Ross Docherty responds after Jim Goodwin laid down Dundee United contract gauntlet

Ross Docherty insists he isn’t feeling any added pressure after boss Jim Goodwin challenged him to earn a new contract at Dundee United.

The Terrors skipper has endured two stop-start seasons at Tannadice since joining from Partick Thistle because of a series of niggling injuries.

The influential midfielder has tried everything to stay fit, including moving from the west to live in Dundee to cut down on his travelling.

Goodwin admitted earlier this week that United are a better team with Docherty in it but the Tannadice gaffer also threw down the gauntlet, saying he needed to finish the season in a positive fashion before talks could begin this summer over a new deal.

However, the player himself is adamant his focus remains the same as United prepare for Sunday’s trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

Docherty said: “For me, it has never changed. It is about getting fit and playing games. Whether I’ve got a contract or not got a contract, it is just about playing games.

“That has been my mindset and nothing really changes in that aspect. I have a wee target now for a group of games towards the end of the season in terms of playing and helping the team.

“Am I under added pressure? No, not at all. Listen, there is pressure as a footballer anyway. There is probably pressure to play and be fit regardless. Ask any player, that is one of the big things.”

Ready to go again

Docherty produced a fine display after he was recalled to the United starting line-up against Ross County in Dingwall last Sunday for the Terrors’ 1-0 win.

It was just the third time this season that the midfielder has completed 90 minutes.

Docherty added: “The manager had spoken to me during the week and it was just a case of preparing myself as well as possible.

“Obviously, I was happy to get the start and play 90 minutes. That hasn’t happened often this season. But it was good and it helps when you win the game as well.

“It was just great to be back in, then manage my body and get ready to go again on Sunday.”

Frustration

Docherty’s latest return in Dingwall came after he had to be withdrawn just 33 minutes into a game against Motherwell at Tannadice in February.

And he admitted the injury was incredibly frustrating.

Docherty said: “I had a tear in my quad. It was just one of those things about half an hour into the game. You could see my frustration that day. I hope folk realise that. It is not as if I am trying to get injured.

“We are trying to manage it a wee bit differently now. It is maybe about me getting used to my body. But all being well, I am in a good place and feeling great so I just want to finish the season strongly.”

United will be without the injured Declan Gallagher but Emmanuel Adegboyega returns from suspension.