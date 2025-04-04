Ross Docherty responds after Jim Goodwin laid down Dundee United contract gauntlet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty responds after Jim Goodwin laid down Dundee United contract gauntlet

Goodwin was fulsome in his praise for Docherty this week.

Ross Docherty in action when Dundee United last faced Hearts
Docherty in action when United last faced Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
By Neil Robertson

Ross Docherty insists he isn’t feeling any added pressure after boss Jim Goodwin challenged him to earn a new contract at Dundee United.

The Terrors skipper has endured two stop-start seasons at Tannadice since joining from Partick Thistle because of a series of niggling injuries.

The influential midfielder has tried everything to stay fit, including moving from the west to live in Dundee to cut down on his travelling.

Goodwin admitted earlier this week that United are a better team with Docherty in it but the Tannadice gaffer also threw down the gauntlet, saying he needed to finish the season in a positive fashion before talks could begin this summer over a new deal.

However, the player himself is adamant his focus remains the same as United prepare for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ross Docherty, left, battles for possession.
Ross Docherty, left, battles for possession. Image: Shutterstock

Docherty said: “For me, it has never changed. It is about getting fit and playing games. Whether I’ve got a contract or not got a contract, it is just about playing games.

“That has been my mindset and nothing really changes in that aspect. I have a wee target now for a group of games towards the end of the season in terms of playing and helping the team.

Am I under added pressure? No, not at all. Listen, there is pressure as a footballer anyway. There is probably pressure to play and be fit regardless. Ask any player, that is one of the big things.”

Ready to go again

Docherty produced a fine display after he was recalled to the United starting line-up against Ross County in Dingwall last Sunday for the Terrors’ 1-0 win.

It was just the third time this season that the midfielder has completed 90 minutes.

Dundee United Captain Ross Docherty, right, battles for possession.
Captain Ross Docherty, right, battles for possession against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Docherty added: “The manager had spoken to me during the week and it was just a case of preparing myself as well as possible.

“Obviously, I was happy to get the start and play 90 minutes. That hasn’t happened often this season. But it was good and it helps when you win the game as well.

“It was just great to be back in, then manage my body and get ready to go again on Sunday.”

Frustration

Docherty’s latest return in Dingwall came after he had to be withdrawn just 33 minutes into a game against Motherwell at Tannadice in February.

And he admitted the injury was incredibly frustrating.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty in action against Celtic
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Docherty said: “I had a tear in my quad. It was just one of those things about half an hour into the game. You could see my frustration that day. I hope folk realise that. It is not as if I am trying to get injured.

“We are trying to manage it a wee bit differently now. It is maybe about me getting used to my body. But all being well, I am in a good place and feeling great so I just want to finish the season strongly.”

United will be without the injured Declan Gallagher but Emmanuel Adegboyega returns from suspension.

More from Dundee United

Will Ferry, left, and boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice
Dundee United star man walking suspension tightrope as two-match ban looms
Ross Graham, featured, was the match-winner when Dundee United and Hearts met in Gorgie earlier this season.
Dundee United urged to pile pressure on Hearts as Jambos face 'must-win' demand
Jack Walton, Dundee United, Walton takes the acclaim in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton revels in sweet celebrations as Dundee United clean sheet king opens…
2
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty's Dundee United contract future assessed as Jim Goodwin outlines 'huge belief' in…
A bright future: United academy graduate Ross Graham.
Ross Graham tipped for summer Scotland call as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Ross Graham orchestrates the Dundee United celebrations.
Ross Graham delivers perfect Mother's Day gift as Dundee United goal hero reveals order…
The Dundee United players celebrate
4 Dundee United talking points: Stunning Dingwall stat underlines Terrors' back to basics success
Dundee United No2 Lee Sharp, shares a joke with Vicko Sevelj
Jim Goodwin spotlights 2 Dundee United stars as ultimate team player comes to the…
A beaming Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his fellow Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin hails 'incredible' fan backing in Ross County raid – but Dundee United…
4
Jack Walton, left, and County rival Jordan Amissah
Jack Walton v Jordan Amissah: Key stat that promises pivotal showdown between Dundee United…

Conversation