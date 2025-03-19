What awaits Dundee United’s 9 internationals? World Cup dream, Champions League winner and Jort van der Sande in Casablanca

From Murcia to Morocco, there is plenty to interest Dundee United fans during the international hiatus.

Club action may be on hold but there will be no rest for the senior players and several Tannadice teens set to represent their countries over the next week.

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on what games to look out for.

David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski (North Macedonia)

Despite only making two substitute appearances for United in 2025 – amounting to six minutes – Babunski has retained his place in Blagoja Milevski’s squad to face Wales and Liechtenstein.

The experienced midfielder will hope to add to his tally of 17 caps and, in the process, stake his claim for more action at club level.

Trapanovski, who ended a five-month wait for a goal by finding the net against Dundee on Sunday, hopes to make his senior international debut.

Fixtures: World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Group J – Liechtenstein (A), March 22; Wales (H), March 25.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

Now on loan with OFK Beograd in the Serbian top-flight, Odada has been named in Benni McCarthy’s maiden Kenya squad.

The former Champions League-winning striker took the reins of the Harambee Stars earlier this month.

Odada, 24, has continued to find first team action scarce following his temporary Tannadice exit – just four substitute outings, totalling 97 minutes – but has continually been a key man for his countty.

Fixtures: World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Group F – Gambia (N), March 20; Gabon (H), March 23.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Van der Sande’s sole goalscoring exploits this season have come in the colours of his adopted Caribbean nation, dispatching a thundering header against El Salvador last September.

The hard-working frontman will be afforded another opportunity to play his way into form during this international break when the tiny island face Niger in Casablanca.

Fixture: Friendly – Niger (N), March 25.

Miller Thomson, Ruairidh Adams (Scotland U/21s)

Thomson’s chase for a second successive Championship title while on loan at Falkirk will be paused for a week as the waspish winger reports for Scotland duty.

He will be joined in Scot Gemmill’s group in Murcia by goalkeeper Adams, who has enjoyed a fine campaign with Kelty Hearts, firmly establishing himself as No1 with the League One outfit.

Adams has effectively taken the spot of fellow Tangerines kid Jack Newman who, at 23, has aged out of contention.

Fixtures: Friendlies – Ireland (N), March 21; Iceland (N), March 25.

Owen Stirton, Sam Cleall-Harding, Scott Constable (Scotland U/19s)

Stirton continues to enjoy a fine second half of the season after joining Montrose on loan.

Boasting six goals in nine outings for the Mighty Mo, he was named League 1 player of the month for February.

Cleall-Harding thrived with Kelty Hearts in the first part of the campaign and was recalled by United in January, bolstering Jim Goodwin’s first-team group.

Along with late call-up Scott Constable, the tangerine trio will seek to impress U/19s boss Neil MacFarlane in Spain as he looks to the future with a youthful selection.

Fixtures: Friendlies – Sweden (N), March 19; Poland (N), March 22.