Why has David Babunski not seen more Dundee United action?

The Macedonian midfielder has played just six minutes in 2025.

Dundee United's David Babunski trudges off the Tannadice turf in December.
David Babunski trudges off the Tannadice turf in December. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Jim Goodwin has revealed why David Babunski is being left out of the Dundee United starting line-up.

The midfielder signed for the Terrors in July from Hungarian outfit Mezőkövesdi on a one-year deal, with the option for a further season.

Babunski, a Barcelona academy graduate, hit the ground running for his new club, quickly becoming a fixture in Goodwin’s team.

However, after being taken off at half-time against Aberdeen at Tannadice on December 29, the North Macedonia international has only made two brief appearances from the bench.

He was an unused substitute on Sunday as United suffered a chastening 4-2 home derby defeat to Dundee.

David Babunski was a constant threat against County
Babunski, pictured, seemed destined to be a key man for United following a bright start. Image: SNS

Despite Babunski’s recent lack of game time, Goodwin insists the 31-year-old has continued to lead by example on the training pitch and the manager believes he will have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

Patience

Goodwin said: “David has been really patient. Midfield was an area we strengthened in January – Allan Campbell came in and Lewis Fiorini plays a similar position to David.

“David was a big player for us at the beginning of the season. At that time, we were down to the bare bones in terms of player availability in that area, with Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty out.

“Luca Stephenson was having to fill in for Ryan Strain, who was out injured and we were really limited in the options we had.

“David played a lot of games in the early part of the season. But since Docherty, Sibbs and then Strain came back into his natural position – which then meant Luca went into the middle of the park – it became very difficult to get everybody game time.

“But David is hugely important to us; a top, top professional. He’s so good in terms of how he sets the standards in training, daily. He never throws his toys out of the pram when he’s out of the team. Those are the types of characters that you want.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin and David Babunski. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “David is still very important and I’ve no doubt he will play a big part between now and the end of the season.”

Clear talks

Goodwin insists he has fully explained to Babunski the reasons for his omission from the team.

“The lads know I’m always available if they’re needing anything cleared up regarding why they’re not in the team, what they need to do or how they need to improve,” continued Goodwin.

David Babunski of Dundee United
All smiles: David Babunski at full-time against St Mirren earlier this term. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock.

“I’ve had a couple of good conversations with David and been open and honest with him about where we’re at. He understands the situation.

“There are certain games that he’s maybe not suited to, and then other games where he could be very influential.

“I feel that some of the games we’ve played recently have been combative and have needed the likes of Vicko Sevelj, Campbell, Stephenson, Sibbald and Docherty to a certain extent.

“Unfortunately David’s found himself out of the team.”

