Dundee United star man walking suspension tightrope as two-match ban looms

Will Ferry is walking a suspension tightrope as Dundee United approach a season-defining period.

Ferry, 24, picked up his 11th Premiership booking of the campaign against Ross County last weekend, with referee Steven McLean deeming the wing-back guilty of simulation as he hit the deck in the penalty box.

Should Ferry – who will line up against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday – receive a 12th caution, that triggers an automatic two-match suspension, applicable from seven days after the offence.

The former Southampton and Cheltenham Town flyer has already served a one-match ban after accruing six yellow cards during the first half of the league season.

Ferry’s absence – should it come to pass at some point during the run-in – will afford boss Jim Goodwin with a selection conundrum.

Luca Stephenson has filled in at left-back on occasion, while Glenn Middleton deputised at left wing-back, but there is no natural replacement for Ferry in the United ranks.

Ones to watch

Emmanuel Adegboyega is also one to watch on the disciplinary front as United’s season reaches its crescendo, with the Ireland U/21 international currently on nine league bookings for the campaign.

Vicko Sevelj is four yellow cards away from a ban.