Ross Docherty’s Dundee United contract future assessed as Jim Goodwin outlines ‘huge belief’ in skipper

Ross Docherty faces a pivotal six weeks as the Dundee United captain bids to earn a new contract by proving his durability and spearheading a blockbuster finale to the campaign.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

Docherty, 32, has been an objective success as the Tangerines’ club captain since arriving in the summer of 2023, playing a major role in their Championship title win and ably contributing to a fine return to the top-flight.

However, the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United skipper has been plagued by a host of niggling muscular injuries during his time in Tayside, restricting him to 35 league appearances from a possible 67 in the last two seasons.

Sunday’s virtuoso midfield showing against Ross County marked just the third time Docherty has completed 90 minutes this season.

As such, Goodwin faces a dilemma regarding the future of a player he knows “makes the team better”.

Docherty’s deal expires this summer.

“It’s a big few weeks now for Ross,” said Goodwin. “He knows that he needs to keep himself available in order to see how the future pans out for him, basically.

“We recognise how good he is, but he’s no good to us if he’s not going to be fit.

“This is a big seven games coming up for him.

“We’ve obviously got big decisions to make on some players who have been fantastic servants to the club over the last couple of seasons. Those are never easy choices when those calls are made in the negative respect.

“But Doc is certainly one that I’ve still got a huge belief in as a player. He has real leadership qualities, is great in the dressing room and sets high standards in training.

“However, Ross doesn’t need me to tell him that his availability over the last two seasons hasn’t been enough. That’s through no fault of his own.”

No stone unturned

Indeed, Goodwin is at pains to point out the lengths Docherty has gone to in order to address his fitness woes, adding: “He’s done everything that he could do at his end.

“He’s moved to this part of the country after thinking initially that maybe the travelling – coming over from the west – was taking it out of him.

“I just hope now that he can finish the season off in a real positive fashion, and help the team get to where we want to get to. Then we can have that conversation in the summer and make those decisions.”

Difference maker

Should Docherty remain fit and available for the run-in, it would be a massive fillip for United.

The Terrors have won nine of a possible 15 league games in which Docherty has featured. They have won just THREE from 16 when he has been absent.

His cool-yet-combative, metronomic ability was on show in Dingwall, illuminating a match otherwise lacking in craft – and he’ll hope to make a similar impact against Hearts this weekend, with a point required to seal top six football.

“Doc showed what an important player he is to us at Ross County,” added Goodwin. “There is no doubt in my mind that he makes us a better team when he’s out there.

“His experience, composure on the ball and aggression in the middle of the pitch – it’s everything that you want in a midfielder.”