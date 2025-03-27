Dundee United boss reveals plan to make ‘defender’s nightmare’ Kristijan Trapanovski even more formidable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss reveals plan to make ‘defender’s nightmare’ Kristijan Trapanovski even more formidable

The Tangerines attacker has made his longed-for debut for North Macedonia.

Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
Trapanovski's move to Dundee United has paid off. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin expects Kristijan Trapanovski to return from international duty in “flying” form.

Dundee United’s North Macedonian star made his first appearance for his country in their 3-0 win over Liechtenstein last weekend.

Having dangled the carrot of improving his national team chances by signing up at Tannadice, his manager is delighted with how things have played out.

And Goodwin expects Trapanovski’s confidence levels to have been boosted in a big way after collecting his first cap.

“We are delighted for Kristijan because that’s how we sold the move to him in the summer,” said the United boss.

“We told him coming to Dundee United would raise his profile and get him international recognition, so it’s satisfying for everyone that’s now happened.

“It has been a stop-start season for him because of his injury but I think he’s been very good for us.

Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes on Liechtenstein’s Nicolas Hasler during North Macedonia’s 3-0 win last weekend. Image: Maximilian Gärtner/SPP/Shutterstock

“He started very brightly and was very exciting, but the demands of the league and the training were different to what he was used to.

“That takes its toll on players sometimes and he had a few niggles, so it wasn’t as fluent a time as he hoped for.

“But now he’s through that, he’s looking back to his best and the extra fitness work he’s doing is paying off.

“Hopefully now he will come back to us full of confidence and flying ahead of the final stage of the season.”

Trapanovski has adapted to the demands of the Scottish game well.

However, Goodwin believes there is room for the 25-year-old to make himself an even more formidable weapon in United’s arsenal – and work is already under way to get the job done.

Dundee United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at St Andrews
United flyer Kristijan Trapanovski at the club’s St Andrews University training base. Image: SNS

“We have wanted [Trapanovski] to play with freedom in the final third but there are still elements of his game he needs to work on,” he explained.

“The boys have been working hard with him in the gym to get more muscle on him, make him more robust for the Scottish game.

“He’s a defender’s nightmare, he can go both ways out on the wing and while he prefers to come in on his right foot he’s getting better at going down the outside.

“Wide players are judged on their contribution to goals and if they’re not scoring they have to be assisting.

“Trapa has done that so hopefully he’s set up for a strong end to the season.

“We worked hard to bring him here, players like Vicko Sevelj as well, and I think they have much more to come both this season and into the next one as well.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Michael Cairney destination revealed as Dundee United head of recruitment nears exit
Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent
Trapanovski, Adams, and van der Sande (L to R) all featured during this window.
How Dundee United's 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for…
Jim Goodwin during United's defeat against Hearts
Jim Goodwin delivers pre-split rallying cry as Dundee United boss updates fans on Luca…
8
Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney.
Michael Cairney sends message to fans as Dundee United recruitment chief accepts English role
Ross Graham celebrates while playing for Dundee United
Ross Graham: Dundee United boss talks up key trait behind star's 'outstanding' return to…
Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Can Dundee United match early-season expectation?
Sam Dalby, left, and Jack Walton have been major Dundee United success stories
Dundee United’s 6 loan stars rated after Jim Goodwin’s ‘reliance’ vow
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski in action for North Macedonia
Kristijan Trapanovski ‘dream’ comes true as Dundee United ace makes international debut on emotional…
Luca Stephenson celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin eyes permanent swoop for Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson

Conversation