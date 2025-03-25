Jim Goodwin delivers pre-split rallying cry as Dundee United boss updates fans on Luca Stephenson concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin delivers pre-split rallying cry as Dundee United boss updates fans on Luca Stephenson concussion

The Tangerines return to Premiership action with a Sunday trip to Dingwall.

By Sean Hamilton
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Jim Goodwin is eager to see his side get back to business after the international break. Image: Shutterstock

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are ‘ready for the challenge’ of sealing their place in the top six – and a shot at European qualification.

United entered the international break off the back of a painful derby defeat to Dundee at Tannadice.

They have since had plenty of time to mull over what went wrong.

Goodwin believes his side were punished that day for self-inflicted mistakes.

But the United boss knows it’s now time for his side to refocus on their return to action against Ross County – and an opportunity to take a leap towards their top six goal.

“It was unfortunate that [mistakes] happened in such an important game for ourselves and the fans,” said Goodwin.

“But we can’t dwell on it now, we have to get ourselves back out there and put it right.

“We have learned the lessons from it, people make mistakes sometimes and there’s not a great deal you can do about it.

“Sometimes you make mistakes in this game and get away with it. Unfortunately on that occasion we didn’t.

Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher look dejected during United’s derby loss. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Players don’t go out there to deliberately do it, it’s human nature sometimes.

“Dundee punished us but it’s gone now, we’ve had a good week’s training and we’re looking forward now.

“We have the chance to go to Ross County and make amends this weekend so that’s what we’re aiming to do.

“We’re still in a good position with three games left until the split so we have to be ready for the challenge.

“Depending on how the games on Saturday go we could take to the field against County with the chance to go level with Hibs in third place.

“So we’ll do all our preparation, see what happens in the Saturday games then look forward to ours.”

Luca Stephenson

Luca Stephenson challenges Dundee’s Seun Adewumi. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, there is good news for United on the fitness front, with on-loan Liverpool starlet Luca Stephenson – whom United are keen to sign permanently – having recovered from the head knock he sustained against Dundee.

Goodwin explained: “Luca had concussion so we have been following the protocols.

“He’s taken things easy for the last ten days and is doing non-contact training now.

“He’s been keeping himself ticking over and will be fine for this weekend.

“It was a really heavy clash, he was knocked out for a few seconds so his welfare had to come first.

“The medical team made the right call to look after him and get him off.”

Conversation