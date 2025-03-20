EXCLUSIVE: Mihael Kovacevic on Luka Modric lessons, his Dundee United Ibrox heroics and THAT Lee Wilkie clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Mihael Kovacevic on Luka Modric lessons, his Dundee United Ibrox heroics and THAT Lee Wilkie clash

Courier Sport catches up with the 2010 Scottish Cup winner, 15 years on from his Ibrox leveller in the quarter final.

Mihael Kovacevic celebrates his sole - but crucial - Dundee United goal.
Mihael Kovacevic celebrates his sole - but crucial - Dundee United goal. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Mihael Kovacevic can still recall the thrill of pinching possession from Luka Modric.

“He was so good that you felt like celebrating every time you made a tackle, it was almost impossible to get the ball back,” the former Dundee United ace smiled.

“He was only 21 years old, but you could already see he was special – although I cannot say I predicted he would be one of the greatest midfielders ever!”

Although Kovacevic was a teenager of some promise with Dinamo Zagreb, there was no shame in failing to make the grade at that time. As well as Modric, the squad included Vedran Corluka, Ognjen Vukojevic and Eduardo, later of Arsenal.

Yet, such were Kovacevic’s subsequent exploits at Tannadice – particularly in the Scottish Cup winning campaign of 2009/10 – that a reunion with the Croatian icon was becoming an increasing possibility.

Mihael Kovacevic holds the Scottish Cup aloft for Dundee United
Kovacevic enjoyed a slice of history, helping United win the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“I was in talks with the (Croatian) national team,” revealed Kovacevic. “Slaven Bilic was the coach, and he contacted me. Maybe I could have been teammates with Modric again. But when my injury happened, he just told me to keep working.”

That injury. The injury. We’ll get to that.

Welcome to Tannadice

Kovacevic proved to be something of a steal.

United were able to sign the player from FK Koper due to Dinamo demanding a fee in the region of £50,000 from the Slovenian outfit, who had been under the impression Kovacevic would be a free agent.

As such, Koper made it known through intermediaries that Kovacevic was available to any club willing to fork out that sum. After a two-week trial (that only lasted a week, such was the impact he made on Craig Levein) in January 2008, United stumped up.

His debut was at Celtic Park.

His second appearance was the galling CIS Insurance Cup final defeat on penalties against Rangers at Hampden.

Dejection for Dundee United and Kovacevic, No24, after losing the CIS Insurance Cup final in just his second appearance for the club
Dejection for Dundee United and Kovacevic, No24, after losing the CIS Insurance Cup final in just his second appearance for the club. Image: SNS

“To go from Parkhead to the Scottish national stadium, I couldn’t believe it,” Kovacevic laughed. “I thought, what team have I joined? Always playing in the biggest matches.

“After my first game at Celtic – getting a (0-0) draw – of course I hoped for another chance, and it was amazing to play in a final so early in my career, although the result hurt.

“You always felt you had a chance to play with Craig Levein as manager, because he never had favourites. If you were the best player in training, you would get an opportunity. I liked that approach.”

There were bumps along the way.

Literally.

Like the time Lee Wilkie fractured his eye socket when training ground tempers got out of hand.

Mihael Kovacevic converts a penalty in United's CIS Insurance Cup semi-final shootout defeat against Celtic in 2009
Kovacevic converts a penalty in United’s CIS Insurance Cup semi-final shootout defeat against Celtic in 2009. Image: SNS

“That was unexpected,” he continued, somewhat understatedly. “It was just in training – nothing special – but we got in an argument, and I stepped towards him, and he hit me in the face. I thought, for what?

“But I know he regretted it and apologised many times.”

Ibrox heroics

Kovacevic’s most impactful moment in tangerine came on March 14, 2010.

The 15th anniversary of his goal against Rangers at Ibrox passed with little fanfare last week. Naturally. Who celebrates a quarter-final? Especially when the game was only a draw.

Yet, without Kovacevic’s 80th-minute leveller to make it 3-3 at Ibrox, the glories to come would not have been possible.

His only goal for United – but what a time to get it.

Kovacevic celebrates after silencing Ibrox
Kovacevic celebrates after silencing Ibrox. Image: SNS

“I remember that day so clearly,” he continued. “When we were 3-1 down, the game was almost lost.

“But it would become the day when the players who never scored, scored. Andis Shala with the first, then Morgaro Gomis (awarded as a Steven Whittaker own goal after a massive deflection) before I was in the right place to equalise.

“It was a very special game for me, and especially when we won the replay at Tannadice and knew how important it could be in the history of the club.”

Kovacevic would go on to recover from a hamstring complaint in time to start the final against Ross County, cementing his place in Terrors folklore by putting Ross County – for whom he would later play – to the sword.

“I had a big fear that I would miss the final,” he continued. “But I knew that (Peter) Houston wanted me to play and the physio did an amazing job. I came back to training a week before the final and I was so happy to play my part.

“The match and the celebrations will live with me for my whole life. Seeing the supporters in such big numbers; the dressing room after; the parties in Dundee; tens of thousands of people in the square in Dundee – such amazing memories for me.

Mihael Kovacevic clutches the Scottish Cup at Tannadice
Kovacevic clutches the cup at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“That was the highest point in my career, and I had no idea that my lowest point would come a few weeks later.”

Biggest high to shuddering low

A mainstay in trophy-winning United side; a crucial goal against Rangers; pedigree as a Switzerland and Croatia U/21 international – it was little surprise to see Bilic taking note of Kovacevic.

However, everything came crumbling down when he suffered a devastating cruciate knee ligament rupture mere weeks after holding the Scottish Cup aloft. He describes the injury hell as “not only big for my time at United, but my whole career”.

From the cusp of international football, with suitors in England and the continent, to the operating table.

Mihael Kovacevic takes the Tannadice acclaim after United's triumph in 2010.
Kovacevic takes the Tannadice acclaim after United’s triumph in 2010.

“I was getting ready for pre-season in my free time and was playing with some friends, then I landed from a jump and twisted my knee,” rued Kovacevic. “In that moment, so much changed. Unlucky, but that is life and that is football.

“The biggest challenge was the mental part of it. I was a young player, on top of the world and preparing to play in Europe with United. I had scouts watching me, I could sign pre-contracts.

“You never know what could have happened. Maybe I could have been playing in the English Premier League one day.

“But overnight, my career changed.”

No regrets

Kovacevic – who will be in attendance for United’s 2025 Gala Dinner this Friday, celebrating the heroes of 2010 – ultimately departed after playing just two games in 2010/11. Still just 23 years of age.

He readily confesses that he needed a fresh start – on and off the pitch – after three-and-a-half years in Dundee, acknowledging his conviction for speeding in 2011 among the factors weighing on his mind.

Spells in Croatia, Bulgaria and Switzerland followed, as well as two years in the Highlands with County, but Kovacevic ultimately hung up his boots at the age of 29.

But there is no sense of bitterness or what might have been.

Kovacevic is now a luxury car salesperson in Switzerland and runs a construction company. Having gained his Uefa ‘A’ Licence while at County, he sates his appetite for football by coaching with local amateur side HNK Croatia Basel.

Mihael Kovacevic returned to Scottish football to turn out for Ross County between 2012 and 2014
Kovacevic returned to Scottish football to turn out for Ross County between 2012 and 2014. Image: SNS

“I always had thoughts about starting my own businesses,” he recalled.

“So, I gave myself six months and said, “a really good offer needs to come to keep me in football”. When I didn’t, we moved back to Switzerland, I got married, started a family and settled down.

“I can have no regrets – and we have a good over-30s league that I can still play in most Fridays!”

Conversation