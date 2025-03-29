Sam Cleall-Harding reveals Dundee United career fear after battling back from TWO YEARS on sidelines

Sam Cleall-Harding feared his Dundee United career was over before it even got started.

The rangy centre-back was still a fresh-faced schoolboy chasing the dream of playing for his boyhood heroes when he suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in 2021. Keyhole surgery to his knee was required.

Having navigated that road to recovery, a devastating total rupture followed, with the teenager visiting a top specialist in Poland to go under the knife once more.

Two years were effectively wiped off his career. Two of the most pivotal formative years for any emerging footballer. A galling question loomed large.

“You worry that you might not play again – that is always at the back of your mind,” he said.

“There were days when I was down, but you just need to work until you’re back.

“It was tough – especially the second time, with those thoughts about maybe never playing again – but I had to stay mentally strong and positive for the future.

“I did the work every single day in rehab and the physios were really good with me.”

Stronger than ever

After joining United at the age of seven, Cleall-Harding was never going to let his Tangerine dream fade with a whimper.

He hit the gym harder than ever and resolved to return to action stronger – both physically and mentally.

Now edging ever closer to his senior United debut and fresh from penning a new contract until the summer of 2027, he can consider that goal achieved.

“Since I have come back from injury, my knee feels strong,” he continued. “When I was younger, I never really enjoyed the gym but when you are injured you are in the gym every single day.

“So now I have a passion for the gym – and I knew I had to be bigger for the position I play. I have been working on my upper body and my legs and you can see a big difference from before I was injured to now.”

Key Kelty stint

That was especially evident during Cleall-Harding’s impressive loan spell with Kelty Hearts during the first half of the campaign.

He played 15 times for the Maroon Machine, cultivated a superb relationship with Tam O’Ware – “I’m not sure I ever saw Tam fail to win a header,” he notes – and contributed to what was, at the time, a promotion push under Michael Tidser.

“I think that loan helped me to learn a lot about the adult game and adapt to that,” he explained.

“It’s not U/18s football so you need to be a lot stronger. It is a lot quicker, and you are playing against more intelligent players – especially the strikers.

“They want to wrestle you and use their body against you, so you need to be ready to cope with that. You need to make sure you don’t get battered!”

International recognition

It also caught the eye of Scotland U/19 manager Neil MacFarlane, who handed Cleall-Harding his bow in that age group in a 1-1 draw with Sweden last Wednesday. Such was his impact, the centre-back was immediately drafted into Scot Gemmill’s U/21s.

Quite the gift for Cleall-Harding, who turned 19 last Sunday.

“It was a good experience to play against a top side like Sweden and I felt I played well,” continued Cleall-Harding.

“I just expected to be with the U/19s and then come back home on Sunday for my birthday. But the day after the game, I was walking back to the hotel, and I was told to meet someone in reception.

“I was told, “you’ve been moved into the U/21s – you’ve got an hour to get ready”.

“I didn’t have anything planned for my birthday, so I didn’t need to cancel anything. It was a nice birthday present, though!”

A window of opportunity?

While Cleall-Harding didn’t feature in the 2-0 victory over Ireland, he started the subsequent 6-1 defeat against Iceland. A chastening result, but an invaluable learning curve.

And he is ready to continue his rise with a maiden start for the Tangerines in Dingwall, should he be called upon.

An untimely ankle injury to Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega’s suspension has left United paper thin for the trip north, and a window of opportunity has potentially cracked ajar for boyhood Arab Cleall-Harding.

“My aim when I was recalled in January was to try and get myself into the team and play games,” he added. “I’ll be ready, if needed. I just want to represent the club I support and want to do well every time I step onto the pitch.”