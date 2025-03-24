Dundee United’s 6 loan stars rated after Jim Goodwin’s ‘reliance’ vow

Jim Goodwin last week expressed his “delight” with Dundee United’s efforts in the loan market.

From Jack Walton between the sticks to the prolific Sam Dalby in attack, those temporary captures have been crucial to the Tangerines’ push for top six and potentially European football.

However, Goodwin has also cautioned against an over-reliance on loan deals ahead of this summer’s recruitment drive.

So, who have been the success stories that United can seek to replicate next term?

Sam Dalby: A+

Dundee United’s best loan deal since Andy Webster arrived from Rangers to captain the Tangerines to the 2010 Scottish Cup?

Dylan Levitt or Pavol Safranko would be in the conversation, but it’s difficult to argue with Dalby’s sensational numbers. And should he spearhead European qualification for the newly promoted Terrors, then it would be an astonishing achievement.

The Wrexham frontman remains tied with Daizen Maeda at the summit of the Scottish Premiership scoring charts with 13 goals and, given the weekly bullets provided for the Japan international, Dalby is a huge underdog to claim that prize.

He also provides the focal point for Goodwin’s side, selflessly contesting upwards of 20 duels in every game (that is routinely the most of any player on the pitch) and linking up with United’s midfielders and wide men.

Little wonder that Goodwin is keen to make Dalby’s stay at Tannadice permanent, albeit they are increasingly likely to be priced out of that conversation.

Luca Stephenson: B+

Stephenson – another player Goodwin would be keen to keep in Tayside – is United’s second top-scorer in the league, having found the net three times. He has also contributed two assists to the cause, only bettered by Vicko Sevelj and Will Ferry.

However, his impact goes well beyond the raw data.

Stephenson’s versatility and consistency has seen him turn out, and thrive, at right wingback and central midfield. Hard-running and aggressive, he is every inch a Jim Goodwin Player.

The Liverpool kid has even been utilised at left-back against Celtic and Aberdeen and, while a thankless, onerous task, he was far from the worst performer in those outings.

Allied with a maturity well beyond his 21 years – shouldering a workload beyond what Goodwin initially expected to ask of him – Stephenson deserves to be considered a smash hit.

Emmanuel Adegboyega: B

At his best, a Rolls-Royce of a centre-back.

Adegboyega defends with composure, grace and skill, boasting terrific recovery pace and the confidence to step out from the back and start attacks. On his day.

He has also contributed two goals to the cause and deservedly made his Ireland U/21 debut in October last year.

But such is the nature of developing another club’s raw talent, there have been bumps in the road; most recently his red card against Dundee after he was left brutally exposed by a series of gung-ho alterations in the dying stages.

There was also the costly slip against Motherwell that allowed the Steelmen to leave Tannadice with all three points on October 30, and a few other nervy moments. A learning curve.

However, Adegboyega has shown enough to suggest he could be a very capable modern-day defender when he returns to Norwich, particularly when in United’s back-three with Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher.

Jack Walton: B

Walton has handled the step up to the Premiership will aplomb following his record-breaking tally of 19 league clean sheets for the Tangerines last term.

Only Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland boast more top-flight shutouts than Walton (nine).

A solid campaign has been sprinkled with moments of genuine inspiration; his clawing stop to deny Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler at Pittodrie is a bona fide save of the season contender.

His injury time penalty stop against St Mirren was unforgettable.

However, Walton has made a couple of high-profile errors, most notably allowing Scott Tiffoney’s drive to squirm through his grasp to give Dundee a 2-0 lead in the derby in United’s last game.

He could have been stronger for Marley Watkins’ contentious winner for Kilmarnock, and the Luton Town stopper’s kicking remains inconsistent.

But overall, another excellent capture.

Ruari Paton: D

Paton’s signing from Port Vale has been far from a disaster. He was unlucky not to find the net on his debut against Dundee – Ethan Ingram making a wonderful block – and fizzed a ferocious drive narrowly wide in a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Displaying mobility and energy, there have been flashes of a partnership with Dalby during his four starts and two substitute appearances, if relatively fleeting.

Paton has been a symptom of a recent downturn in form, not the cause of it.

But it would be disingenuous to give him a high rating based on his outings in tangerine to date.

Albeit there is still time to remedy that.

Lewis Fiorini: F

Fiorini’s rating so far is entirely down to a lack of game-time.

The luckless Scotland U/21 international suffered an untimely hamstring strain early in his Tannadice career and has been limited to four substitute appearances totalling 47 minutes.

And while this is not a critique that Fiorini should shoulder (Goodwin and the United chiefs green-lit the January business, not him) it can be argued that the Tangerines’ best midfield combination is less clear than ever.