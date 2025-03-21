Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United contract talks update

Jim Goodwin insists talks with players who have deals that are due to run out this summer will be kept on the back burner until Dundee United’s top six fate is determined.

The Terrors have a whole host of experienced players whose contracts are set to expire including Declan Gallagher, Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, Louis Moult and Ross Docherty.

However, Goodwin’s full focus remains on United’s top six destiny – not deals – with just three games remaining until the split.

The manager said: “We’ve been very transparent with those players with regards to not getting distracted and bogged down in those types of discussions but just maintaining our focus on the day-to-day stuff and on the games.

“If we do secure this top six, then we can open up to have conversations with players and let them know where we’re at.

“But right now, everybody’s quite comfortable with the situation we’re in.”

Understanding

Goodwin is also certain the players whose contracts are set to end also share his laser focus on finishing as high up the table as possible.

He added: “There are a lot of good players within the group, but they’re all understanding of the situation we’re in at the moment.

“Those players are all contracted up until the end of the season and they’re all quite relaxed about it.

“There’s nothing in anybody’s contract that says you need to tell them one way or the other in January. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, but the players are on board with it.

“They understand our stance as a club and everybody realises that the most important thing right now is to make sure this club finishes as high up the table as possible.

“All those players have contributed hugely and we’ll see what happens come the summer.”