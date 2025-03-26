How Dundee United’s 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United’s 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for 6

United had nine players on international duty at U/19 level or higher.

Trapanovski, Adams, and van der Sande (L to R) all featured during this window.
Trapanovski, Adams, and van der Sande (L to R) all featured during this window. Images: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ruairidh Adams’ penalty save on his Scotland U/21s debut.

Kristijan Trapanovski’s poignant competitive debut for North Macedonia.

Sam Cleall-Harding earning a quickfire promotion.

it was another busy international window for Dundee United’s representatives.

In total, United had nine players in action across the globe at age groups from U/19 and above (as well as Keir Gilligan away with Scotland’s U/17 squad), albeit the likes of Miller Thomson and Richard Odada are currently out on loan.

Courier Sport analyses their respective fortunes over the last week.

Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Trapanovski, 25, made his competitive debut against Liechtenstein last Saturday, entering the fray as an 80th minute substitute and helping the visitors claim a comfortable 3-0 victory in World Cup qualification.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski in action for North Macedonia
Kristijan Trapanovski in action. Image: Shutterstock.

The winger was an unused substitute for a dramatic 1-1 draw against Wales in Skopje on Tuesday evening, with Bojan Miovski’s 91st-minute strike cancelled out by David Brooks with the last kick of the game.

Babunski was not in the matchday squad for either fixture. It remains to be seen whether that was fitness related.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Van der Sande was named in the Bonaire starting line-up for Bonaire’s Morocco-based friendly against Niger; their first ever game on African soil.

Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande in action. Image: SNS

Deployed in a midfield role, he played the full match as the Caribbean minnows were swept aside 6-0 at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

Odada, currently on loan with OFK Beograd in Serbia, remains a key man for Kenya following the recent appointment of Benni McCarthy as head coach, starting both matches in this window.

He played 70 minutes in the Harambee Stars’ thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia before seeing out the whole match as they were beaten 2-1 by Gabon on home soil.

Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Odada got plenty of minutes for his country. Image: SNS

Kenya occupies fourth spot in World Cup qualification Group F after six matches and are all-but out of contention for a place at the 2026 showpiece.

Ruairidh Adams, Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21)

Kid gloves Adams enjoyed a dream debut for Scot Gemmill’s age group, replacing Murray Johnson between the sticks against Ireland before saving a late penalty-kick to ensure Scotland cruised to a 2-0 victory in Murcia.

Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
Dundee United’s Miller Thomson dishes out instructions. Image: SNS

Thomson, currently on loan at Championship leaders Falkirk, was not in the squad against Ireland but did start against Iceland, proving powerless to stop a 6-1 hammering unfolding.

Sam Cleall-Harding (Scotland U/21 AND Scotland U/19)

Cleall-Harding can reflect upon a hugely successful international break despite one chastening afternoon.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Sweden before being promoted to the U/21 group and taking his place on the bench for Gemmill’s charges against Ireland.

Admittedly, there will be an element of convenience to that given both age groups were based in Murcia.

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, Cleall-Harding’s star is on the rise – evidenced when he started the U/21s second game against Iceland. However, that proved to be a humbling outing for all involved.

Owen Stirton, Scott Constable (Scotland U/19)

Both teen Terrors made their debuts at U/19 level.

Stirton played the first half against the Swedes and proved to be a handful in attack, enhancing his burgeoning reputation. He came off the bench in the following game, a 4-1 reverse to Poland.

Owen Stirton, pictured, is likely to head out on loan
Owen Stirton has already opened his account for United at senior level. Image: SNS

Constable entered the fray as a substitute against Sweden and started the heavy defeat to the classy Poles.

