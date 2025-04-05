Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United secure Premiership top six football – with helping hand from the Dee

The Tangerines can look forward to a mouth-watering end to the season.

By Alan Temple
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
A delighted Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Dundee United have secured a top six berth in their maiden campaign back in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tangerines achieved the feat on Saturday afternoon without kicking a ball – with a helping hand from their fiercest foes.

Dundee’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren means the Buddies remain six points adrift of the Terrors with just one game to play before the split.

The Dundee United players celebrate
The Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS

It was inconceivable – but not mathematically impossible – that Motherwell could catch Jim Goodwin’s side.

However, the Steelmen’s faint hopes of reeling United in were officially quashed with a 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. They are also six points behind with only one match to play before the split.

Both sides could yet secure a top half finish but would require a favour from the Terrors on Sunday, with Hearts the only team they could yet catch.

United, meanwhile, can look forward to a mouth-watering run-in ahead of their trip to Tynecastle.

Conversation