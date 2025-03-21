Jim Goodwin eyes permanent swoop for Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin eyes permanent swoop for Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson

The on-loan Liverpool man has impressed with his performances and versatility.

By Neil Robertson
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson has been excellent this term. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he would love to bring Luca Stephenson back to Tannadice on a permanent deal.

The Dundee United boss has regularly utilised the loan market this season, with the likes of Luton Town keeper Jack Walton, Wrexham striker Sam Dalby and Liverpool midfielder Stephenson all having a huge impact.

The latter still has a year left on his contract at Anfield but Goodwin confesses he would be interested in signing him again should the opportunity arise.

Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson in action for United. Image: SNS

The manager said: “I couldn’t be any happier with how those (loan) signings have done for us.

“Luca is one that – if he were to become available in the summer and not extend his contract at Liverpool – then we would love to be at the table talking to him. I know he’s loved his time here, as has (Sam) Dalby.

“Dalby might be priced out of the market, but I know from speaking to them all in one-to-ones that they’ve thoroughly enjoyed their time at Dundee United.

“They appreciate the way they’re looked after by the backroom team, and by the people behind the scenes who run the operations for us.

“It would be great if we could keep one or two of those guys as permanent Dundee United players.”

Goodwin wants to become less reliant on loans

Goodwin is determined to be less reliant on loan signings when he conducts his transfer business this summer, especially after the uncertainty surrounding a potential recall for the Premiership’s joint top goalscorer Dalby in January.

The familiar sight of Sam Dalby jumping for joy.
United top scorer Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “I think the recruitment as a whole has been really positive, with the permanent signings that we made and those loan signings.

It’s a market I’ve always dipped into, going back as far as Alloa. You tend to get a better quality of player for a lot less money.

“We possibly wouldn’t be able to afford some of the guys that we’ve got on their full wage. But there’s an understanding from the parent club and ourselves that it can be hugely beneficial to all parties.”

He added: “There is always the frustration that you’re developing and marketing somebody else’s player. That’s where we need to try to get the balance right this summer.

“The loan market will still be a system that we use, but we don’t want to be too reliant on it because in January you can leave yourself in a situation like we found ourselves in with Sam Dalby. The rug could have been pulled from under us.”

