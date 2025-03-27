Michael Cairney destination revealed as Dundee United head of recruitment nears exit

Dundee United’s head of recruitment Michael Cairney is set to join Blackburn Rovers.

Cairney has been in the role since April 2024, succeeding Sean McGee in a role which had lain vacant since the prior summer.

However, the Tangerines confirmed earlier this week that he was destined for a “senior role” with an English Championship side.

And it is understood that team is Blackburn, with Cairney landing a high-level recruitment position at Ewood Park.

Valérien Ismaël’s side currently occupy ninth spot in the second tier.

United, meanwhile, have made it clear that Cairney’s exit will not derail their push for summer reinforcements.

A statement read: “Strategic recruitment planning is well under way for the summer transfer window and beyond – a process which Michael will continue to contribute to until his exit, in tandem with his replacement to ensure a seamless transition.”

Cairney already boasts spells with spells with FC Twente, Barnet, Doncaster Rovers and London-based sports investment firm Sport Republic prior to his year in Tayside.