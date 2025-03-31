Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the fore

Jim Goodwin has singled out Vicko Sevelj for praise after the versatile Dundee United ace produced a marvellous showing at the heart of defence in Dingwall.

With Emmanuel Adegboyega suspended and Declan Gallagher nursing ankle ligament damage, Sevelj dropped into the backline alongside eventual match-winner Ross Graham against Ross County.

The duo, playing together in a back-four for the first time, dovetailed superbly and tamed the Staggies front-men – with the hosts registering just one shot on target and an xG of 0.36.

No player on the pitch made more clearances than Sevelj’s tally of 15, while he won 11 of his 13 duels.

“Vicko Sevelj probably deserves a special mention,” said Goodwin. “He’s played in the middle of the park for us all season and been probably one of our most consistent players.

“But we spoke about the job that he had to do against Ross County, dropping back into the centre-half role. He’s played that position at previous clubs, and I thought him and Ross Graham complemented each other well.

“Ross County have got a big threat at the top end, with the pace and the mobility of their strikers, and I thought Vicko gave us a bit more confidence to be able to play a higher line.

“Jack Walton has made one good save in the first half. Other than that, I don’t think he’s had a great deal to do.”

A team player

Sevelj’s terrific showing was night and day compared to his notable prior outing in that position, when Falkirk’s Ross McIver gave him a torrid time in a Premier Sports Cup defeat last July.

He is evidently a player far more attuned to the demands of Scottish football now.

And Goodwin believes that is a lesson on passing judgment on foreign players too swiftly.

“In the game at Falkirk – when you think back – it’s true that he didn’t cover himself in much glory in that (centre-back) position,” said Goodwin.

“But I think we’re far too quick to judge some foreign players – it’s a new culture and different styles of play. It can sometimes take a few weeks for these boys to settle.

“But Vicko is a terrific professional. He trains well daily and is a real leader on the park.

“And the fact that he can play a number of different positions is invaluable when you’re shuffling things because of injury or suspension.

“You have players who play out of position just get on with it because they want to play their part and do as much as they can for the team. Vicko is just a massive player for us.”

A captain’s performance

Due to Sevelj dropping back to centre-half, United lost their most consistent midfielder from the engine room.

However, a faultless performance from returning captain Ross Docherty – completing a full 90 minutes in the league for just the third time this season – ensured the Croatian’s absence in the heart of the pitch was not too sorely felt.

Only Ryan Strain (32) made more accurate passes than Docherty (26), no player made more passes in the final third (22) and only the excellent Strain (11) won possession more times than the Terrors skipper (eight).

Goodwin added: “The lack of game time and his lack of availability has been a frustration for us, and for Doc, since he came to the club nearly two years ago – but we know how good he is.

“That’s why I signed him and that’s why I made him club captain. He’s a very calming influence on the players around him; he’s a talker, an organiser and has really good quality on the ball.

“Doc keeps things nice and simple, while he isn’t afraid to do the ugly side of the game. On Sunday, that midfield battle today was important, and I think we won more of those individual battles than Ross County.”