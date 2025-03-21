Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United contract talks update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United contract talks update

Several Tannadice stars are already available to speak to potential summer suitors.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager
Goodwin has been left with much to ponder. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists talks with players who have deals that are due to run out this summer will be kept on the back burner until Dundee United’s top six fate is determined.

The Terrors have a whole host of experienced players whose contracts are set to expire including Declan Gallagher, Glenn Middleton, Kai Fotheringham, Louis Moult and Ross Docherty.

However, Goodwin’s full focus remains on United’s top six destiny – not deals – with just three games remaining until the split.

The manager said: “We’ve been very transparent with those players with regards to not getting distracted and bogged down in those types of discussions but just maintaining our focus on the day-to-day stuff and on the games. 

Glenn MIddleton, pictured against Aberdeen at Pittodrie
Glenn MIddleton, pictured against Aberdeen, is one of those out of contract in the summer. Image: SNS

If we do secure this top six, then we can open up to have conversations with players and let them know where we’re at.

“But right now, everybody’s quite comfortable with the situation we’re in.”

Understanding

Goodwin is also certain the players whose contracts are set to end also share his laser focus on finishing as high up the table as possible.

He added: “There are a lot of good players within the group, but they’re all understanding of the situation we’re in at the moment.

Declan Gallagher salutes the Dundee United fans at Parkhead in January
Declan Gallagher is another whose deal will expire at the end of this season. Image: SNS

“Those players are all contracted up until the end of the season and they’re all quite relaxed about it.

“There’s nothing in anybody’s contract that says you need to tell them one way or the other in January. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, but the players are on board with it.

“They understand our stance as a club and everybody realises that the most important thing right now is to make sure this club finishes as high up the table as possible.

“All those players have contributed hugely and we’ll see what happens come the summer.”

Conversation