Ross Graham: Dundee United boss talks up key trait behind star’s ‘outstanding’ return to side

Jim Goodwin has praised Ross Graham after his patience paid off with a successful return to the Dundee United starting XI.

The centre-half had cemented a place in the team earlier this season but suffered a hamstring injury while playing against St Mirren at the start of October.

Weeks of rehab followed but even once he had returned to full fitness, Graham’s path back into the side was blocked by Kevin Holt.

However, opportunity knocked for the United Academy graduate when Holt left Tannadice to play for Derry City last month.

And Goodwin believes Graham has grasped his chance with both hands.

The manager said: “Yes, he has done great.

“Ross was really unlucky when he picked up the injury. He was out of the team then for 11 or 12 weeks.

“During that period, Kevin Holt got in and we went on a great run.

“Ross had to be really patient and waited for the opportunity to get back in.

“Things transpired there in the last month or so with regards to Kevin Holt’s situation and his inkling to go and play in Ireland.

“The door opened back up for Roscoe and he’s been outstanding since. He’s a top, top player.”

Goodwin handed Graham a new deal last summer and the manager insisted he always regarded the defender as one of his key players.

He added: “I never planned on signing Ross on a new contract last summer to be back-up.

“He was always in my plans to be one of the main guys in the team.

“When someone goes in and takes a place in the team and does well, like Kevin Holt did, then the players understand the situation.

“They’ve got to be patient and work their way back up the ladder. That’s what Roscoe’s done.”

Goodwin revealed that enquiries were made about Graham’s availability from other clubs in the January window.

He said: “I think there might have been a bit of interest with regards to taking him on loan, possibly.”

Graham has not been alone in having to bide his time for a chance in the United first team.

However, Goodwin is convinced all his players understand the situation with fierce competition for places.

He added: “It is always difficult. Every week we’ve got really good quality players sitting on the sidelines not getting game time because there are lads that are playing ahead of them at the moment.

“It’s the hardest part of being a manager, trying to keep everybody happy.

“You can’t, unfortunately. There’s only ever going to be 11 guys on a weekend that are happy with the situation and those guys are the ones starting.

“I think we’ve developed a really good culture at the club. Everybody’s bought into what we’re trying to do.

“Those guys who do not start the game understand they’re still very, very important to the overall picture.

“The amount of times we’ve had really good positive impacts from guys coming off the bench over the course of the season is quite remarkable.”