Dundee United

Dundee United urged to pile pressure on Hearts as Jambos face ‘must-win’ demand

Jim Goodwin's men have two cracks at claiming one point to secure top six football post-split.

Ross Graham, featured, was the match-winner when Dundee United and Hearts met in Gorgie earlier this season.
Ross Graham, featured, was the match-winner when the sides met in Gorgie earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has urged Dundee United to pile the pressure on Hearts as the Jambos face a “must win” showdown at Tynecastle.

Boasting a six-point lead over St Mirren and Motherwell with two games left before the split, the Tangerines require a point to guarantee a top six finish in their first campaign back in the Premiership.

Hearts’ position is rather more precarious.

Currently in sixth spot, Neil Critchley’s men are just one point ahead of the Buddies and Steelmen – and must travel to Fir Park after hosting United this weekend.

Jim Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell.
Goodwin is targeting a second successive win at Tynecastle. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I think it’s a game that is a must-win for Hearts, given the predicament that they’re in – especially with the good run St Mirren have been on, managing to close that gap on the top six again at the weekend.

We had a really good performance at Tynecastle early on in the season (1-0 win) and we have to go there in a really positive fashion, try and impose ourselves on Hearts – and hopefully add to the pressure that’s already on them.”

Bodies on the line

However, Goodwin is quick to emphasise that this encounter is no free hit for the Terrors.

United have already won in Gorgie this term – Ross Graham notching the decisive goal back in September – and are the ONLY team in the Premiership with a better away record than home (23 points on the road compared to 21 at Tannadice).

And with United still very much in the hunt for the European places, Goodwin has lofty expectations for his charges.

The celebrations in the away end following United's win in Gorgie last September
The celebrations in the away end following United’s win in Gorgie last September. Image: SNS

“We’ve not achieved anything yet,” continued Goodwin. “So, we need to make sure we go there with a similar mentality to the one that we had against Ross County – that never-say-die attitude, putting our bodies on the line.

“Hopefully, we can combine that with a little more quality in the final third. I just felt that was lacking a bit when we got into good areas in Dingwall.

“There hasn’t been a great deal between us and Hearts this season. Even in the game at Tannadice (1-0 defeat), we felt that we probably deserved a point on the night. Hearts got the goal – the all-important goal – and went on to win it.

“I don’t expect there to be a great deal between the two teams on Sunday, either.”

He added: “It’s a great venue, a great away fixture – one of the best in the league, in terms of the stadium and atmosphere – and it’s one that we can really look forward to. But we’ve got a job to do.”

