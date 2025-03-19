What awaits Dundee United’s 9 internationals? World Cup dream, Champions League winner and Jort van der Sande in Casablanca

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What awaits Dundee United’s 9 internationals? World Cup dream, Champions League winner and Jort van der Sande in Casablanca

United have a host of players in action across the globe.

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Trapanovski, No.7,, celebrates a goal by David Babunski, far right. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

From Murcia to Morocco, there is plenty to interest Dundee United fans during the international hiatus.

Club action may be on hold but there will be no rest for the senior players and several Tannadice teens set to represent their countries over the next week.

Courier Sport provides the lowdown on what games to look out for.

David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski (North Macedonia)

Despite only making two substitute appearances for United in 2025 – amounting to six minutes – Babunski has retained his place in Blagoja Milevski’s squad to face Wales and Liechtenstein.

The experienced midfielder will hope to add to his tally of 17 caps and, in the process, stake his claim for more action at club level.

Trapanovski celebrates his goal against Dundee
Trapanovski celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS

Trapanovski, who ended a five-month wait for a goal by finding the net against Dundee on Sunday, hopes to make his senior international debut.

Fixtures: World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Group J – Liechtenstein (A), March 22; Wales (H), March 25.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

Now on loan with OFK Beograd in the Serbian top-flight, Odada has been named in Benni McCarthy’s maiden Kenya squad.

The former Champions League-winning striker took the reins of the Harambee Stars earlier this month.

Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Odada is contracted to United until 2026. Image: SNS

Odada, 24, has continued to find first team action scarce following his temporary Tannadice exit – just four substitute outings, totalling 97 minutes – but has continually been a key man for his countty.

Fixtures: World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Group F – Gambia (N), March 20; Gabon (H), March 23.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Van der Sande’s sole goalscoring exploits this season have come in the colours of his adopted Caribbean nation, dispatching a thundering header against El Salvador last September.

Jort van der Sande has been a team player for Dundee United
United attacker Jort van der Sande.. Image: SNS

The hard-working frontman will be afforded another opportunity to play his way into form during this international break when the tiny island face Niger in Casablanca.

Fixture: Friendly – Niger (N), March 25.

Miller Thomson, Ruairidh Adams (Scotland U/21s)

Thomson’s chase for a second successive Championship title while on loan at Falkirk will be paused for a week as the waspish winger reports for Scotland duty.

Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie.
Miller Thomson fires a shot narrowly wide against Airdrie. Image: SNS

He will be joined in Scot Gemmill’s group in Murcia by goalkeeper Adams, who has enjoyed a fine campaign with Kelty Hearts, firmly establishing himself as No1 with the League One outfit.

Adams has effectively taken the spot of fellow Tangerines kid Jack Newman who, at 23, has aged out of contention.

Fixtures: Friendlies – Ireland (N), March 21; Iceland (N), March 25.  

Owen Stirton, Sam Cleall-Harding, Scott Constable (Scotland U/19s)

Stirton continues to enjoy a fine second half of the season after joining Montrose on loan.

Boasting six goals in nine outings for the Mighty Mo, he was named League 1 player of the month for February.

Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding
Stirton, left, and Cleall-Harding. Image: SNS

Cleall-Harding thrived with Kelty Hearts in the first part of the campaign and was recalled by United in January, bolstering Jim Goodwin’s first-team group.

Along with late call-up Scott Constable, the tangerine trio will seek to impress U/19s boss Neil MacFarlane in Spain as he looks to the future with a youthful selection.

Fixtures: Friendlies – Sweden (N), March 19; Poland (N), March 22.  

Conversation