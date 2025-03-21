Jim Goodwin eyes permanent swoop for Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson

Jim Goodwin admits he would love to bring Luca Stephenson back to Tannadice on a permanent deal.

The Dundee United boss has regularly utilised the loan market this season, with the likes of Luton Town keeper Jack Walton, Wrexham striker Sam Dalby and Liverpool midfielder Stephenson all having a huge impact.

The latter still has a year left on his contract at Anfield but Goodwin confesses he would be interested in signing him again should the opportunity arise.

The manager said: “I couldn’t be any happier with how those (loan) signings have done for us.

“Luca is one that – if he were to become available in the summer and not extend his contract at Liverpool – then we would love to be at the table talking to him. I know he’s loved his time here, as has (Sam) Dalby.

“Dalby might be priced out of the market, but I know from speaking to them all in one-to-ones that they’ve thoroughly enjoyed their time at Dundee United.

“They appreciate the way they’re looked after by the backroom team, and by the people behind the scenes who run the operations for us.

“It would be great if we could keep one or two of those guys as permanent Dundee United players.”

Goodwin wants to become less reliant on loans

Goodwin is determined to be less reliant on loan signings when he conducts his transfer business this summer, especially after the uncertainty surrounding a potential recall for the Premiership’s joint top goalscorer Dalby in January.

Goodwin continued: “I think the recruitment as a whole has been really positive, with the permanent signings that we made and those loan signings.

“It’s a market I’ve always dipped into, going back as far as Alloa. You tend to get a better quality of player for a lot less money.

“We possibly wouldn’t be able to afford some of the guys that we’ve got on their full wage. But there’s an understanding from the parent club and ourselves that it can be hugely beneficial to all parties.”

He added: “There is always the frustration that you’re developing and marketing somebody else’s player. That’s where we need to try to get the balance right this summer.

“The loan market will still be a system that we use, but we don’t want to be too reliant on it because in January you can leave yourself in a situation like we found ourselves in with Sam Dalby. The rug could have been pulled from under us.”