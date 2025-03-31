4 Dundee United talking points: Stunning Dingwall stat underlines Terrors’ back to basics success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Stunning Dingwall stat underlines Terrors’ back to basics success

Courier Sport analyses the action as top six football looms for Jim Goodwin's side.

The Dundee United players celebrate
The Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United claimed a pivotal 1-0 victory over Ross County courtesy of a towering Ross Graham header, leaving the Tangerines on the cusp of top six football.

The Terrors banished the memories of a porous, error-strewn defeat against Dundee with a solid, stoic showing in the Highlands.

Indeed, their win could have been more handsome by the end.

Courier Sport was in Dingwall to analyse the action.

The real Dundee United stood up

United’s first-half performance against Dundee was perhaps the most uncharacteristic 45 minutes of football they have produced all season.

In response, the real Dundee United stood up in the Highlands.

The Tangerines were resolute, organised and – especially following Jim Goodwin’s gutsy decision to replace Craig Sibbald with Louis Moult and go 4-4-2 – carried an attacking threat.

A beaming Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his fellow Dundee United fans
A beaming Graham takes the acclaim of his fellow United fans. Image: SNS

There were no individual errors, the Terrors won the midfield battle and Ross County were restricted to ONE shot on target and an xG of just 0.36. The Staggies had only failed to score at the Global Energy Stadium in three other games prior to Sunday.

Despite being visited by champions-elect Celtic twice and Rangers once, that is their lowest xG on home soil this season.

By contrast, by the time Louis Moult, Sam Dalby and Graham has missed opportunities for the visitors, United had posted four “big chances” – as defined by Opta – and boasted an xG of 1.92.

It may not have been a classic, but the victory was well-deserved.

This was United back to what they do best.

Sensational Sevelj

How long ago does Vicko Sevelj’s torrid outing against Falkirk seem, now?

Playing on the right side of a back three, he was rag-dolled by Ross McIver last July as John McGlynn’s men cruised to a 2-0 win.

However, not only has Sevelj adeptly recovered from that early set-back to perform admirably at right wingback and, most impressively, in central midfield; but the Croatian has showcased that he CAN operate at centre-half in Scotland.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in. Image: SNS

The 24-year-old cruised through a faultless 99 minutes, forming a terrific partnership with Graham. Sevelj’s mobility, waspish aggression and ability to make sharp interceptions complimented Graham’s power and aerial dominance.

No player made more clearances than Sevelj’s tally of 15, Craig Sibbald was the only United man to make more interceptions and – belying fears regarding his height against a powerful Staggies outfit – he won six of his eight aerial duels.

His versatility is worth its weight in gold.

As the season reaches its denouement, United’s player of the year award increasingly looks destined for Sevelj’s shelf; presumably to be followed by the Terrors activating that option for a third year on his contract.

Ross Docherty back with a bang

It’s all fine and well trusting Sevelj to do a job at centre-half.

However, that call also robbed United of their most reliable midfielder this season.

Step forward, Ross Docherty.

The United skipper’s repeated absences this season – battling persistent muscular complaints, particularly in the calf area – are a well-documented frustration for Goodwin and, more pertinently, the player himself.

But when he is fit and well, what an asset Docherty is.

Ross Docherty, left, battles for possession.
Ross Docherty, left, battles for possession. Image: Shutterstock

In a game of limited quality and composure, it was the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United man who sought to get his foot on the ball and circulate possession. In the 100MPH engine rooms of the SPFL, he always seems to find an extra yard.

No player made more passes in the final third (22) than Docherty in Dingwall or won possession more often in the final third. Only Ryan Strain (32) won possession more often than the United midfielder (26).

United’s Premiership win percentage with Docherty is 60% (nine from 15), while their win percentage without him is 18.75% (three from 16).

If he is consistently available for the run-in, it could be a campaign-defining boost.

Top 6 is within their grasp – and the fans know it

As the full-time whistle blew, Jack Walton (now level with Jack Butland on 10 clean sheets in the Premiership; only trailing Kasper Schmeichel), roared to the sky and delivered a series of fist-pumps to the adoring Arabs.

Jack Walton roars with delight in front of the delighted United fans
Jack Walton roars with delight in front of the delighted United fans. Image: Shutterstock

After a testing afternoon in the Dundee derby – proving directly responsible for Scott Tiffoney’s goal in the 4-2 defeat – it was a moment of relief and catharsis for the on-loan Luton Town man.

That was matched minutes later when Graham took the acclaim of the travelling fans.

Top six football is not mathematically assured but there was a party atmosphere in Dingwall; it would take an almighty collapse for United not to be plying their trade in the top half for the final five games.

Motherwell are effectively out of the running, such is the gulf in goal difference (a 16-goal margin), while St Mirren must beat Dundee and Ross County while achieving a seven-goal swing.

The Dundee United fans in party mood
The United fans in party mood. Image: Shutterstock.

Even then, the Buddies would only usurp United if Goodwin’s charges fail to pick up a single point from their games against Hearts away and rock-bottom St Johnstone on home soil.

Close enough to touch.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj
Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the…
A beaming Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his fellow Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' fan backing in Ross County raid – but Dundee United…
4
Jack Walton, left, and County rival Jordan Amissah
Jack Walton v Jordan Amissah: Key stat that promises pivotal showdown between Dundee United…
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
Sam Cleall-Harding reveals Dundee United career fear after battling back from TWO YEARS on…
Declan Gallagher looks to the heavens
Dundee United face Dingwall defensive crisis as Declan Gallagher suffers injury set-back
4
Vicko Sevelj is determined to get back to winning ways in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj makes Dundee United promise as midfielder eyes redemption in the Highlands
12
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Michael Cairney destination revealed as Dundee United head of recruitment nears exit
Trapanovski enjoyed a super start to the season, including the opening goal in the first Dundee derby.
Dundee United boss reveals plan to make 'defender's nightmare' Kristijan Trapanovski even more formidable
Luca Stephenson laps up his new surroundings at Dundee United
Luca Stephenson: Liverpool loan star lifts lid on making Dundee United switch permanent
Trapanovski, Adams, and van der Sande (L to R) all featured during this window.
How Dundee United's 9 internationals fared – including penalty saves and getting hit for…

Conversation