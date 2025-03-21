EXCLUSIVE: Cupar-born international ‘loving being Scottish’ after dad’s cup winning stint at Dundee United

Teenage strike star Caelan Cadamarteri is “enjoying being Scottish” as the Sheffield Wednesday kid continues to bolster his burgeoning reputation.

Cadamarteri, 15, was born in Cupar while his father, Danny, was starring for Dundee United.

And such is his promise, he has represented both England and Scotland at youth international level.

A final decision on his allegiances can be made further down the line (his older brother, Bailey, has no such dilemma and has turned out for the Three Lions at U/20 level) but he most recently pulled on the Dark Blue.

Cadamarteri, who recently notched FOUR goals in a U/18s victory over Crewe, was part of Stephen Clarke’s group last month for a four-team tournament in Cyprus, facing the hosts, Romania and Northern Ireland.

While Cadamarteri Sr may have only spent 18 months at United, Caelan will always provide a fierce connection with north of the border.

The 2010 Scottish Cup winner with United told Courier Sport: “Caelan is Scottish, and I’ve still got a lot of friends up there who hear the (English) accent and, as he’s got a little older, are quick to remind him that he’s Scottish!

“So, he has earned the chance to play international football with England – but wants to explore every avenue.

“He went up to Scotland and has been made to feel very welcome by all the lads up there and the coaching staff and SFA. He’s absolutely loved every minute of it and, at this moment in time, he’s quite happy.

“Caelan has been over to Cyprus and enjoyed that – helping Scotland to win all three games – and has played in the Victory Shield, so let’s just say: he’s enjoying being Scottish.”

Bringing through next generation

Cadamarteri Sr, meanwhile, is lapping up his own part in the youth development process, thriving as head of individual development with Sheffield United – working with young Scots such as Ryan Oné, Evan Easton and Jevan Beattie.

He added: “I had opportunities to go into senior positions – a little spell working with the first team at Oldham Athletic – and it was a good experience.

“But it firmly consolidated that my enjoyment was more in the development of players than the results-based industry.”