’t stop fighting for the top six places – Motherwell, St Mirren, Hearts – and we are still the team in the driving seat.

“However, we need to get the job done and that’s the hardest part.

“Getting over the line is the most difficult thing in any sport.

“Sunday was a really sore one and it’ll take a bit of time to get over it, but we have put ourselves in this position and need to make sure we come back fighting.”

The familiar failing

As well as ruing a timid display against the Dee, Goodwin was also frustrated that United did not reap the benefits following a heartening set of results on Saturday.

With Hibernian and Aberdeen dropping points against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, respectively, a win would have seen Goodwin’s charges move level on points with the third-placed Hibees.

Instead, the Terrors blew it.

That has become too familiar for the United boss’ liking.

“I’m not sure how many times we’ve been in this situation this season: where teams around us have dropped points and we’ve had an opportunity to capatalise on it – and we haven’t been able to do that,” continued Goodwin.

“All the incentives were there for us on Sunday.

“If we had won the game, we’d have gone joint-third on points with Hibs and opened the gap up between ourselves and the team in seventh.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why that happens. It’s certainly not for a lack of preparation or lack of awareness of the importance of the fixture.”