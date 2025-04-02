Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher fitness update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher fitness update

The 24-year-old has emerged as an increasingly pivotal player for United.

A bright future: United academy graduate Ross Graham.
A bright future: United academy graduate Ross Graham. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has pressed Ross Graham’s case for a maiden Scotland call-up as the Dundee United academy graduate continues to thrive at the heart of the Tangerines’ backline.

The national side have two summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein which would seem to provide the perfect opportunity to experiment following a chastening 3-0 home defeat against Greece last time out.

With young, 6ft3ins, left-footed centre-backs at something of a premium, Goodwin believes Graham – who already boasts 82 senior appearances for United – could soon be in the conversation for senior recognition.

Dundee United's Ross Graham, pictured on Scotland U/21 duty
Graham, pictured, has already represented, and scored, for Scotland at U/21 level. Image: SNS

“I think that (Scotland recognition) is absolutely something Rossco should have in the back of his mind,” said Goodwin.

“Steve Clarke has shown – certainly in his most recent squad – that he is looking at the Scottish Premiership. Lennon Miller has been called in. James Wilson from Hearts has been given an opportunity.

“At the top end, Kevin Nisbet has been in there and Nicky Devlin was in the squad earlier in the season when Aberdeen were going well.

Dundee United haven’t been outside the top six all season so there’s no reason why some of the lads who are eligible for Scotland shouldn’t have one eye on that.

“I’m sure Ross Graham is one Steve Clarke is aware of and, if he continues to perform the way he has for us – playing a big part in a very strong defensive record – then I would like to think that Ross will be on the list.”

Goal threat

As well as contributing to the best defensive record in the Premiership outside of Celtic and Rangers, Blairgowrie-born Graham has notched five goals in 22 games this term – including Sunday’s winner at Ross County.

With the only goal at Tynecastle and last-gasp leveller against Kilmarnock among those efforts, his interventions have turned two points into five over the course of the campaign. Crucial in a fraught race for the top six.

Ross Graham celebrates the winner on Dundee United's last trip to face Hearts.
Ross Graham celebrates the winner on his last trip to face Hearts. Image: SNS

“His job is to keep the ball out of our net and win his individual battles – like he did on Sunday – but centre-backs need to be a threat in the opposing box,” continued Goodwin. “The big man has certainly contributed this season.

“Five goals – and really important ones – is a great return from a centre-back, especially when you consider the length of time he was out of the team through injury, then having to be patient while the team was on a good run.

“He has certainly grabbed his opportunity recently.”

Ross Graham celebrates his last-gasp penalty in Dundee United's 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock earlier this season
Graham celebrates his last-gasp penalty in a 3-3 draw with Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: SNS

The Tannadice gaffer added: “We need players from all areas of the pitch chipping in with goals and that’s something we’ve had all season. We’ve not just had to rely on Sam Dalby.

“Sam’s return has been good, but we’ve had other players popping up with important goals like (Vicko) Sevelj, (Luca) Stephenson, (Glenn) Middleton and Holty (Kevin Holt) when he was here. Everybody has contributed.”

Declan Gallagher set to miss Hearts trip

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher is likely to make his return to contention for United’s final pre-split showdown against St Johnstone at Tannadice.

The experienced defender is currently recovering from slight ankle ligament damage and, while making good progress, is all-but certain to miss out on Sunday’s mouth-watering trip to face Hearts.

With Emmanuel Adeboyega back from suspension, and Graham playing superbly alongside Vicko Sevelj at County, there is no need to rush Gallagher’s comeback.

Goodwin added: “Deccy will be continuing his rehab this week. Sunday might be too early, but I would expect him to be available for the St Johnstone game.”

