Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent

Luca Stephenson admits he could return to Dundee United next season.

The Liverpool loanee has been a huge success for Jim Goodwin’s side both in defence and midfield since being farmed out to the Terrors from the English giants in August.

The Tannadice boss admitted last week that he would be open to signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis if the opportunity arose.

However, Stephenson is unsure exactly what the future holds for him and at the moment, he remains fully focused on helping the Terrors secure a top-six finish.

He said: “I’ve been in a little bit of conversation.

“I don’t 100% know yet, I’ll have one year left on my deal at Liverpool next year.

“So there’s a conversation to be had there of whether there’ll be a new contract on the table down there or not.

“Then it’s probably just about early summer time – as soon as our season finishes – having a look at what’s best for me, whether it’s back here, whether it’s backing out of Liverpool to play somewhere else.

“It’s something I try not to get too involved in while the games are still going on – I just focus on playing.

“Then when I’ve got that break, I’ll have more of an in-depth think about it.

“I don’t know as yet, but the conversations are certainly starting.”

One thing Stephenson is certain about is that his development has come on in leaps and bounds at Tannadice.

Stephenson, who spent last season on loan at English League Two side Barrow, insisted: “I can see a massive difference from where I was when I first came.

“Last year was my first year of men’s football at Barrow. I was in and out of the team, trying to find my feet.

“Whereas here, I just think it’s been a consistent season of playing week in, week out. I’m performing and it’s been brilliant for me. I can see the change in my development, 100%.”

Stephenson insisted that going out on loan to play matches was definitely the correct career path for him to take.

He added: “You can only get so much out of a club like Liverpool as a young player sometimes if you’re not going to be a Conor Bradley or a Jarell Quansah.

“If you’re not going to be one of those players and you’re just going to be in the background, maybe getting a start in the League Cup, I don’t think that benefits you much in the long run.

“I think doing what I’ve done over the past two years is a lot more beneficial for a young player.

“That’s not everybody’s opinion, but it’s definitely mine. Hopefully I’ll tick off the last however many games are left in the season and I’m looking at 80 appearances over two seasons.

“I think that stands me in much better stead than it would have been just being a lad who trains well for the first team at Liverpool.

“That was my take on it and that’s what I set out to do a couple of years ago – so far it’s gone really well.”