EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton revels in sweet celebrations as Dundee United clean sheet king opens up on derby error

As the full-time whistle pierced the Dingwall air, Jack Walton roared to the heavens.

The Dundee United No.1 then turned to a packed away section and pumped his fists in delight, taking the acclaim of the boisterous Arabs.

By his own admission, Walton likes to stay ice cool between the sticks.

But occasionally, one can become overwhelmed by exuberance.

Particularly after claiming a pivotal clean sheet to help secure three precious points in the race for top-six football.

“Now and then, the emotion does come out,” smiled Walton.

“I try and keep a nice level head most of the time, especially during the game. I don’t like to over-celebrate anything because the game isn’t over until that final whistle blows.

“But when that final whistle goes, some of the emotion can come out. There’s no hiding; it was a massive three points.”

‘Sometimes you get away with it’, says Walton

There was plenty of catharsis on show in Dingwall, too.

Walton picked the worst possible moment to make his most egregious error of an otherwise excellent campaign, allowing Scott Tiffoney’s hopeful drive to slip through his gasp as Dundee secured a 4-2 win on derby day.

The mistake was in keeping with United’s collective showing during a disasterclass of an opening 45 minutes at Tannadice.

However, United – and Walton – responded superbly, restricting County to their lowest home xG of the entire campaign and netting the only goal of the game through Ross Graham.

The on-loan Luton Town stopper made a wonderful stop in the first period to deny Alex Samuel on his way to a 10th Premiership shutout of the season, level with Rangers’ Jack Butland in second place in the entire league.

Only Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel (20) boasts more.

“I never go out there to make a mistake but unfortunately now and then, things are going to happen,” Walton told Courier Sport. “Sometimes you get away with it; you might make a mistake and cost a goal but still win or draw the game.

“Unfortunately, in the game before Ross County, there were two or three individual errors, and it was a poor performance. We ended up losing the game. So obviously, the mistake is highlighted even more.

“But that’s the job. You’ve got to take it.

“Overall, as a season, I feel I’ve done well. There have been more good moments than bad – and when there’s a setback, you’ve just got to dust yourself down and move on.

“I think I’ve shown that by making a big save on Sunday and keeping a clean sheet.”

He added: “I’ve loved my time up here. I’ve loved playing for this club. Every time I step over that white line, I give everything for this club to try and bring success to the people and the fans of Dundee United.”

Long journey worth it

And United have clearly got under the skin of his family, with his dad, Graham, making the epic journey north to Dingwall last weekend to watch his lad shine.

“He travelled eight-and-a-half hours to be at the game,” Walton added. “Him and his pals were in the thick of it in the away end – so I was happy to give him a win and clean sheet for the long journey!

“I think he’s done pretty much every game of the season.”