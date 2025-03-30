Jack Walton v Jordan Amissah: Key stat that promises pivotal showdown between Dundee United and Ross County stoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton v Jordan Amissah: Key stat that promises pivotal showdown between Dundee United and Ross County stoppers

Walton and Amissah have been recruitment success stories for their respective sides.

Jack Walton, left, and County rival Jordan Amissah
Jack Walton, left, and County rival Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

From Akil Wright to Sam Dalby; Ronan Hale to Vicko Sevelj; Will Ferry and Noah Chilvers – Dundee United and Ross County can reflect on a host of recruitment success stories this term.

But there is no position more pivotal than the goalkeeper.

As the Tangerines can attest in recent history, without the right man between the sticks, a campaign can swiftly spiral.

Sunday’s rivals needn’t worry about that.

Impressing between the sticks

Jack Walton – unsurprisingly, given his efficacy in the Championship last season – has proved to be a superb loan capture from Luton Town, regardless of his recent error in the Dundee derby.

Jack Walton saves Olusanya's spot-kick.
Jack Walton has made two penalty saves this season, adding to his xGoT prevented. Image: Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, County stopper Jordan Amissah has quietly emerged as one of the signings of the season. Despite only making his debut on Boxing Day, he has been crucial to Don Cowie’s side turning around their fortunes in recent weeks.

He penned a richly deserved two-year extension to his contract this week; a huge pre-United boost for the Staggies.

And these two keepers don’t just pass the eye test. The numbers back it up.

It is possible to analyse the simplistic statistics and, if just totalling shots saved, then Walton is top of the charts with 86 stops, one ahead of Motherwell’s Aston Oxborough.

Only Kasper Schmeichel (20) and Jack Butland (10) have kept more clean sheets than Walton (nine) – and suffice to say the Old Firm duo benefit from being rather less busy than the Tannadice No1 most weeks.

Having only played 12 Premiership games, it would be unrealistic to expect Amissah to be challenging Walton in those categories. But it is worth noting that the Ghanaian has registered four shutouts. A clean sheet in a third of his league matches.

The key stat

However, THE statistic to take notice of – and why Sunday’s televised showdown represents a clash between two of the top-flight’s most impressive custodians this season – is their expected goals on target (xGoT) prevented.

Jordan Amissah was all smiles after signing his new deal
Amissah was all smiles after signing his new deal. Image: SNS.

In short, xGoT measures the probability of an on-target shot resulting in a goal, considering both the quality of the chance (through xG) and the location of the shot within the goalmouth.

And Amissah has conceded just 16 goals from an xGoT total of 21.9 in the Scottish Premiership this season. That tally of 5.9 goals prevented is the most of ANY goalkeeper in the division this term.

Second on that list? You guessed it. Walton.

He boasts 5.4 xGoT prevented having conceded 40 goals from a xGoT faced of 45.4.

Whichever No1 can claim supremacy in front of the Premier Sports cameras this weekend may just have a huge say in the destination of the three points.

(Data supplied by Opta)

Conversation