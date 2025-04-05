Dundee United star man walking suspension tightrope as two-match ban looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United star man walking suspension tightrope as two-match ban looms

Will Ferry racked up caution number 11 in Dingwall last week.

By Alan Temple
Will Ferry, left, and boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice
Will Ferry, left, and boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Will Ferry is walking a suspension tightrope as Dundee United approach a season-defining period.

Ferry, 24, picked up his 11th Premiership booking of the campaign against Ross County last weekend, with referee Steven McLean deeming the wing-back guilty of simulation as he hit the deck in the penalty box.

Should Ferry – who will line up against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday – receive a 12th caution, that triggers an automatic two-match suspension, applicable from seven days after the offence.

Will Ferry hits the deck but is booked for simulation
Will Ferry hits the deck but is booked for simulation. Image: SNS

The former Southampton and Cheltenham Town flyer has already served a one-match ban after accruing six yellow cards during the first half of the league season.

Ferry’s absence – should it come to pass at some point during the run-in – will afford boss Jim Goodwin with a selection conundrum.

Luca Stephenson has filled in at left-back on occasion, while Glenn Middleton deputised at left wing-back, but there is no natural replacement for Ferry in the United ranks.

Ones to watch

Emmanuel Adegboyega is also one to watch on the disciplinary front as United’s season reaches its crescendo, with the Ireland U/21 international currently on nine league bookings for the campaign.

Vicko Sevelj is four yellow cards away from a ban.

