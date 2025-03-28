EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj makes Dundee United promise as midfielder eyes redemption in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj makes Dundee United promise as midfielder eyes redemption in the Highlands

The Croatian fans' favourite retains absolute belief the Terrors will finish in the top 6.

Vicko Sevelj is determined to get back to winning ways in Dingwall
Sevelj is determined to get back to winning ways in Dingwall. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Vicko Sevelj left the field at Tannadice nursing a stinging cut on his forehead.

However, the pain of his collision with Simon Murray paled in comparison to the agony of Dundee United’s dismal collapse against their fiercest foes.

However, time heals all wounds – and not just the one caused by his derby day head knock.

Twelve days have passed since the nadir of the Terrors’ campaign and – refreshed and determined to make amends for the 4-2 reverse – the Tangerines are hungry to register a stirring response against Ross County on Sunday.

After all, the rewards are still manifold for this group; just three points adrift of third-placed Hibs. Top six football is still a realistic goal. One Sevelj firmly believes United can attain.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj.
Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj after the Croatian scored against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“It is such a bad feeling to know you must wait a fortnight for the opportunity to put things right,” the versatile Croatian told Courier Sport. “I wanted the next game to be the next day! We wanted to play again, and to play much better.

“But we have Ross County away – and three games before the split – and I believe that we will get that top six place.

“Our form is not the best, but I can promise that we will give 100% in every training and every game to fix that. That is what we have done all season, and I still have belief that everything will be fine in the end.”

Sevelj: Result more painful than head knock

Reflecting on the second-half knock against Dundee that made its mark, Sevelj added: “I headbutted someone – I don’t know who – but there was no pain. The result hurt so much more!

“It was the toughest match for me. The result didn’t go our way, and the first half was not good; that is maybe the nicest way I can say it.

“The toughest thing was that the game wasn’t about Dundee, at all. It was that some things we did were not on our usual level that we have showed this season. But we hope to show a response and get three points in our next game.”

Vicko Sevelj, right, in action against Dundee
Sevelj, right, in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

And Sevelj is acutely aware of the need to give supporters something to cheer about following the humbling sight of the delirious Dee faithful toasting their triumph at Tannadice.

While a Sunday afternoon kick-off in Dingwall is not ideal for the travelling fans, United will still be vociferously backed in the Highlands.

And Sevelj added: “I wasn’t feeling bad about the Dundee fans celebrating – I was feeling bad about what it meant to our supporters because they have been brilliant this season, and they didn’t deserve that result.

“It was bad. In the end there was a big disappointment and anger about the performance and result. When you play for Dundee United, you are also a supporter of the club. So, you can feel it. It means a lot to us, too.

Getting back to winning ways is the only way we can celebrate with them again.”

