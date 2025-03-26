Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent

Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin is keen to sign the Anfield prospect.

Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Luca Stephenson displays United's colours at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC
By Neil Robertson

Luca Stephenson admits he could return to Dundee United next season.

The Liverpool loanee has been a huge success for Jim Goodwin’s side both in defence and midfield since being farmed out to the Terrors from the English giants in August.

The Tannadice boss admitted last week that he would be open to signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis if the opportunity arose.

However, Stephenson is unsure exactly what the future holds for him and at the moment, he remains fully focused on helping the Terrors secure a top-six finish.

He said: “I’ve been in a little bit of conversation.

“I don’t 100% know yet, I’ll have one year left on my deal at Liverpool next year.

“So there’s a conversation to be had there of whether there’ll be a new contract on the table down there or not.

“Then it’s probably just about early summer time – as soon as our season finishes – having a look at what’s best for me, whether it’s back here, whether it’s backing out of Liverpool to play somewhere else.

Stephenson in action for Dundee United against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“It’s something I try not to get too involved in while the games are still going on – I just focus on playing.

“Then when I’ve got that break, I’ll have more of an in-depth think about it.

“I don’t know as yet, but the conversations are certainly starting.”

One thing Stephenson is certain about is that his development has come on in leaps and bounds at Tannadice.

Stephenson, who spent last season on loan at English League Two side Barrow, insisted: “I can see a massive difference from where I was when I first came.

“Last year was my first year of men’s football at Barrow. I was in and out of the team, trying to find my feet.

“Whereas here, I just think it’s been a consistent season of playing week in, week out. I’m performing and it’s been brilliant for me. I can see the change in my development, 100%.”

Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool
Luca Stephenson strutting his stuff at Anfield for Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock

Stephenson insisted that going out on loan to play matches was definitely the correct career path for him to take.

He added: “You can only get so much out of a club like Liverpool as a young player sometimes if you’re not going to be a Conor Bradley or a Jarell Quansah.

“If you’re not going to be one of those players and you’re just going to be in the background, maybe getting a start in the League Cup, I don’t think that benefits you much in the long run.

“I think doing what I’ve done over the past two years is a lot more beneficial for a young player.

“That’s not everybody’s opinion, but it’s definitely mine. Hopefully I’ll tick off the last however many games are left in the season and I’m looking at 80 appearances over two seasons.

“I think that stands me in much better stead than it would have been just being a lad who trains well for the first team at Liverpool.

“That was my take on it and that’s what I set out to do a couple of years ago – so far it’s gone really well.”

Conversation