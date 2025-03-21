EXCLUSIVE: Cupar-born international ‘loving being Scottish’ after dad’s cup winning stint at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Cupar-born international ‘loving being Scottish’ after dad’s cup winning stint at Dundee United

Caelan Cadamarteri is considered a striker of some promise.

Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Teenage strike star Caelan Cadamarteri is “enjoying being Scottish” as the Sheffield Wednesday kid continues to bolster his burgeoning reputation.

Cadamarteri, 15, was born in Cupar while his father, Danny, was starring for Dundee United.

And such is his promise, he has represented both England and Scotland at youth international level.

A final decision on his allegiances can be made further down the line (his older brother, Bailey, has no such dilemma and has turned out for the Three Lions at U/20 level) but he most recently pulled on the Dark Blue.

Cadamarteri, who recently notched FOUR goals in a U/18s victory over Crewe, was part of Stephen Clarke’s group last month for a four-team tournament in Cyprus, facing the hosts, Romania and Northern Ireland.

While Cadamarteri Sr may have only spent 18 months at United, Caelan will always provide a fierce connection with north of the border.

Caelen Cadamarteri in Scotland Victory Shield action
Cadamarteri in Scotland Victory Shield action. Image: SNS

The 2010 Scottish Cup winner with United told Courier Sport: “Caelan is Scottish, and I’ve still got a lot of friends up there who hear the (English) accent and, as he’s got a little older, are quick to remind him that he’s Scottish!

“So, he has earned the chance to play international football with England – but wants to explore every avenue.

“He went up to Scotland and has been made to feel very welcome by all the lads up there and the coaching staff and SFA. He’s absolutely loved every minute of it and, at this moment in time, he’s quite happy.

“Caelan has been over to Cyprus and enjoyed that – helping Scotland to win all three games – and has played in the Victory Shield, so let’s just say: he’s enjoying being Scottish.”

Bringing through next generation

Cadamarteri Sr, meanwhile, is lapping up his own part in the youth development process, thriving as head of individual development with Sheffield United – working with young Scots such as Ryan Oné, Evan Easton and Jevan Beattie.

Danny Cadamarteri, foreground, as the party got started at Hampden in 2010.
Cadamarteri, foreground, as the party got started at Hampden in 2010. Image: SNS

He added: “I had opportunities to go into senior positions – a little spell working with the first team at Oldham Athletic – and it was a good experience.

“But it firmly consolidated that my enjoyment was more in the development of players than the results-based industry.”

