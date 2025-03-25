Michael Cairney sends message to fans as Dundee United recruitment chief accepts English role

Dundee United recruitment boss Michael Cairney is set to leave Tannadice after accepting a “senior role” with an English Championship side.

Cairney signed up as United’s head of recruitment in April 2024, succeeding Sean McGee in a role which had lain vacant since the previous summer.

After less than a year in post, United have confirmed Cairney – who has prior short spells with FC Twente, Barnet, Doncaster Rovers and London-based sports investment firm Sport Republic on his CV – is to move on.

And the 31-year-old has told Tangerines fans his EFL Championship role is an ideal career move..

In a statement released by United, he said: “I’ve had a fantastic time at Tannadice and have been fortunate to work with some brilliant people, but when this new opportunity came up, I felt that it was an exciting challenge and the right step for me at this stage in my career.

“I wish the club nothing but success moving forward.”

United, meanwhile, have moved to assure fans the impending personnel change at Tannadice will not derail the club’s close season signing plans.

They added: “Strategic recruitment planning is well under way for the summer transfer window and beyond – a process which Michael will continue to contribute to until his exit, in tandem with his replacement to ensure a seamless transition.

“A further update on the position will be provided to supporters in due course.”