Ross Docherty’s Dundee United contract future assessed as Jim Goodwin outlines ‘huge belief’ in skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty’s Dundee United contract future assessed as Jim Goodwin outlines ‘huge belief’ in skipper

Docherty's deal expires this summer.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty in action for United. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty faces a pivotal six weeks as the Dundee United captain bids to earn a new contract by proving his durability and spearheading a blockbuster finale to the campaign.

That is the view of Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin.

Docherty, 32, has been an objective success as the Tangerines’ club captain since arriving in the summer of 2023, playing a major role in their Championship title win and ably contributing to a fine return to the top-flight.

However, the former Partick Thistle and Ayr United skipper has been plagued by a host of niggling muscular injuries during his time in Tayside, restricting him to 35 league appearances from a possible 67 in the last two seasons.

Sunday’s virtuoso midfield showing against Ross County marked just the third time Docherty has completed 90 minutes this season.

As such, Goodwin faces a dilemma regarding the future of a player he knows “makes the team better”.

Docherty’s deal expires this summer.

Ross Docherty led Dundee United to the Championship title last season.
Ross Docherty led Dundee United to the Championship title last season. Image: SNS

“It’s a big few weeks now for Ross,” said Goodwin. “He knows that he needs to keep himself available in order to see how the future pans out for him, basically.

“We recognise how good he is, but he’s no good to us if he’s not going to be fit.

“This is a big seven games coming up for him.

“We’ve obviously got big decisions to make on some players who have been fantastic servants to the club over the last couple of seasons. Those are never easy choices when those calls are made in the negative respect.

“But Doc is certainly one that I’ve still got a huge belief in as a player. He has real leadership qualities, is great in the dressing room and sets high standards in training.

“However, Ross doesn’t need me to tell him that his availability over the last two seasons hasn’t been enough. That’s through no fault of his own.”

No stone unturned

Indeed, Goodwin is at pains to point out the lengths Docherty has gone to in order to address his fitness woes, adding: “He’s done everything that he could do at his end.

The terrific Ross Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry.
Docherty, right, celebrates with Will Ferry after United’s win in Dingwall. Image: SNS

“He’s moved to this part of the country after thinking initially that maybe the travelling – coming over from the west – was taking it out of him.

“I just hope now that he can finish the season off in a real positive fashion, and help the team get to where we want to get to. Then we can have that conversation in the summer and make those decisions.”

Difference maker

Should Docherty remain fit and available for the run-in, it would be a massive fillip for United.

The Terrors have won nine of a possible 15 league games in which Docherty has featured. They have won just THREE from 16 when he has been absent.

His cool-yet-combative, metronomic ability was on show in Dingwall, illuminating a match otherwise lacking in craft – and he’ll hope to make a similar impact against Hearts this weekend, with a point required to seal top six football.

Ross Docherty, No23, among the celebrations when United last won at Hearts
Docherty, No23, among the celebrations when United last won at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock/Richard Wiseman

“Doc showed what an important player he is to us at Ross County,” added Goodwin. “There is no doubt in my mind that he makes us a better team when he’s out there.

“His experience, composure on the ball and aggression in the middle of the pitch – it’s everything that you want in a midfielder.”

More from Dundee United

A bright future: United academy graduate Ross Graham.
Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Ross Graham orchestrates the Dundee United celebrations.
Ross Graham delivers perfect Mother's Day gift as Dundee United goal hero reveals order…
The Dundee United players celebrate
4 Dundee United talking points: Stunning Dingwall stat underlines Terrors' back to basics success
Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj
Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the…
A beaming Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his fellow Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' fan backing in Ross County raid – but Dundee United…
4
Jack Walton, left, and County rival Jordan Amissah
Jack Walton v Jordan Amissah: Key stat that promises pivotal showdown between Dundee United…
Sam Cleall-Harding listens to instructions at Dundee United training
Sam Cleall-Harding reveals Dundee United career fear after battling back from TWO YEARS on…
Declan Gallagher looks to the heavens
Dundee United face Dingwall defensive crisis as Declan Gallagher suffers injury set-back
4
Vicko Sevelj is determined to get back to winning ways in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj makes Dundee United promise as midfielder eyes redemption in the Highlands
12
Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Michael Cairney destination revealed as Dundee United head of recruitment nears exit

Conversation