Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher fitness update

Jim Goodwin has pressed Ross Graham’s case for a maiden Scotland call-up as the Dundee United academy graduate continues to thrive at the heart of the Tangerines’ backline.

The national side have two summer friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein which would seem to provide the perfect opportunity to experiment following a chastening 3-0 home defeat against Greece last time out.

With young, 6ft3ins, left-footed centre-backs at something of a premium, Goodwin believes Graham – who already boasts 82 senior appearances for United – could soon be in the conversation for senior recognition.

“I think that (Scotland recognition) is absolutely something Rossco should have in the back of his mind,” said Goodwin.

“Steve Clarke has shown – certainly in his most recent squad – that he is looking at the Scottish Premiership. Lennon Miller has been called in. James Wilson from Hearts has been given an opportunity.

“At the top end, Kevin Nisbet has been in there and Nicky Devlin was in the squad earlier in the season when Aberdeen were going well.

“Dundee United haven’t been outside the top six all season so there’s no reason why some of the lads who are eligible for Scotland shouldn’t have one eye on that.

“I’m sure Ross Graham is one Steve Clarke is aware of and, if he continues to perform the way he has for us – playing a big part in a very strong defensive record – then I would like to think that Ross will be on the list.”

Goal threat

As well as contributing to the best defensive record in the Premiership outside of Celtic and Rangers, Blairgowrie-born Graham has notched five goals in 22 games this term – including Sunday’s winner at Ross County.

With the only goal at Tynecastle and last-gasp leveller against Kilmarnock among those efforts, his interventions have turned two points into five over the course of the campaign. Crucial in a fraught race for the top six.

“His job is to keep the ball out of our net and win his individual battles – like he did on Sunday – but centre-backs need to be a threat in the opposing box,” continued Goodwin. “The big man has certainly contributed this season.

“Five goals – and really important ones – is a great return from a centre-back, especially when you consider the length of time he was out of the team through injury, then having to be patient while the team was on a good run.

“He has certainly grabbed his opportunity recently.”

The Tannadice gaffer added: “We need players from all areas of the pitch chipping in with goals and that’s something we’ve had all season. We’ve not just had to rely on Sam Dalby.

“Sam’s return has been good, but we’ve had other players popping up with important goals like (Vicko) Sevelj, (Luca) Stephenson, (Glenn) Middleton and Holty (Kevin Holt) when he was here. Everybody has contributed.”

Declan Gallagher set to miss Hearts trip

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher is likely to make his return to contention for United’s final pre-split showdown against St Johnstone at Tannadice.

The experienced defender is currently recovering from slight ankle ligament damage and, while making good progress, is all-but certain to miss out on Sunday’s mouth-watering trip to face Hearts.

With Emmanuel Adeboyega back from suspension, and Graham playing superbly alongside Vicko Sevelj at County, there is no need to rush Gallagher’s comeback.

Goodwin added: “Deccy will be continuing his rehab this week. Sunday might be too early, but I would expect him to be available for the St Johnstone game.”