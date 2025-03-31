Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the fore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the fore

Vicko Sevelj and Ross Docherty were outstanding in the Highlands.

Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj
Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has singled out Vicko Sevelj for praise after the versatile Dundee United ace produced a marvellous showing at the heart of defence in Dingwall.

With Emmanuel Adegboyega suspended and Declan Gallagher nursing ankle ligament damage, Sevelj dropped into the backline alongside eventual match-winner Ross Graham against Ross County.

The duo, playing together in a back-four for the first time, dovetailed superbly and tamed the Staggies front-men – with the hosts registering just one shot on target and an xG of 0.36.

No player on the pitch made more clearances than Sevelj’s tally of 15, while he won 11 of his 13 duels.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in. Image: SNS

“Vicko Sevelj probably deserves a special mention,” said Goodwin. “He’s played in the middle of the park for us all season and been probably one of our most consistent players.

“But we spoke about the job that he had to do against Ross County, dropping back into the centre-half role. He’s played that position at previous clubs, and I thought him and Ross Graham complemented each other well.

“Ross County have got a big threat at the top end, with the pace and the mobility of their strikers, and I thought Vicko gave us a bit more confidence to be able to play a higher line.

“Jack Walton has made one good save in the first half. Other than that, I don’t think he’s had a great deal to do.”

A team player

Sevelj’s terrific showing was night and day compared to his notable prior outing in that position, when Falkirk’s Ross McIver gave him a torrid time in a Premier Sports Cup defeat last July.

He is evidently a player far more attuned to the demands of Scottish football now.

And Goodwin believes that is a lesson on passing judgment on foreign players too swiftly.

Ross Graham celebrates the defining moment of a tight contest
Sevelj’s partnership with Graham, pictured, was excellent. Image: SNS

“In the game at Falkirk – when you think back – it’s true that he didn’t cover himself in much glory in that (centre-back) position,” said Goodwin.

“But I think we’re far too quick to judge some foreign players – it’s a new culture and different styles of play. It can sometimes take a few weeks for these boys to settle.

“But Vicko is a terrific professional. He trains well daily and is a real leader on the park.

“And the fact that he can play a number of different positions is invaluable when you’re shuffling things because of injury or suspension.

“You have players who play out of position just get on with it because they want to play their part and do as much as they can for the team. Vicko is just a massive player for us.”

A captain’s performance

Due to Sevelj dropping back to centre-half, United lost their most consistent midfielder from the engine room.

However, a faultless performance from returning captain Ross Docherty – completing a full 90 minutes in the league for just the third time this season – ensured the Croatian’s absence in the heart of the pitch was not too sorely felt.

Only Ryan Strain (32) made more accurate passes than Docherty (26), no player made more passes in the final third (22) and only the excellent Strain (11) won possession more times than the Terrors skipper (eight).

The terrific Ross Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry.
The terrific Ross Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “The lack of game time and his lack of availability has been a frustration for us, and for Doc, since he came to the club nearly two years ago – but we know how good he is.

“That’s why I signed him and that’s why I made him club captain. He’s a very calming influence on the players around him; he’s a talker, an organiser and has really good quality on the ball.

“Doc keeps things nice and simple, while he isn’t afraid to do the ugly side of the game. On Sunday, that midfield battle today was important, and I think we won more of those individual battles than Ross County.”

Conversation