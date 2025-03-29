Sam Cleall-Harding reveals Dundee United career fear after battling back from TWO YEARS on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Cleall-Harding reveals Dundee United career fear after battling back from TWO YEARS on sidelines

The Tannadice centre-back could be in line for a debut on Sunday.

Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at United training. Image: Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Sam Cleall-Harding feared his Dundee United career was over before it even got started.

The rangy centre-back was still a fresh-faced schoolboy chasing the dream of playing for his boyhood heroes when he suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2021. Keyhole surgery to his knee was required.

Having navigated that road to recovery, a devastating total rupture followed, with the teenager visiting a top specialist in Poland to go under the knife once more.

Two years were effectively wiped off his career. Two of the most pivotal formative years for any emerging footballer. A galling question loomed large.

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin. Image: SNS

“You worry that you might not play again – that is always at the back of your mind,” he said.

“There were days when I was down, but you just need to work until you’re back.

“It was tough – especially the second time, with those thoughts about maybe never playing again – but I had to stay mentally strong and positive for the future.

“I did the work every single day in rehab and the physios were really good with me.”

Stronger than ever

After joining United at the age of seven, Cleall-Harding was never going to let his Tangerine dream fade with a whimper.

He hit the gym harder than ever and resolved to return to action stronger – both physically and mentally.

Now edging ever closer to his senior United debut and fresh from penning a new contract until the summer of 2027, he can consider that goal achieved.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Sam Cleall-Harding in action in a pre-season friendly against Luton this term. Image: SNS

“Since I have come back from injury, my knee feels strong,” he continued. “When I was younger, I never really enjoyed the gym but when you are injured you are in the gym every single day.

“So now I have a passion for the gym – and I knew I had to be bigger for the position I play. I have been working on my upper body and my legs and you can see a big difference from before I was injured to now.”

Key Kelty stint

That was especially evident during Cleall-Harding’s impressive loan spell with Kelty Hearts during the first half of the campaign.

He played 15 times for the Maroon Machine, cultivated a superb relationship with Tam O’Ware – “I’m not sure I ever saw Tam fail to win a header,” he notes – and contributed to what was, at the time, a promotion push under Michael Tidser.

Full focus: Sam Cleall-Harding in United training
Full focus: Cleall-Harding in United training. Image: Dundee United FC

“I think that loan helped me to learn a lot about the adult game and adapt to that,” he explained.

“It’s not U/18s football so you need to be a lot stronger. It is a lot quicker, and you are playing against more intelligent players – especially the strikers.

“They want to wrestle you and use their body against you, so you need to be ready to cope with that. You need to make sure you don’t get battered!”

International recognition

It also caught the eye of Scotland U/19 manager Neil MacFarlane, who handed Cleall-Harding his bow in that age group in a 1-1 draw with Sweden last Wednesday. Such was his impact, the centre-back was immediately drafted into Scot Gemmill’s U/21s.

Quite the gift for Cleall-Harding, who turned 19 last Sunday.

Sam Cleall-Harding strides forward in Dundee United training.
Cleall-Harding strides forward in United training. Image: Dundee United FC

“It was a good experience to play against a top side like Sweden and I felt I played well,” continued Cleall-Harding.

“I just expected to be with the U/19s and then come back home on Sunday for my birthday. But the day after the game, I was walking back to the hotel, and I was told to meet someone in reception.

“I was told, “you’ve been moved into the U/21s – you’ve got an hour to get ready”.

“I didn’t have anything planned for my birthday, so I didn’t need to cancel anything. It was a nice birthday present, though!”

A window of opportunity?

While Cleall-Harding didn’t feature in the 2-0 victory over Ireland, he started the subsequent 6-1 defeat against Iceland. A chastening result, but an invaluable learning curve.

And he is ready to continue his rise with a maiden start for the Tangerines in Dingwall, should he be called upon.

Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland
Declan Gallagher’s absence has potentially afforded Cleall-Harding an opportunity. Image: SNS

An untimely ankle injury to Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s suspension has left United paper thin for the trip north, and a window of opportunity has potentially cracked ajar for boyhood Arab Cleall-Harding.

“My aim when I was recalled in January was to try and get myself into the team and play games,” he added. “I’ll be ready, if needed. I just want to represent the club I support and want to do well every time I step onto the pitch.”

Conversation