Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘Greedy’ Jim Goodwin eyeing Europe as Dundee United boss reveals hotel message to inspire Hearts raid

Sam Dalby's splendid header keeps United on the coattails of Hibs and Aberdeen.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United are casting “greedy” glances towards the European places after sealing top six football.

The Tangerines racked up a second successive 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon, with Sam Dalby’s sensational, acrobatic header beating Craig Gordon for the only goal of the game.

Although United’s place in the top half of the table was already assured due to results on Saturday, the victory at Tynecastle – aided by James Wilson’s dismissal – sees them move eight points clear of sixth place.

And during a team meeting prior to the journey to Gorgie, Goodwin made it clear to his overachieving stars that the Terrors’ next target is to chase down Aberdeen and Hibs.

Third and fourth place will definitely secure continental qualification, while fifth will be enough if either Celtic or Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup (based on current league placings).

“Had we not been able to secure top six after being there all season, then it would have been a major disappointment,” said Goodwin.

“But that got confirmed on Saturday and we had a good, positive meeting with the players at the hotel prior to the game against Hearts.

“We discussed the fact that the league is not over. Just because we have got that top six spot, doesn’t mean the next seven games are meaningless. We want to push for those European places.

“Everyone gets greedy as time goes on, and no doubt the supporters, directors and within our dressing room; we are all looking at the opportunity to catch the teams above us.”

Big moment for Cleall-Harding

United reverted to a 5-3-2, with Emmanuel Adegboyega, Declan Gallagher, Allan Campbell and Louis Moult all coming into the side.

Vicko Sevelj, who wasn’t risked after suffering a strain in training, was the most notable absentee.

However, the Tangerines were rocked when Ross Graham suffered a slight muscular tweak in the warm-up. With Goodwin loathe to take any chances, Sam Cleall-Harding was drafted in for his first EVER senior United appearance.

A baptism of fire.

“Ross (Graham) was touch-and-go all week,” explained Goodwin. “He managed to get through the training session on Saturday, and declared himself fit for the game. Unfortunately in the warm-up, he felt it again.

“We didn’t want to risk it becoming a season-ending injury, so we decided to be sensible with it. I brought Sam Harding back from Kelty in January in the hope that I’d be able to get him an opportunity between now and the end of the season.

“Today has been a bit of a surprise for him, but at the same time I thought he was really assured in there alongside (Declan) Gallagher and (Emmanuel) Adegboyega.”

United living a charmed life

While United started reasonably well – retaining possession adeptly and getting into a couple of decent areas – it was the Jambos who carved out the first real opportunity at a sun-kissed Tynecastle.

A looping ball dropped in behind Cleall-Harding, allowing Elton Kabangu to race through on goal – only for Terrors No.1 Jack Walton to thwart the Belgian marksman with a fine save.

Wilson then rippled the side-netting after robbing Adegboyega in midfield and surging forward.

Walton was forced to field another effort on target by Sander Kartum after Cleall-Harding had shown excellent defensive nous to block a goal-bound drive by Kabangu.

The hosts were turning the screw – and another fine chance fell the way of Wilson, with the teenage Scotland international latching onto a pin-point low delivery by James Penrice and directing his low effort narrowly wide.

A free-kick by Ryan Strain which whipped over Craig Gordon’s cross-bar proved to be as close as the Tangerines came during the first 45.

The wave of Hearts pressure continued with Blair Spittal stinging the palms of Walton following a delightful flick around the corner by Kabangu.

A turning point

The game was turned on its head on the cusp of half-time when Wilson produced an ill-judged lunge on Luca Stephenson, prompting referee Nick Walsh to flash a red card. A brief VAR check backed the whistler’s call.

“I don’t think the young lad, Wilson, has meant it by any stretch,” added Goodwin. “He’s made a genuine attempt for the ball.

“It did look a little bit fast and a little high. Luca does have marks on his shin, so I think when the referee puts all that together, it probably is the right outcome.”

Dalby goal No14

With the hour-mark approaching, Goodwin rolled the dice in a bid to make the Terrors’ numerical advantage tell. David Babunski, Glenn Middleton and Kristijan Trapanovski were all introduced.

And those alterations proved inspired.

A sumptuous in-swinging delivery by Middleton was brilliantly headed home by Dalby, while immense credit should also go to Stephenson for a selfless overlap, helping the winger to create space.

Although a man light, Hearts still carried a threat. Walton made his seventh save of a busy afternoon, blocking Adam Forrester’s low shot after some neat hold-up play from Lawrence Shankland.

At the other end, Craig Gordon was forced into action to deny Trapanovski after the North Macedonia international jinked into the box and got a shot away.

United were forced to navigate a hairy moment in injury time when a deflected cross threatened to loop behind Walton, but once again the United keeper was up to the challenge and parried clear. 

Conversation