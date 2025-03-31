4 Dundee United talking points: Stunning Dingwall stat underlines Terrors’ back to basics success

Dundee United claimed a pivotal 1-0 victory over Ross County courtesy of a towering Ross Graham header, leaving the Tangerines on the cusp of top six football.

The Terrors banished the memories of a porous, error-strewn defeat against Dundee with a solid, stoic showing in the Highlands.

Indeed, their win could have been more handsome by the end.

Courier Sport was in Dingwall to analyse the action.

The real Dundee United stood up

United’s first-half performance against Dundee was perhaps the most uncharacteristic 45 minutes of football they have produced all season.

In response, the real Dundee United stood up in the Highlands.

The Tangerines were resolute, organised and – especially following Jim Goodwin’s gutsy decision to replace Craig Sibbald with Louis Moult and go 4-4-2 – carried an attacking threat.

There were no individual errors, the Terrors won the midfield battle and Ross County were restricted to ONE shot on target and an xG of just 0.36. The Staggies had only failed to score at the Global Energy Stadium in three other games prior to Sunday.

Despite being visited by champions-elect Celtic twice and Rangers once, that is their lowest xG on home soil this season.

By contrast, by the time Louis Moult, Sam Dalby and Graham has missed opportunities for the visitors, United had posted four “big chances” – as defined by Opta – and boasted an xG of 1.92.

It may not have been a classic, but the victory was well-deserved.

This was United back to what they do best.

Sensational Sevelj

How long ago does Vicko Sevelj’s torrid outing against Falkirk seem, now?

Playing on the right side of a back three, he was rag-dolled by Ross McIver last July as John McGlynn’s men cruised to a 2-0 win.

However, not only has Sevelj adeptly recovered from that early set-back to perform admirably at right wingback and, most impressively, in central midfield; but the Croatian has showcased that he CAN operate at centre-half in Scotland.

The 24-year-old cruised through a faultless 99 minutes, forming a terrific partnership with Graham. Sevelj’s mobility, waspish aggression and ability to make sharp interceptions complimented Graham’s power and aerial dominance.

No player made more clearances than Sevelj’s tally of 15, Craig Sibbald was the only United man to make more interceptions and – belying fears regarding his height against a powerful Staggies outfit – he won six of his eight aerial duels.

His versatility is worth its weight in gold.

As the season reaches its denouement, United’s player of the year award increasingly looks destined for Sevelj’s shelf; presumably to be followed by the Terrors activating that option for a third year on his contract.

Ross Docherty back with a bang

It’s all fine and well trusting Sevelj to do a job at centre-half.

However, that call also robbed United of their most reliable midfielder this season.

Step forward, Ross Docherty.

The United skipper’s repeated absences this season – battling persistent muscular complaints, particularly in the calf area – are a well-documented frustration for Goodwin and, more pertinently, the player himself.

But when he is fit and well, what an asset Docherty is.

In a game of limited quality and composure, it was the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United man who sought to get his foot on the ball and circulate possession. In the 100MPH engine rooms of the SPFL, he always seems to find an extra yard.

No player made more passes in the final third (22) than Docherty in Dingwall or won possession more often in the final third. Only Ryan Strain (32) won possession more often than the United midfielder (26).

United’s Premiership win percentage with Docherty is 60% (nine from 15), while their win percentage without him is 18.75% (three from 16).

If he is consistently available for the run-in, it could be a campaign-defining boost.

Top 6 is within their grasp – and the fans know it

As the full-time whistle blew, Jack Walton (now level with Jack Butland on 10 clean sheets in the Premiership; only trailing Kasper Schmeichel), roared to the sky and delivered a series of fist-pumps to the adoring Arabs.

After a testing afternoon in the Dundee derby – proving directly responsible for Scott Tiffoney’s goal in the 4-2 defeat – it was a moment of relief and catharsis for the on-loan Luton Town man.

That was matched minutes later when Graham took the acclaim of the travelling fans.

Top six football is not mathematically assured but there was a party atmosphere in Dingwall; it would take an almighty collapse for United not to be plying their trade in the top half for the final five games.

Motherwell are effectively out of the running, such is the gulf in goal difference (a 16-goal margin), while St Mirren must beat Dundee and Ross County while achieving a seven-goal swing.

Even then, the Buddies would only usurp United if Goodwin’s charges fail to pick up a single point from their games against Hearts away and rock-bottom St Johnstone on home soil.

Close enough to touch.