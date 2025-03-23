Kristijan Trapanovski ‘dream’ comes true as Dundee United ace makes international debut on emotional day for North Macedonia

Kristijan Trapanovski made his senior debut for North Macedonia on an emotional afternoon for the visitors in Vaduz.

The Dundee United winger – fresh from finding the net in the Tangerines’ losing derby effort last Sunday – entered the fray after 80 minutes against Liechtenstein on Saturday afternoon.

While Trapanovski previously played in a non-FIFA recognised friendly against Saudi Arabia, featuring only domestic players, this was effectively his competitive bow.

Discussing the prospect of making his debut earlier this season, Trapanovski said: “It’s a dream for me to play for the national team”, citing that drive as a major factor behind his move to Tannadice.

A minute’s silence was held prior to kick-off to commemorate the victims of the nightclub fire in the Macedonian town of Kocani which killed 59 and injured scores more.

The country is in a period of official mourning.

It was against that backdrop that Blagoja Milevski’s side claimed a 3-0 victory to begin their World Cup qualification campaign. Aleksandar Trajkovski, Visar Musliu and former Aberdeen hero Bojan Miovski scored the goals.

Gratitude

Milevski told Sportssport.mk: “I have a huge gratitude to all those supporters who came here to cheer us on. Macedonia will survive and we are all showing it – even in these difficult, tragic moments.

“Honestly, it didn’t matter to me how, and in what way, we would win. The three points were all-important. We had a lot on our minds.”

Trapanovski’s club teammate, David Babunski, was not named in the matchday squad despite being part of the group.

North Macedonia host Wales in Skopje on Tuesday evening.