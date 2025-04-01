Ross Graham delivers perfect Mother’s Day gift as Dundee United goal hero reveals order to Ryan Strain

Forget flowers, chocolates or an artfully written card – Ross Graham delivered the perfect Mother’s Day gift on Sunday.

With his mum, Tracey, in among the adoring Arabs in Dingwall, Graham rose highest in the County box to power home the only goal of the game; his fifth goal of the season and the most important to date.

With Graham also bagging crucial strikes against St Mirren (1-0), Hearts (1-0) and Kilmarnock (3-3), his interventions have turned two points into five and secured United a place in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

And the homegrown hero got his moment of adulation in the Highlands when his teammates pushed him in front of a boisterous travelling support to deliver a series of delirious fist-pumps.

“That was a special moment for me,” said the boyhood Arab. “The boys were throwing me in there in front of the fans, so I had to give it something!

“It was good to see my family in there – including my mum on Mother’s Day – so it was a nice little gift for her. The family travel the whole country following me and have barely missed a game.”

He added: “It was right up there in terms of important goals for me. We knew how big a game it was. “We needed three points to keep challenging in the upper half of the league.”

Strain delivery deja vu

Graham’s clinical header came a matter of minutes after he fluffed a staggeringly similar opportunity, skewing a pin-point Ryan Strain corner wide of the post.

And the big defender reckons it is testament to the quality of the Australia international that he was able to replicate that delivery on request, allowing Graham to make no mistake at the second time of asking.

“I probably didn’t expect an exact same chance a couple of minutes later,” he smiled. “I should have done better with the first one – but I just told Ryan Strain, who was taking corners, to put it in the exact same area.

“He’s got a really good delivery and put it on a plate for me. It is all about the quality of the delivery.”

With a six-point, seven-goal swing now required for St Mirren to usurp the Terrors’ place in the top six, Graham added: “We won’t stop pushing for the top six until it is mathematically confirmed.

“That’s our first objective. After that, we can see how far we can go. We probably would be the underdogs in the top six, but we know how good we are. We wouldn’t have been in the top six for the whole season if we weren’t a good side.

“I feel we are capable of challenging the teams in the top six and getting some good results.”

Spotlight on Sevelj

Graham also reserved praise for his centre-back partner Vicko Sevelj after the makeshift pairing produced a faultless showing in defence, with United belying the absences of Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

It was the archetypical “back to basics” display demanded by boss Jim Goodwin following the Dundee derby capitulation a fortnight prior.

“Vicko was superb,” lauded Graham. “We probably complemented each other well out there.

“It was a tough game for him to be chucked into, against two physical strikers (Alex Samuel, Killian Phillips) and then two even more physical replacements (Jordan White, Ronan Hale) later in the game!

“But Vicko was brilliant, as he has been all season.”