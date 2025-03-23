Kristijan Trapanovski ‘dream’ comes true as Dundee United ace makes international debut on emotional day for North Macedonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kristijan Trapanovski ‘dream’ comes true as Dundee United ace makes international debut on emotional day for North Macedonia

Trapanovski helped his country to a 3-0 triumph.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski in action for North Macedonia
Kristijan Trapanovski in action. Image: Shutterstock.

Kristijan Trapanovski made his senior debut for North Macedonia on an emotional afternoon for the visitors in Vaduz.

The Dundee United winger – fresh from finding the net in the Tangerines’ losing derby effort last Sunday – entered the fray after 80 minutes against Liechtenstein on Saturday afternoon.

While Trapanovski previously played in a non-FIFA recognised friendly against Saudi Arabia, featuring only domestic players, this was effectively his competitive bow.

Discussing the prospect of making his debut earlier this season, Trapanovski said: “It’s a dream for me to play for the national team”, citing that drive as a major factor behind his move to Tannadice.

The teams observe a minute's silence in Vaduz.
The teams observe a minute’s silence in Vaduz. Image: Shutterstock.

A minute’s silence was held prior to kick-off to commemorate the victims of the nightclub fire in the Macedonian town of Kocani which killed 59 and injured scores more.

The country is in a period of official mourning.

It was against that backdrop that Blagoja Milevski’s side claimed a 3-0 victory to begin their World Cup qualification campaign. Aleksandar Trajkovski, Visar Musliu and former Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski scored the goals.

Gratitude

Milevski told Sportssport.mk: “I have a huge gratitude to all those supporters who came here to cheer us on. Macedonia will survive and we are all showing it – even in these difficult, tragic moments.

“Honestly, it didn’t matter to me how, and in what way, we would win. The three points were all-important. We had a lot on our minds.”

Trapanovski’s club teammate, David Babunski, was not named in the matchday squad despite being part of the group.

North Macedonia host Wales in Skopje on Tuesday evening.

Conversation