LEE WILKIE: Can Dundee United match early-season expectation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Can Dundee United match early-season expectation?

The Tangerines must shake off derby dismay to ensure campaign does not end with disappointment writes columnist Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United
United's Craig Sibbald (L) and Jack Walton look dejected at full-time against Dundee - the Tangerines must pick themselves up. Image: Euan Cherry. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have three matches to ensure all their good work done in the first half of the season is properly rewarded.

The Tangerines have been flying high in the Premiership for the entirety of their return to top-flight football.

However, recent form has seen them slip down the division culminating in last weekend’s derby defeat.

It was a bad day for United, one they want to get over as quickly as possible.

They haven’t had nearly enough wins lately – since the derby win on January 2, United have won just twice and picked up only seven points.

Dundee United players see another chance pass by.
United are searching for form. Image: SNS

It’s a run that has seen them not only fall behind Hibs and Aberdeen in the race for third but also start to look over their shoulder with concern.

Motherwell in seventh are only three points behind now.

So this weekend is as crucial as it gets for Jim Goodwin and his men.

Expectation

The successful first half of the campaign was superb but it also brought a risk later in the season.

Winning games brings expectation.

Since the turn of the year, Dundee United haven’t been able to live up to that expectation.

And that has allowed teams down the table to catch up.

Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Wins like this one at Tynecastle propelled United up the table early in the season. Image: SNS

The derby defeat must serve as a wake-up call. There had quite rightly been plenty of praise for United’s defensive solidity.

Goodwin had built a foundation and it was bringing results.

But against Dundee that foundation was shaken and raises questions for the games to come.

Can they rediscover the very thing that brought success?

It is a big test.

Winnable – but risky

These remaining fixtures before the split are all winnable.

All three opponents are below Dundee United in the table for a reason.

However, each of the trio are in far better shape now than earlier in the campaign.

Ross County this weekend is a match to be careful of. Don Cowie has organised his side well and they’ve been picking up good wins to creep up the league.

Luca Stephenson acrobatically gives Dundee United the lead
Dundee United defeated Ross County 3-0 in their last meeting with Luca Stephenson (left) on target. Image: SNS

So much so that they are just six points behind United ahead of the weekend clash.

They are aggressive and strong so it will be a battle up in the Highlands.

Hearts after that are a step up in quality. They haven’t reached their potential this season but have players to watch.

Then St Johnstone may be bottom but they are a strange team – they dominate possession and play good stuff but without finishing teams off.

It’s another game to watch out for at Tannadice.

Avoid

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

But this is the business end of the season. United put points on the board nice and early, they were in a great position in the table.

Now they must avoid finishing the season on a downer.

In the cold light of day, a first season back in the top flight where you avoid relegation is the main job done.

It won’t feel like that, however, if they miss out on European football or even worst of all dropping out of the top six.

That’s the task for the Tangerines – get wins on the board over the next few weeks to ensure all that good stuff in the first half of the campaign was not for nothing.

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby, left, and Jack Walton have been major Dundee United success stories
Dundee United’s 6 loan stars rated after Jim Goodwin’s ‘reliance’ vow
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski in action for North Macedonia
Kristijan Trapanovski ‘dream’ comes true as Dundee United ace makes international debut on emotional…
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin eyes permanent swoop for Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Caelen Cadamarteri with an acrobatic effort for Scotland.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife-born international 'loving being Scottish' after dad's cup winning stint at Dundee United
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager
Jim Goodwin provides Dundee United contract talks update
Mihael Kovacevic celebrates his sole - but crucial - Dundee United goal.
EXCLUSIVE: Mihael Kovacevic on Luka Modric lessons, his Dundee United Ibrox heroics and THAT…
David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
What awaits Dundee United’s 9 internationals? World Cup dream, Champions League winner and Jort…
Dundee United's David Babunski trudges off the Tannadice turf in December.
Why has David Babunski not seen more Dundee United action?
6
Referee Nick Walsh hands the vape to a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Police probe after vape thrown at Dundee star Simon Murray during derby
2
A dejected Jim Goodwin after defeat at Tannadice
Dundee United 'in driving seat' for top 6 berth – but Jim Goodwin laments…

Conversation