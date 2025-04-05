Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee

Dundee United have secured a top six berth in their maiden campaign back in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tangerines achieved the feat on Saturday afternoon without kicking a ball – with a helping hand from their fiercest foes.

Dundee’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren means the Buddies remain six points adrift of the Terrors with just one game to play before the split.

It was inconceivable – but not mathematically impossible – that Motherwell could catch Jim Goodwin’s side.

However, the Steelmen’s faint hopes of reeling United in were officially quashed with a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. They are also six points behind with only one match to play before the split.

Both sides could yet secure a top half finish but would require a favour from the Terrors on Sunday, with Hearts the only team they could yet catch.

United, meanwhile, can look forward to a mouth-watering run-in ahead of their trip to Tynecastle.