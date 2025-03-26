How Dundee United’s 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for 6

Ruairidh Adams’ penalty save on his Scotland U/21s debut.

Kristijan Trapanovski’s poignant competitive debut for North Macedonia.

Sam Cleall-Harding earning a quickfire promotion.

it was another busy international window for Dundee United’s representatives.

In total, United had nine players in action across the globe at age groups from U/19 and above (as well as Keir Gilligan away with Scotland’s U/17 squad), albeit the likes of Miller Thomson and Richard Odada are currently out on loan.

Courier Sport analyses their respective fortunes over the last week.

Kristijan Trapanovski, David Babunski (North Macedonia)

Trapanovski, 25, made his competitive debut against Liechtenstein last Saturday, entering the fray as an 80th minute substitute and helping the visitors claim a comfortable 3-0 victory in World Cup qualification.

The winger was an unused substitute for a dramatic 1-1 draw against Wales in Skopje on Tuesday evening, with Bojan Miovski’s 91st-minute strike cancelled out by David Brooks with the last kick of the game.

Babunski was not in the matchday squad for either fixture. It remains to be seen whether that was fitness related.

Jort van der Sande (Bonaire)

Van der Sande was named in the Bonaire starting line-up for Bonaire’s Morocco-based friendly against Niger; their first ever game on African soil.

Deployed in a midfield role, he played the full match as the Caribbean minnows were swept aside 6-0 at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca.

Richard Odada (Kenya)

Odada, currently on loan with OFK Beograd in Serbia, remains a key man for Kenya following the recent appointment of Benni McCarthy as head coach, starting both matches in this window.

He played 70 minutes in the Harambee Stars’ thrilling 3-3 draw against Gambia before seeing out the whole match as they were beaten 2-1 by Gabon on home soil.

Kenya occupies fourth spot in World Cup qualification Group F after six matches and are all-but out of contention for a place at the 2026 showpiece.

Ruairidh Adams, Miller Thomson (Scotland U/21)

Kid gloves Adams enjoyed a dream debut for Scot Gemmill’s age group, replacing Murray Johnson between the sticks against Ireland before saving a late penalty-kick to ensure Scotland cruised to a 2-0 victory in Murcia.

Thomson, currently on loan at Championship leaders Falkirk, was not in the squad against Ireland but did start against Iceland, proving powerless to stop a 6-1 hammering unfolding.

Sam Cleall-Harding (Scotland U/21 AND Scotland U/19)

Cleall-Harding can reflect upon a hugely successful international break despite one chastening afternoon.

He played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Sweden before being promoted to the U/21 group and taking his place on the bench for Gemmill’s charges against Ireland.

Admittedly, there will be an element of convenience to that given both age groups were based in Murcia.

Nevertheless, Cleall-Harding’s star is on the rise – evidenced when he started the U/21s second game against Iceland. However, that proved to be a humbling outing for all involved.

Owen Stirton, Scott Constable (Scotland U/19)

Both teen Terrors made their debuts at U/19 level.

Stirton played the first half against the Swedes and proved to be a handful in attack, enhancing his burgeoning reputation. He came off the bench in the following game, a 4-1 reverse to Poland.

Constable entered the fray as a substitute against Sweden and started the heavy defeat to the classy Poles.