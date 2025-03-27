Dundee United boss reveals plan to make ‘defender’s nightmare’ Kristijan Trapanovski even more formidable

Jim Goodwin expects Kristijan Trapanovski to return from international duty in “flying” form.

Dundee United’s North Macedonian star made his first appearance for his country in their 3-0 win over Liechtenstein last weekend.

Having dangled the carrot of improving his national team chances by signing up at Tannadice, his manager is delighted with how things have played out.

And Goodwin expects Trapanovski’s confidence levels to have been boosted in a big way after collecting his first cap.

“We are delighted for Kristijan because that’s how we sold the move to him in the summer,” said the United boss.

“We told him coming to Dundee United would raise his profile and get him international recognition, so it’s satisfying for everyone that’s now happened.

“It has been a stop-start season for him because of his injury but I think he’s been very good for us.

“He started very brightly and was very exciting, but the demands of the league and the training were different to what he was used to.

“That takes its toll on players sometimes and he had a few niggles, so it wasn’t as fluent a time as he hoped for.

“But now he’s through that, he’s looking back to his best and the extra fitness work he’s doing is paying off.

“Hopefully now he will come back to us full of confidence and flying ahead of the final stage of the season.”

Trapanovski has adapted to the demands of the Scottish game well.

However, Goodwin believes there is room for the 25-year-old to make himself an even more formidable weapon in United’s arsenal – and work is already under way to get the job done.

“We have wanted [Trapanovski] to play with freedom in the final third but there are still elements of his game he needs to work on,” he explained.

“The boys have been working hard with him in the gym to get more muscle on him, make him more robust for the Scottish game.

“He’s a defender’s nightmare, he can go both ways out on the wing and while he prefers to come in on his right foot he’s getting better at going down the outside.

“Wide players are judged on their contribution to goals and if they’re not scoring they have to be assisting.

“Trapa has done that so hopefully he’s set up for a strong end to the season.

“We worked hard to bring him here, players like Vicko Sevelj as well, and I think they have much more to come both this season and into the next one as well.”