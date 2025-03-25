Ross Graham: Dundee United boss talks up key trait behind star’s ‘outstanding’ return to side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham: Dundee United boss talks up key trait behind star’s ‘outstanding’ return to side

Defender Graham has had to be patient for his Terrors top-team chance.

Ross Graham celebrates while playing for Dundee United
Ross Graham has profited from Kevin Holt's Dundee United departure. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Jim Goodwin has praised Ross Graham after his patience paid off with a successful return to the Dundee United starting XI.

The centre-half had cemented a place in the team earlier this season but suffered a hamstring injury while playing against St Mirren at the start of October.

Weeks of rehab followed but even once he had returned to full fitness, Graham’s path back into the side was blocked by Kevin Holt.

However, opportunity knocked for the United Academy graduate when Holt left Tannadice to play for Derry City last month.

And Goodwin believes Graham has grasped his chance with both hands.

The manager said: “Yes, he has done great.

“Ross was really unlucky when he picked up the injury. He was out of the team then for 11 or 12 weeks.

“During that period, Kevin Holt got in and we went on a great run.

Kevin Holt’s departure cleared the way for Ross Graham. Image: SNS

“Ross had to be really patient and waited for the opportunity to get back in.

“Things transpired there in the last month or so with regards to Kevin Holt’s situation and his inkling to go and play in Ireland.

“The door opened back up for Roscoe and he’s been outstanding since. He’s a top, top player.”

Goodwin handed Graham a new deal last summer and the manager insisted he always regarded the defender as one of his key players.

He added: “I never planned on signing Ross on a new contract last summer to be back-up.

“He was always in my plans to be one of the main guys in the team.

“When someone goes in and takes a place in the team and does well, like Kevin Holt did, then the players understand the situation.

“They’ve got to be patient and work their way back up the ladder. That’s what Roscoe’s done.”

Goodwin revealed that enquiries were made about Graham’s availability from other clubs in the January window.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight after securing a point for Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

He said: “I think there might have been a bit of interest with regards to taking him on loan, possibly.”

Graham has not been alone in having to bide his time for a chance in the United first team.

However, Goodwin is convinced all his players understand the situation with fierce competition for places.

He added: “It is always difficult. Every week we’ve got really good quality players sitting on the sidelines not getting game time because there are lads that are playing ahead of them at the moment.

“It’s the hardest part of being a manager, trying to keep everybody happy.

“You can’t, unfortunately. There’s only ever going to be 11 guys on a weekend that are happy with the situation and those guys are the ones starting.

“I think we’ve developed a really good culture at the club. Everybody’s bought into what we’re trying to do.

“Those guys who do not start the game understand they’re still very, very important to the overall picture.

“The amount of times we’ve had really good positive impacts from guys coming off the bench over the course of the season is quite remarkable.”

