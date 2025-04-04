EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton revels in sweet celebrations as Dundee United clean sheet king opens up on derby error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton revels in sweet celebrations as Dundee United clean sheet king opens up on derby error

Walton has racked up the shutouts this term.

Jack Walton, Dundee United, Walton takes the acclaim in Dingwall
Walton takes the acclaim in Dingwall. Image: Dundee United FC/Richard Wiseman
By Alan Temple

As the full-time whistle pierced the Dingwall air, Jack Walton roared to the heavens.

The Dundee United No.1 then turned to a packed away section and pumped his fists in delight, taking the acclaim of the boisterous Arabs.

By his own admission, Walton likes to stay ice cool between the sticks.

But occasionally, one can become overwhelmed by exuberance.

Particularly after claiming a pivotal clean sheet to help secure three precious points in the race for top-six football.

Jack Walton roars with delight in front of the delighted United fans
Jack Walton roars with delight in front of the delighted United fans. Image: Shutterstock

“Now and then, the emotion does come out,” smiled Walton.

“I try and keep a nice level head most of the time, especially during the game. I don’t like to over-celebrate anything because the game isn’t over until that final whistle blows.

“But when that final whistle goes, some of the emotion can come out. There’s no hiding; it was a massive three points.”

‘Sometimes you get away with it’, says Walton

There was plenty of catharsis on show in Dingwall, too.

Walton picked the worst possible moment to make his most egregious error of an otherwise excellent campaign, allowing Scott Tiffoney’s hopeful drive to slip through his gasp as Dundee secured a 4-2 win on derby day.

The mistake was in keeping with United’s collective showing during a disasterclass of an opening 45 minutes at Tannadice.

However, United – and Walton – responded superbly, restricting County to their lowest home xG of the entire campaign and netting the only goal of the game through Ross Graham.

The on-loan Luton Town stopper made a wonderful stop in the first period to deny Alex Samuel on his way to a 10th Premiership shutout of the season, level with Rangers’ Jack Butland in second place in the entire league.

Only Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel (20) boasts more.

Jack Walton after conceding against Dundee
Walton after conceding against Dundee. Image: SNS

“I never go out there to make a mistake but unfortunately now and then, things are going to happen,” Walton told Courier Sport. “Sometimes you get away with it; you might make a mistake and cost a goal but still win or draw the game.

“Unfortunately, in the game before Ross County, there were two or three individual errors, and it was a poor performance. We ended up losing the game. So obviously, the mistake is highlighted even more.

“But that’s the job. You’ve got to take it.

“Overall, as a season, I feel I’ve done well. There have been more good moments than bad – and when there’s a setback, you’ve just got to dust yourself down and move on.

“I think I’ve shown that by making a big save on Sunday and keeping a clean sheet.”

Jack Walton is all smiles in Dundee United training.
All smiles: Walton. Image: SNS

He added: “I’ve loved my time up here. I’ve loved playing for this club. Every time I step over that white line, I give everything for this club to try and bring success to the people and the fans of Dundee United.”

Long journey worth it

And United have clearly got under the skin of his family, with his dad, Graham, making the epic journey north to Dingwall last weekend to watch his lad shine.

“He travelled eight-and-a-half hours to be at the game,” Walton added. “Him and his pals were in the thick of it in the away end – so I was happy to give him a win and clean sheet for the long journey!

“I think he’s done pretty much every game of the season.”

