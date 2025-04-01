Ross Graham delivers perfect Mother’s Day gift as Dundee United goal hero reveals order to Ryan Strain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham delivers perfect Mother’s Day gift as Dundee United goal hero reveals order to Ryan Strain

Graham was the United match-winner at the Global Energy Stadium.

Ross Graham orchestrates the Dundee United celebrations.
Graham orchestrates the celebrations. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Forget flowers, chocolates or an artfully written card – Ross Graham delivered the perfect Mother’s Day gift on Sunday.

With his mum, Tracey, in among the adoring Arabs in Dingwall, Graham rose highest in the County box to power home the only goal of the game; his fifth goal of the season and the most important to date.

With Graham also bagging crucial strikes against St Mirren (1-0), Hearts (1-0) and Kilmarnock (3-3), his interventions have turned two points into five and secured United a place in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

And the homegrown hero got his moment of adulation in the Highlands when his teammates pushed him in front of a boisterous travelling support to deliver a series of delirious fist-pumps.

Graham takes the acclaim of the United fans.
Graham takes the acclaim of the United fans. Image: SNS

“That was a special moment for me,” said the boyhood Arab. “The boys were throwing me in there in front of the fans, so I had to give it something!

“It was good to see my family in there – including my mum on Mother’s Day – so it was a nice little gift for her. The family travel the whole country following me and have barely missed a game.”

He added: “It was right up there in terms of important goals for me. We knew how big a game it was. “We needed three points to keep challenging in the upper half of the league.”

Strain delivery deja vu

Graham’s clinical header came a matter of minutes after he fluffed a staggeringly similar opportunity, skewing a pin-point Ryan Strain corner wide of the post.

And the big defender reckons it is testament to the quality of the Australia international that he was able to replicate that delivery on request, allowing Graham to make no mistake at the second time of asking.

“I probably didn’t expect an exact same chance a couple of minutes later,” he smiled. “I should have done better with the first one – but I just told Ryan Strain, who was taking corners, to put it in the exact same area.

“He’s got a really good delivery and put it on a plate for me. It is all about the quality of the delivery.”

Ross Graham aims a fist-pump at the Dundee United fans
Graham now boasts five goals for United this term. Image: SNS

With a six-point, seven-goal swing now required for St Mirren to usurp the Terrors’ place in the top six, Graham added: “We won’t stop pushing for the top six until it is mathematically confirmed.

That’s our first objective. After that, we can see how far we can go. We probably would be the underdogs in the top six, but we know how good we are. We wouldn’t have been in the top six for the whole season if we weren’t a good side.

“I feel we are capable of challenging the teams in the top six and getting some good results.”

Spotlight on Sevelj

Graham also reserved praise for his centre-back partner Vicko Sevelj after the makeshift pairing produced a faultless showing in defence, with United belying the absences of Declan Gallagher and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

It was the archetypical “back to basics” display demanded by boss Jim Goodwin following the Dundee derby capitulation a fortnight prior.

“Vicko was superb,” lauded Graham. “We probably complemented each other well out there.

“It was a tough game for him to be chucked into, against two physical strikers (Alex Samuel, Killian Phillips) and then two even more physical replacements (Jordan White, Ronan Hale) later in the game!

“But Vicko was brilliant, as he has been all season.”

