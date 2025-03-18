Dundee United ‘in driving seat’ for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments one familiar failing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ‘in driving seat’ for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments one familiar failing

Goodwin is attempting to see the bigger picture after a poor derby showing against Dundee.

A dejected Jim Goodwin after defeat at Tannadice
A dejected Jim Goodwin after defeat at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are “in the driving seat” in the race for top six football – but has lamented yet another missed opportunity to take advantage of slip-ups elsewhere.

The Tangerines paid the price for a woeful first half performance against Dundee on Sunday as they slipped to a 4-2 home defeat against their fierce foes.

The chastening result – an eighth loss in their last 11 outings – leaves the Terrors just two points ahead of sixth-placed Hearts and three points ahead of Motherwell in seventh spot.

With momentum sorely lacking, United’s hopes of a top-half berth are hanging by a thread with three games until the split, including a testing trip to Tynecastle.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager
Goodwin has been left with much to ponder. Image: SNS

“It’s still all to play for – simple as that,” said the United boss, who described the opening 45 minutes against the Dee as “embarrassing”. 

“The teams below us certainly won’t stop fighting for the top six places – Motherwell, St Mirren, Hearts – and we are still the team in the driving seat.

“However, we need to get the job done and that’s the hardest part.

“Getting over the line is the most difficult thing in any sport.

“Sunday was a really sore one and it’ll take a bit of time to get over it, but we have put ourselves in this position and need to make sure we come back fighting.”

The familiar failing

As well as ruing a timid display against the Dee, Goodwin was also frustrated that United did not reap the benefits following a heartening set of results on Saturday.

With Hibernian and Aberdeen dropping points against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, respectively, a win would have seen Goodwin’s charges move level on points with the third-placed Hibees.

Instead, the Terrors blew it.

That has become too familiar for the United boss’ liking.

Jim Goodwin, right, and victorious Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty.
Goodwin, right, and victorious Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“I’m not sure how many times we’ve been in this situation this season: where teams around us have dropped points and we’ve had an opportunity to capatalise on it – and we haven’t been able to do that,” continued Goodwin.

“All the incentives were there for us on Sunday.

“If we had won the game, we’d have gone joint-third on points with Hibs and opened the gap up between ourselves and the team in seventh.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why that happens. It’s certainly not for a lack of preparation or lack of awareness of the importance of the fixture.”

Conversation