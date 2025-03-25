Michael Cairney sends message to fans as Dundee United recruitment chief accepts English role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Cairney sends message to fans as Dundee United recruitment chief accepts English role

Cairney will continue to line up summer signings until his departure from Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney.
United's outgoing recruitment chief Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

Dundee United recruitment boss Michael Cairney is set to leave Tannadice after accepting a “senior role” with an English Championship side.

Cairney signed up as United’s head of recruitment in April 2024, succeeding Sean McGee in a role which had lain vacant since the previous summer.

After less than a year in post, United have confirmed Cairney – who has prior short spells with FC Twente, Barnet, Doncaster Rovers and London-based sports investment firm Sport Republic on his CV – is to move on.

And the 31-year-old has told Tangerines fans his EFL Championship role is an ideal career move..

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Michael Cairney was unveiled at Tannadice less than a year ago. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

In a statement released by United, he said: “I’ve had a fantastic time at Tannadice and have been fortunate to work with some brilliant people, but when this new opportunity came up, I felt that it was an exciting challenge and the right step for me at this stage in my career.

“I wish the club nothing but success moving forward.”

United, meanwhile, have moved to assure fans the impending personnel change at Tannadice will not derail the club’s close season signing plans.

They added: “Strategic recruitment planning is well under way for the summer transfer window and beyond – a process which Michael will continue to contribute to until his exit, in tandem with his replacement to ensure a seamless transition.

“A further update on the position will be provided to supporters in due course.”

