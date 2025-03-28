Dundee United face Dingwall defensive crisis as Declan Gallagher suffers injury set-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United face Dingwall defensive crisis as Declan Gallagher suffers injury set-back

Gallagher, 34, faces a layoff.

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher looks to the heavens
Dundee United star Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Dundee United have been dealt a major blow after experienced defender Declan Gallagher suffered an ankle injury during a recent bounce game.

Gallagher, 34, suffered slight ligament damage during a friendly against Hibernian last week after landing awkwardly.

Despite swirling rumours suggesting the Scotland international had suffered a fracture, boss Jim Goodwin allayed those fears.

Nevertheless, barring a miraculous recovery, Gallagher won’t face Ross County on Sunday.

Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air
Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “We had a bounce game last week and Deccy Gallagher hurt his ankle. So, he’d be considered a major doubt. Apart from that, we are looking alright in terms of available players.

“It (Gallagher’s injury) is not hugely serious, but it could be a couple of weeks, potentially. There’s no fracture; no break. There’s a bit of ligament damage.

“In the build up to the international break, we arranged the bounce game to get some minutes for guys that really needed it – those coming back from injuries – and it was just an unfortunate incident with Gall.

“He went up for a header and landed awkwardly. It’s a strain and slight ligament damage. But no ruptures or broken bones. He’s just swollen and sore at the moment.”

Selection conundrum

The huge set-back leaves Goodwin with a major defensive headache for Sunday’s crucial trip to face Ross County.

With Emmanuel Adegboyega suspended and Kevin Holt long-departed for Derry City, Ross Graham and Sam Cleall-Harding are the only recognised centre-backs in the United squad – and the latter has never played a senior game for the club.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Goodwin has plenty of food for thought this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Vicko Sevelj is an option to play in the heart of defence but struggled in that role against Falkirk at the start of the campaign. His influence in the engine room would also be sorely missed.

Goodwin added: “Sam (Cleall-Harding) has enjoyed a fantastic week, making his U/19s debut and then his U/21s debut a couple of days later.

“We have spoken about the potential we believe he has. We’ve got high hopes for him. But we need to be careful with younger players, in terms of when we give them the opportunity. Timing is important.

“We’ve got a bit of considering to do about our starting 11.”

